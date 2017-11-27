That's What He Said

That’s What He Said - Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-90 victory over Miami.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
KYRIE IRVING
JAYSON TATUM
ARON BAYNES
ERIK SPOELSTRA
JUSTISE WINSLOW
GORAN DRAGIC
Tags
Baynes, Aron, Irving, Kyrie, Tatum, Jayson, Stevens, Brad, Celtics

Related Content

Baynes, Aron

Irving, Kyrie

Tatum, Jayson