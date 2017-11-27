That’s What He Said - Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 96-90 victory over Miami.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the Boston Celtics’ execution at the end of the game: “Obviously Kyrie made huge plays, but they did a good job of spacing and running just the simple action, where he has a bunch of different reads. I feel like we made a really good stride in that regard and we played really hard the whole night. We didn’t always make the best decisions, we didn’t always play the best basketball, but we played really hard. ” RE: On Jayson Tatum’s steady offensive production: “He was good when they were making their little run at the start of the fourth quarter. I had to get him a little break, but I think the break lasted a little too long before I called that timeout. I probably should have called it a few minutes earlier to get him back in. He was playing really well.” RE: On the game: “We matched some of Miami’s turnovers. I thought we were really sloppy at times and again, we didn’t make great basketball decisions. We played hard enough and well enough to give ourselves a chance and Kyrie made huge plays at the end.” RE: On how to handle Kyrie Irving’s tough shooting night: “I thought he passed up on a few good looks in the third quarter. We need Kyrie to be aggressive shooting it, and we want Kyrie to be aggressive shooting it. When the game was on the line and they cut it to two, making that floater or making that layup and then making the three, those are big time plays.” RE: On if Jaylen Brown was frustrated about his poor shooting night: “Yeah I think he was frustrated. He’ll learn from that and I don’t think he would do that again. He’s going to have moments that are not as good, and it’s all about how you respond and play tomorrow.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On his performance at the end: “Just big possessions down the stretch. Understanding we just got to stay poised and unwavering in situations like that. Winning time, so it’s pretty simple.” RE: On his shots: “A lot of my shots felt good tonight, they were just short, man. Just playing in between. Miami does a good job of shrinking the floor. So coming off the screen and roll, just wasn’t being as decisive as I should have been. In the first half, just got in between a lot of different shots. In the second half, just being more decisive and getting where I need to get. Just knocking down shots, being more aggressive and understanding where my shots are going to come from.” RE: On games being a grind: “I love it, man. Honestly it’s becoming our staple on the defensive end. It’s just not looking as pretty as we want it to on the offensive end. But defensively we can rely on that to get us out of some possessions whether we’re taking a bad shot or a shot going in and out or it’s a turnover at half-court or something, we’re all getting back because we understand how important those possessions are down the stretch and getting timely stops.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On what he was being given offensively: “I hit two threes. I had a lot of free throws. Just trying to take advantage of mismatches late in the shot clock, trying to get to the basket.” RE: On if he felt comfortable tonight: “I felt more comfortable this game than last game.” RE: On Kyrie Irving: “It was weird because I’ve seen it on TV so many times and then to see him do it in person, I liked it.” ARON BAYNES RE: On the importance of defending the HEAT without fouling: “It’s been big over the last few games. It’s what we’ve been trying to focus on. It started with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) the first game. We gave him too many points at the line and that makes people comfortable and it gives them something to fall back on. When we play and we get down to the end of the quarters and we don’t have fouls as a team, it means we can play more aggressive and it is better for us. It’s a big focus as a team.” RE: On Kyrie Irving: “He’s so talented offensively that when we get him the ball in the right position, he can make things happen. You see it throughout the game, guys focus on him and he gets everyone else open shots, then they try and take away those shots and he’s getting in there wheeling, dealing and finishing everything. It’s fun to watch. We have so much confidence in anything. We know it’s going to pretty much go down most of the time and when it doesn’t, we know he’s going to make the right play the next time. We have a lot of confidence in him as the whole group does.”