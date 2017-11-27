That's What He Said
That’s What He Said - Celtics at Heat
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the Boston Celtics’ execution at the end of the game:
“Obviously Kyrie made huge plays, but they did a good job of spacing and running just the simple action, where he has a bunch of different reads. I feel like we made a really good stride in that regard and we played really hard the whole night. We didn’t always make the best decisions, we didn’t always play the best basketball, but we played really hard. ”
RE: On Jayson Tatum’s steady offensive production:
“He was good when they were making their little run at the start of the fourth quarter. I had to get him a little break, but I think the break lasted a little too long before I called that timeout. I probably should have called it a few minutes earlier to get him back in. He was playing really well.”
RE: On the game:
“We matched some of Miami’s turnovers. I thought we were really sloppy at times and again, we didn’t make great basketball decisions. We played hard enough and well enough to give ourselves a chance and Kyrie made huge plays at the end.”
RE: On how to handle Kyrie Irving’s tough shooting night:
“I thought he passed up on a few good looks in the third quarter. We need Kyrie to be aggressive shooting it, and we want Kyrie to be aggressive shooting it. When the game was on the line and they cut it to two, making that floater or making that layup and then making the three, those are big time plays.”
RE: On if Jaylen Brown was frustrated about his poor shooting night:
“Yeah I think he was frustrated. He’ll learn from that and I don’t think he would do that again. He’s going to have moments that are not as good, and it’s all about how you respond and play tomorrow.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On his performance at the end:
“Just big possessions down the stretch. Understanding we just got to stay poised and unwavering in situations like that. Winning time, so it’s pretty simple.”
RE: On his shots:
“A lot of my shots felt good tonight, they were just short, man. Just playing in between. Miami does a good job of shrinking the floor. So coming off the screen and roll, just wasn’t being as decisive as I should have been. In the first half, just got in between a lot of different shots. In the second half, just being more decisive and getting where I need to get. Just knocking down shots, being more aggressive and understanding where my shots are going to come from.”
RE: On games being a grind:
“I love it, man. Honestly it’s becoming our staple on the defensive end. It’s just not looking as pretty as we want it to on the offensive end. But defensively we can rely on that to get us out of some possessions whether we’re taking a bad shot or a shot going in and out or it’s a turnover at half-court or something, we’re all getting back because we understand how important those possessions are down the stretch and getting timely stops.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On what he was being given offensively:
“I hit two threes. I had a lot of free throws. Just trying to take advantage of mismatches late in the shot clock, trying to get to the basket.”
RE: On if he felt comfortable tonight:
“I felt more comfortable this game than last game.”
RE: On Kyrie Irving:
“It was weird because I’ve seen it on TV so many times and then to see him do it in person, I liked it.”
ARON BAYNES
RE: On the importance of defending the HEAT without fouling:
“It’s been big over the last few games. It’s what we’ve been trying to focus on. It started with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) the first game. We gave him too many points at the line and that makes people comfortable and it gives them something to fall back on. When we play and we get down to the end of the quarters and we don’t have fouls as a team, it means we can play more aggressive and it is better for us. It’s a big focus as a team.”
RE: On Kyrie Irving:
“He’s so talented offensively that when we get him the ball in the right position, he can make things happen. You see it throughout the game, guys focus on him and he gets everyone else open shots, then they try and take away those shots and he’s getting in there wheeling, dealing and finishing everything. It’s fun to watch. We have so much confidence in anything. We know it’s going to pretty much go down most of the time and when it doesn’t, we know he’s going to make the right play the next time. We have a lot of confidence in him as the whole group does.”
ERIK SPOELSTRA
RE: On the game:
“What you had was a throwback possession game. Neither team was getting great looks. It felt like at the end they were exposing us, but it still ended up being 96-90. In this new modern NBA, that’s a game in the 80’s. When you have a possession game like that, now those turnovers, the throw-away possessions on outlet passes, inbound passes, cross-court passes, things of that nature just really crush you. Then on top of that, to give up all those second chance points and the loose balls. From there, that’s where the game was. Everything else – it is how you expect it to be against a very good team. You have to grind out possessions. You have to execute. I think the difference was all those extra possessions, you know the turnovers and the offensive rebounds.”
RE: On Kyrie Irving’s game:
“That’s what he is. He’s a great closer in this game. His handle allows him to get wherever he needs to go, and his range makes you have to extend your defense quite a bit. So those plays at the end, the finish, how many guys can make that finish.”
RE: On Dion Waiter’s not playing at the end:
“We were looking for anything to stem the tide. The group that we had in there crawled all the way back. We wanted to keep on going and see if we could find a way to steal the win. We weren’t able to do that.”
JUSTISE WINSLOW
RE: On rebounding with Hassan Whiteside out:
“Yeah it’s pretty obvious, with the leading rebounder in the league out, we all have to pick up the slack. I was just going out there playing hard. I wasn’t really conscious about it. I was just trying to grab rebounds, push the break and try to get my teammates easy shots in transition.”
RE: On the HEAT’s defense being better tonight:
“In spurts. The third and fourth quarter there were a couple of two or three minute stretches that really killed us. The lob and Marcus Smart’s layup and I gave up a three to Tatum. It’s tough. We’ve got to do a better job of figuring that one out. They beat us once, maybe twice, but definitely not three times in a row on the same play. They made it pretty difficult, but at the same time we’ve got to get better connected and more organized offensively. We just have to figure it out and get guys in the right spots. We have to understand each other’s strengths and play to them. We just have to communicate, be more connected and know where we’re all supposed to be. Too many times there were six or seven seconds left on the shot clock and all we had left was a pick-and-roll. It would be better for us to have more action early.”
GORAN DRAGIC
RE: On what went well defensively:
“I feel like we didn’t play good at all. Defensively, too many open shots and too many points in the paint. Even on offense, we didn’t look that good. Maybe in that fourth quarter when we were chasing them back, it was a little bit better, but the game is 48 minutes. You cannot just relax in the other quarters and think you are going to win games easily. We need to bounce back. I don’t want to have the same season as last year. When it is already late, we figure things out. We need to do it now because it is important.”
RE: On what went wrong on offense:
“Everyone was frustrated tonight. I’m not even sure. Everybody was low energy. It’s tough to describe. Maybe in that fourth quarter we started playing. We moved the ball, we penetrated and got some open shots we didn’t make. That’s how it needs to be the whole game. Right now, the first unit, we don’t look good. We are going to have to make some changes in our approach or how we play and we’ll see. You can learn from these mistakes and, hopefully, we are going to figure it out quickly.”
RE: On Kyrie Irving:
“It is frustrating, but not so much because we guarded him well, but we didn’t guard everybody else well. They were still up. We defended Kyrie well, but they were still up ten or eight points the whole game. Then, when you are chasing them, and when you get back, then it is really tough. Things need to go perfect on offense and defense. He has that ability that he can close games. It is really tough to stay in front of him. He did his thing that he is always doing. It’s not the last two minutes of the game. Of course, we should defend better, but I’m looking at the earlier 30 minutes and what kind of mistakes we are making. Maybe, if we put ourselves in better situations, better positions, it would be much easier.”
RE: On when Hassan Whiteside will return to the lineup:
“I was hoping tonight. I am hoping tomorrow. I am hoping the next day. He is our heart. You can see. Everybody is scoring so much easier in the paint. His ability to stop people, or just to change shots is huge. Of course, rebounding is a huge factor for us when he is on the floor. When you get some stops, you can run more. I feel like when we figure out those things, when we get a couple of stops, we open that transition game and score some easy buckets, then it is going to be much easier like last year. Hopefully, he is going to be back soon.”
RE: On Hassan Whiteside consoling him in the fourth quarter:
“Yeah, he did. He was just saying, ‘Just calm down, G. Play your game and try to get everybody involved.’ It helps because I was frustrated. The game didn’t go our way. That’s why I have a high expectation for this team. That’s why I’m frustrated, because I know we aren’t playing at the level I know we can. He calmed me down and I came back in the game in the fourth quarter. That is huge.”