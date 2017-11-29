That's What He Said
That’s What He Said - Bucks at Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Gordon Hayward update:
“The last I heard that he was – when I left to take the court – that he was heading into surgery. So I have not talked to him or them yet, but I will right after I’m done here.”
RE: Matchup:
“I think obviously their length, and their energy won the game. And I thought that they did a great job with the way that they played. That’s a really good team. You know, this is something that we’re going to just have to figure out as we go; obviously we’re already going, so we’re going to have to figure it out pretty quickly. But there’s obviously – that’s a team that’s going to pose a lot of problems for a lot of people. And you saw the way Giannis (Antetokounmpo) played tonight. I mean, you watched him in the preseason games; you thought, ‘That’s an MVP candidate, for sure.”
RE: Is he still searching for the right rotation:
“Yeah, it’s going to be that way. We’ve got a lot of young guys. I’m hopeful that we can find the right combinations; we obviously didn’t anticipate going maybe this far into the bench this early. But I thought some of those guys did a pretty good job. You know, I thought (Abdel) Nader did a good job; I thought that Semi (Ojeleye) provided some good minutes defensively. And thenI thought (Daniel) Theis, when he came in, did a pretty good job. The part that we’ve got to find is a combination that works all together, especially when we go to the bench right bow. So, we’ll find it.”
RE: Jaylen Brown’s growth on defense and offense:
“Yeah. I mean, I think we have high expectations for Jaylen. I think that he’s a good player; I think he’ll continue to grow on both ends. But we’re going to ask him to do an awful lot, so that’s part of it.”
RE: How Brown’s foul trouble impacted the game:
“Well, I thought that obviously not having him out there, having him have to play somewhat tentative with the four and five fouls is not a good thing, especially when Giannis and (Khris) Middleton can put you in a bad spot. And they did so over and over tonight. I thought tonight could have been worse; I thought they missed open shots. So we have a long way to go.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On being outplayed:
“We gotta capitalize on a lot of mistakes we made tonight. We messed up on a lot of plays, and that can’t happen. We gotta be professional, we got to learn the plays or we won’t play.”
RE: On the Gordon Hayward injury:
“I think we are moving on from that. Like he told us, before the game, we got that message, before the whole arena got the message, he’s fine. And I think that were taking it the right way and we just got to move forward. Personally, it was tough seeing it but I think we’ll be fine, we just gotta adjust.”
RE: On being a leader:
“I gotta come off the bench and step up, and make sure the guys that are coming off the bench with me – make sure we’re on the same page. I told a couple guys it was my fault that we weren’t capitalizing on a lot of plays tonight. I gotta do a better job at making sure everybody is in the right position, and yelling out the plays.”
RE: On bogging down the offense:
“We got a lot of guys that can play most of the positions, so when you call out the plays some guys just run to the spot that they can play in, which kinda messes us up but, like I said we gotta get it right and you know, were professionals and we gotta play off one another.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On stepping up:
“Just being aggressive, like I said before. Just trying to take the pressure off of Al and Kyrie and those guys, just so they can have it a little easier… It’s about me being aggressive and Jayson being aggressive – that’s going to help us all”
RE: On a disappointing start to the season:
“There’s no need to panic… Brad’s right, we got a lot of plays to clean up and a lot of stuff to get better at, but that’s the beauty of it. We got a really good group and a lot of young guys – we’re going to move forward and take that challenge. We’re going to win some games. We’re going to win a lot of games here in Boston.”
RE: On his wrist:
“Nothing much, just a sprain but I’ll be alright.”
RE: On Gordon Hayward:
“It’s a part of life, it’s a part of basketball. Like I said before, when a star is not on the floor, or a leader is not on the floor – it’s missed. Somebody has to fill the gap or everybody has to help pitch in and fill that gap.”
JASON KIDD
RE: Finishing out this game/growth:
“Staying in the moment. Wasn’t a pretty game; we missed some shots, we made some defensive mistakes, but the guys played through and I thought it was a great team win. Again just executing down the stretch on the defensive end and then rebounding and pushing the ball on the offensive end. Also I think sharing. I thought Giannis (Antetokounmpo) made a great play at the end trusting his teammate and Delle (Matthew Dellavedova) made a big three.”
RE: Giannis debut 37pts/13 rebounds:
“We always hold the bar high for Giannis, but for his opening day performance he set the bar high now and we’re going to hold him to that. 37/13 he could have had a couple more rebounds. His teammates had a couple of wide open shots that they normally knock down so his assists could have been higher, but just his presence on the floor and his demeanor he was going to come out and attack you, we saw that early. Just to trust his teammate down the end to make a play, he calls the problem, he got off the ball and Delle (Matthew Dellavedova) made a big shot.”
GREG MONROE
RE: Getting win/seeing work pay off:
“Its definitely a good win for us, great way to start the season. They played well as they always do at home, we just did a good job of setting their runs, just sticking to what we do and came out with the win.”
RE: Stuck in the game:
“I think we slowed down on offense and kind of moved the ball. We kind of got the shots that we wanted. I think as a team we were rushing a little bit probably thru the first three quarters and once we slowed down the offensive side we started getting good looks. Defensively just finishing plays, we probably could have done a better job of that, but just getting stops and coming down and executing.”
RE: Giannis tonight:
“Obviously he’s a great player and he can do so many things on the floor. We just have to make sure we are supporting him. We can’t get caught up in watching him. As good as he is we still have to continue to get ball movement because that is really when he’s at his best when he’s moving around a lot, he can throw in iso but its about getting him easier buckets making sure the game is as easy as it can be for him and us. He makes the game easier for everyone else so we have to make sure we make the game easier for him.”
MATTHEW DELLAVEDOVA
RE: Physicality tonight:
“They are a very good team, experienced in Horford (Al) and Kyrie (Irving) and we knew we had to really defend them because they can really shoot a lot of three’s and get off quickly. I think we did a pretty good job of that in the 4th quarter.”
RE: Big three point shot/how big was that:
“Obviously an important one. Great pass by Giannis; he’s attracting all the attention, people were coming on his fins so great find by him. I think we had some good looks in the 4th quarter just didn’t knock them down, but if we keep moving the ball like we did we are going to play pretty well.”