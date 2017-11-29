That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-102 defeat to Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Gordon Hayward’s injury: “You hurt for him. He’s put in a lot of great work and I thought he had his most comfortable week as far as feeling like he was going to play really well. Now, hopefully we get a full recovery and it’s a tough deal but I guess that’s part of it, the risk of injury. I really feel for him. He’s on an ambulance to the airport right now.” RE: On bringing the guys back to focus after the injury: “I didn’t think we were very good in the first half, but I thought that we really came out after halftime and played the way we want to play. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a lot better. I don’t have any magic words for that, we’re all hurting for him. I’m not going to try and take the human element out of it.” RE: On Kyrie’s first game back in Cleveland: “Really hard game for a guy to have to play in, especially the first game of the season. All the emotions that go through it, how he can play at that level is beyond me.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On what was said during the injury break: “We prayed. We prayed for him, for his health, and we just told each other we just have to keep pushing.” RE: On matching up with Lebron: “He’s way bigger than I thought. He was way better than I imagined, it’s the reason he is who he is.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On the focus in the second half: “I feel when you get hit with adversity, there’s two ways you can go, you can go forward or backward. I think tonight we chose to go forward and we played a tough game.” RE: On his fourth quarter: “Just come out and play hard and aggressive, try to make some plays happen. Just be competitive, that’s what the Boston Celtics are made of, just come out and play hard.”