That's What He Said - Sixers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-96 victory over Philadelphia.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Baynes injury: “Baynes hyperextended his knee in the first half. Don’t know the severity of it; don’t know what it means, other than that was what I was told at halftime: he hyperextended his knee. He’s going to be re-evaluated after the game, after he’s iced it, and everything else.” RE: Chemistry between and energy from Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart: “I thought it was one of the things that was kind of missing from our first five days of so of practice, as we were trying to figure out what we were going to do with that unit. You know, we basically had them separated most of that time and I just think they bring a lot when they’re on the court together and, again, the energy that they play with, the way that they can lift you on offense and defense. Terry’s defense has made really good strides and it’s a credit to him. And I think part of it is you’re in the league another year and you just become more experienced and more used to it. So hopefully that can be a real uplifting group for us; they certainly led the way tonight.” RE: Rozier’s leadership and Abdel Nader: “I think Abdel’s doing a lot of good things. I think, you know, like a lot of guys that are playing in the NBA for the first time, there’s a lot going on and you’re trying to just kind of keep up day-to-day and everything else. And he’s putting in a lot of work; he’s an exceptionally hard worker and we think really highly of him. I don’t ask anybody to lead outside of who they are, and I think Terry is not a loud guy by any means, but he is without a doubt extremely competitive and extremely driven. And you can see it every day. And so I think the way that Terry leads is really by example. And, you know, he’s been like that from day one. Even when you drafted him, you knew that – everybody says everybody is that, but he’s really driven and really competitive. I think he leads authentically that way.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: Playing without Irving/Horford/Hayward: “Just come in with a chance and an opportunity to show that we’re young, but we can play the game the right way. I think we came in and did a really good job of that. We have a lot of talent, they have a lot of talent. It was just basically just one at the most. So we came out and played hard and we just wanted to show people we can play hard and play together, and we’re young but we can ball.” RE: Team chemistry: “I think that was our first time, all being on one unit together. We kind of see everything the same. Everybody has it, the mentality, and we share the basketball. Nobody is stepping on each other’s toes. We’re coming out playing the basketball the right way and we got talent. We got players that can score, can lock up, can switch, multiple screens. What more can you ask for?” TERRY ROZIER RE: Upset you didn’t stay in to get that triple double: “No, no I’m not upset. We got a lot of guys that want to get an opportunity. I had a lot of fun tonight though.” RE: Chemistry of second unit: “We play with each other a lot and we’ve had a lot of practice going up and down so I think our chemistry is getting there, we still have a long way to go. Like I said we are going to fly around and play hard and everything else will take care of itself, we got a lot of guys that can play hard out there.”