That's What He Said - Sixers at Celtics

BRAD STEVENS
RE: Baynes injury:
“Baynes hyperextended his knee in the first half. Don’t know the severity of it; don’t know what it means, other than that was what I was told at halftime: he hyperextended his knee. He’s going to be re-evaluated after the game, after he’s iced it, and everything else.”
RE: Chemistry between and energy from Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart:
“I thought it was one of the things that was kind of missing from our first five days of so of practice, as we were trying to figure out what we were going to do with that unit. You know, we basically had them separated most of that time and I just think they bring a lot when they’re on the court together and, again, the energy that they play with, the way that they can lift you on offense and defense. Terry’s defense has made really good strides and it’s a credit to him. And I think part of it is you’re in the league another year and you just become more experienced and more used to it. So hopefully that can be a real uplifting group for us; they certainly led the way tonight.”
RE: Rozier’s leadership and Abdel Nader:
“I think Abdel’s doing a lot of good things. I think, you know, like a lot of guys that are playing in the NBA for the first time, there’s a lot going on and you’re trying to just kind of keep up day-to-day and everything else. And he’s putting in a lot of work; he’s an exceptionally hard worker and we think really highly of him. I don’t ask anybody to lead outside of who they are, and I think Terry is not a loud guy by any means, but he is without a doubt extremely competitive and extremely driven. And you can see it every day. And so I think the way that Terry leads is really by example. And, you know, he’s been like that from day one. Even when you drafted him, you knew that – everybody says everybody is that, but he’s really driven and really competitive. I think he leads authentically that way.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: Playing without Irving/Horford/Hayward:
“Just come in with a chance and an opportunity to show that we’re young, but we can play the game the right way. I think we came in and did a really good job of that. We have a lot of talent, they have a lot of talent. It was just basically just one at the most. So we came out and played hard and we just wanted to show people we can play hard and play together, and we’re young but we can ball.”
RE: Team chemistry:
“I think that was our first time, all being on one unit together. We kind of see everything the same. Everybody has it, the mentality, and we share the basketball. Nobody is stepping on each other’s toes. We’re coming out playing the basketball the right way and we got talent. We got players that can score, can lock up, can switch, multiple screens. What more can you ask for?”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: Upset you didn’t stay in to get that triple double:
“No, no I’m not upset. We got a lot of guys that want to get an opportunity. I had a lot of fun tonight though.”
RE: Chemistry of second unit:
“We play with each other a lot and we’ve had a lot of practice going up and down so I think our chemistry is getting there, we still have a long way to go. Like I said we are going to fly around and play hard and everything else will take care of itself, we got a lot of guys that can play hard out there.”
BRETT BROWN
RE: Glad this game doesn’t count:
“Yes. I give the Celtics credit, I think that they started the game more physical than we were. I give them credit where they made shots. I thought that defensively they completely tilted their way and they bothered our offense and we had a hard time guarding them and it just sort of set the table for the rest of the game.”
RE: Dario (Saric), Markelle (Fultz), TLC (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot) for them to get familiar with each other what is that value:
“You hope it produces that, you think it will. You could tell that Dario (Saric) hasn’t played in a while with his teammates, you could see that Timmy hasn’t played in a little while. I thought it was good you saw good signs from Markelle (Fultz) from time to time, but I think that Dario especially and Timmy coming in with the newness of playing basketball again you felt it.”
RE: Ben Simmons/Markelle Fultz encourage them to take more jumpers or attacking the rim:
“Completely, attacking the rim or going at the rim. I think that what you do when you get there, the growth of that, they can figure out traffic and angles and all that. I like them attacking people and putting pressure on the defense and hopefully getting to the line and maybe shooting a little bit better than we did tonight.”
JAHLIL OKAFOR
RE: Team's performance:
“Yeah, it was poor – it was poor performance by the team as a whole. We’re not proud of the way we performed but it’s preseason so we’ll watch the game and try to figure it out. They were tougher than we were… this was bad, this was bad for all of us.”
RE: Getting the start vs coming off the bench:
“I can’t really pinpoint that, I was just trying to find a rhythm with the team and in general, starting or not starting – I’m just trying to find my rhythm. I haven’t played in a long time so, you have to adapt starting on the floor and as a team we have a good rhythm, so we’ll be able to figure it out – watch the game tomorrow and be able to correct a lot of errors.”
MARKELLE FULTZ
RE: Mindset:
“Yeah my mindset coming into the game, me and coach had that understanding of being aggressive – and that doesn’t always mean scoring it just means making the right play. Whatever it takes, that was my mindset coming in.”
RE: Shoulder pain:
“It’s on and on – it’s something that happens, and I gotta play through it. We’re making great movements everyday to get it better. That’s all I can ask for, just getting better and just to play. I wouldn’t say its affecting me on the floor because I play through stuff like that. Everyday I come in, we just, talk to trainers and just get better.”
RE: You didn’t shoot a 3 today, was that because of that shoulder?
“No, I just didn’t feel like that was something I needed to do. I felt like the lane was open so I just drove when I had the open lane. Whatever play is right for me, I’m gonna go get it.”
RE: You don’t want to use the shoulder as an excuse, you just want to go out there and ball?
“Never, no excuses for me. At the end of the day, you’re a basketball player you gotta live with what goes on. There is plenty of people out there who are hurt, they got hurt ankles, wrists, whatever you can call it – you can’t use that as an excuse. At the end of the day, I’m a basketball player I play hard and you gotta live with it.”