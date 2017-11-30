That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Brad, bottom line, did your team just go as far as it possibly could have without Isaiah and the fact that you're playing the defending champions?
I think as a coach, you always believe you can win the next game because you believe you can win the next possession. I thought we played a little too haphazard tonight. I didn't think it was a lack of effort at the beginning, but our offensive mistakes led to bad defense, and it just kind of snowballed on us. It's a good step forward as a season as a whole, but I leave with a little bit of a taste in your mouth -- like not playing as well here, and man, you want to play well here because there is really no place like TD Garden in Boston. When the fans at the end of the game were -- man, it's just amazing. And so, as I told our guys, we made a lot of great strides, but this pain is part of the path to what we ultimately want to be.
RE: You know every summer there's roster turnover. How difficult is that going to be with the group you had this year, considering what you guys have built, and just how things went there?
It's difficult every year whenever you don't have guys back. I think you share a bond. I think we had our first practice eight months ago tomorrow. We've been together pretty much for eight straight months. There's a lot of bond that's created with that, especially on a team that has some success. I appreciated everybody's accountability. I appreciated everybody's approach. I thought those things were huge in helping us all achieve together. So when you have a team like that, you're going to miss the guys that aren't back, whoever that may be. And those are great things and lessons for the guys that are to take forward with them.
RE: Just the series as a whole, looking back on it, do you feel like you'll be able to gauge what you guys are compared to the Cavs without Isaiah? And was it discouraging how it went down in those first two games, or will you look more at the fight in Games 3 and 4?
I'll probably be discouraged with how we played in a couple of these home games. But I do think that, again, I don't think you should have any excuses with who's available and who's not. You've just got to go and play to the best of your ability. They were great again tonight, so again, you don't want to take anything away from them. As crazy as it sounds, going into halftime, we had cut it to at least a manageable number. And then we come out, we get some tremendous looks, and Kyrie just goes nuts and ends us. That's basically what happened. And those were really tough shots. He hit some tough ones the other night, but those at the start of the third quarter were incredible. But hey, this is just great learning for all of us of how far we have to go.
RE: You've talked all season long about how these guys play with chips on their shoulders and backs against the wall. They always respond. Throughout this playoffs they did the same thing. How proud are you of this group?
Yeah, I liked coaching this group a lot. I liked being around this group a lot. I appreciate what each guy has brought to the table, however long their tenure has been. I don't think you can always say that, to go all the way down the roster and say you appreciate each guy and each guy got better, which I'm really excited about. So that's our task. We've got a long way to go. We had a great year. In some ways, we made a run at it. We made progress, but not good enough. And you know, I've said this before, if you coach in Boston, good enough is what matters.
RE: From this series, what do you want the players to take into the summer? I mean, it seemed like they were a little ways away, obviously, from elite. What do you want each individual player to take away?
Well, I think collectively you take away what elite looks like, because I think we saw it first hand, especially in these home games. We'll see how they match up against Golden State and how that goes. But then individually, there's room for improvement on everybody. We got some outstanding performances. We got some throughout the year, and we really had a lot of guys progress well. But they've got to keep making that progress. I think that starts with they've got to take some time to rest. But then it's a holistic commitment. It's the way you eat; it's the way you sleep; it's the way you treat your body in the offseason; it's how hard you work at the little things you need to do better. But more importantly, it's what you do best, perfecting those things. We'll come up with a game plan for each guy, communicate that appropriately, whether they decide to stay here and work out with our coaches or go on and work out wherever. When they come back, the expectation is everybody is a little bit better. And that goes for me and the rest of the coaches, too. I don't think anybody in there is satisfied, which is a good thing.
AVERY BRADLEY
RE: Avery, just what kind of feeling are you left with at the end of the season. Is it one that you felt the team was inspired and could go considering Isaiah was hurt, or are you disappointed? What's your feeling?
We're definitely disappointed. I feel like if we weren't, there would be a problem. We all feel like we put ourselves in a great position to go further in the season, especially the last game. We were in a good place to be able to win a second game in a row, but it's been unfortunate for us. The injuries, and not only that, but us not being able to finish games the way we wanted to. We've been playing against a very good team, all credit to those guys, but we feel like we should be here and we feel like we should be a championship-contending team. The great thing about this is the experience. We were able to go to the Eastern Conference Finals, learn a lot about being in this position, and I feel like it's going to help us for next year.
RE: Avery, how would you say that you've grown as an individual on the court this season, and what did you learn about yourself in the series?
I learned a lot. As a player, the coaches, the players, my teammates, they pushed me the entire year to be the best player I can be. It's all credit to those guys. They brought the best out of me. Every single practice, every single time we watched film, as far as holding me accountable. Those guys just wanted me to be the best player I could be. I feel like them pushing me every single day and Brad pushing me every day made me the player I am. I'm going to use this time during the summer to continue to grow as a player so I can come back next year and help our team in any way I can.
RE: You guys really were competitive on the road but were blown out at home. What do you think was the difference in the way you guys elevated your level?
I think we've always responded to the doubt, people not believing in us. It was just unfortunate today. We got a bad start, and we couldn't get the lead. We had some great stretches where we were playing good basketball, but the start of the game was so bad, I felt like it was hard for us to come back. Even when we scored six or seven points in a row, I mean, we were still down by 20 points. Like I said, we can learn from all the mistakes that we made this year, get better as individuals over the summertime and be ready for next year.
RE: Obviously a feeling of disappointment had to have been felt in that locker room, but there must have been some feeling of accomplishment of what you guys have been able to do. When you look at the season as a whole, what was just the environment in the locker room when you guys kind of talked to each other and in a few moments relived what you guys were able to accomplish this season?
After the game, obviously, we were all disappointed in the way we ended the season, especially with the losses at home. But like you said, we were able to take a lot of positives away. Out of all the teams in the NBA, we're one of the three teams left at this time of the year, and that was one of our goals. Obviously our main goal was to make it to the championship and win it. But for us to be in the Eastern Conference Finals after the first year of this team really being together, adding additions like Al Horford and Gerald Green, I can go down the list of guys that we needed to learn to play with, and for us to talk about where we wanted to be and actually make it, it's a big-time accomplishment. But this leaves a certain taste in our mouth, getting here and not getting to the championship. Cleveland just outplayed us in this series; credit to those guys. But we'll be a better team next year, and we will make sure that we put ourselves in a great position to make the Eastern Conference Finals and give ourselves a better chance at making the championship.
RE: Avery, you know every summer that there's turnover in any roster. Considering the way that you guys have developed as a group, is that going to be a little bit extra difficult this year?
Yeah, it could be. I mean, it's out of our control as players. The organization is going to do whatever is best for the Celtics, which I totally respect, and I know my teammates do as well. But we can't worry about that. We had a great year together. If guys are here, if guys aren't, we all wish the best for each other. But I do feel like this is a special group. We all gave our heart every single night, played as hard as we could. I respect all my teammates, and I really appreciated playing with all the guys I had a chance to play with this year. A special group.
AL HORFORD
RE: Not the ending you wanted… but how proud are you of this season?:
I’m proud. I’m proud of our group and I felt like we grew as the year went on and like you said not the way we wanted to finish but you know I felt like we came a long ways from the beginning of the year. We came together and that was fun to be a part of.
RE: Do you feel like you guys are at the beginning of something?:
That’s a good question. We think we have a good group of guys, guys that compete and play hard. We still, obviously, have to keep growing as a group. Getting better and we obviously see that the team to get past is Cleveland and right now we’re not there, we’re not where we need to be, but I’m proud of our guys.
RE: Were you surprised the gap was as big as it was in this series and how do you guys close that going into next year?:
I feel like our guys gave it all we had and unfortunately games, a couple games went their way, in a big way like that. It’s too soon to start talking about anything for the future but I’m sure that Danny has some important decisions to make and evaluate where we’re at as a group.
JAE CROWDER
RE: What are the emotions right now?:
It sucks. It’s the worst part of the year, bring eliminated, falling short. Your ultimate goal, it’s a pretty hard thing to swallow. So I’m pretty down.
RE: On first eight minutes of the game:
Those guys came out with purpose and set the tone.
RE: On what they’re learned as a group from this series, about the team and each other:
A series is a series, we know that, you’re never out of it. We’ve been down and crawled back, we’ve been counted out many times and crawled back, but unfortunately we felt like this is a bad taste. It should spark a little bit of motivation everybody in the locker room each to get better. I think that goes for coaching staff and players, and everybody just have to get better. To get back to this situation and get over the hump.
MARCUS SMART
RE: Do you look forward to the offseason and the potential for moves with excitement or what could potentially happen with the guys who are a part of this core?:
I’m excited to see what we have coming and what lies ahead for us. Like I said, I can’t really focus on that, I just have to focus on me and getting better to help this team get over that hump.
RE: What are the emotions of tonight?:
I can’t believe it’s over. We’ve worked all year, we obviously want this season to keep going, it’s hard but its summer time now. It’s time to get back to the grind.
RE: On Jae saying everyone can use this as motivation:
Definitely. I mean everybody gained something in these playoffs and this season to help us win a game and as a group we did what most didn’t think we could do. Everybody has to use this as motivation.
TYRONN LUE
RE: Ty, the situation you were thrown into last year and the whirlwind that you walked into going into The Finals, I wonder now that you've had a full year with this team and had your chance to put your stamp on it, for you personally how does this compare to last year at this point?
I thought last year just everything had happened so fast. I really didn't get a chance to really soak it all in. It just happened so fast. You get hired, the next day you've got a game, and it just kind of went from there. This year I thought the season really went by fast, the regular season. But you know, for me I thought that we stuck with it. We hit a lot of tough patches throughout the season, a lot of injuries. This team is a crazy team; they just stayed resilient all year, got to the playoffs, and we really stepped our game up. I thought defensively throughout this whole playoff run, we've been really good.
RE: Some people in your locker room downplayed the significance of a rivalry between the Cavs and the Warriors, but you embraced it, you accepted it. How much have the Warriors been on your mind, your coaching staff's mind, your mind as you go into the first ever trilogy in NBA Finals history?
Well, like I said before, of course I watch every game because I'm a basketball junkie, and they've been playing great. But you can't get too far ahead of yourself. You saw that in Game 3 at home versus Boston. They're a tough team. They're greatly coached, and they have a lot of tough players. So you just can't look ahead and start thinking and game planning for Golden State, as great as they are. You still have to take care of your business. Now that we've done that, we can move on, turn the page and start focusing on Golden State and getting ready. But to be honest, I didn't do not one prep for Golden State yet because I really believe that this [Boston] team is a good team and I didn't want to look too far ahead. As of tonight I'll get started.
RE: I was going to ask how long you enjoy this one before you look ahead to the Warriors.
I enjoy everything. I enjoy every win. This is a big step for us, especially what we went through all season, and we were doubted throughout the regular season all year. To come back and do what we did, to go 12-1 in the playoffs, to be playing good basketball, I'm very happy and I'm going to enjoy it until we play Golden State. With that being said, tonight I'll start my prepping, and we'll see what happens.
RE: If I can go back to the previous game when LeBron got his fourth foul, comparing how you feel now, what were you thinking and were you worried about the resiliency of the team at that point and how it might all come out?
No. I mean, we have two other All- Stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Kyrie did a great job of scoring the basketball to keep us afloat, and Kevin rebounded the basketball and scoring, also. With LeBron getting three fouls, either he would have went out with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter or went out with six with four fouls, so the fourth foul was not really significant. He was going out either way. So you take him out with three, he's out with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter. You take him out with four, he's out with six minutes. The way we were playing, the way Boston was playing, they were playing really well. I thought I should keep him on the floor, but when he got his fourth foul, our team did a great job of just showing confidence in themselves and holding it down until he got back.
RE: Ty, just wondering, Brad talked about how the shot making of Kyrie in the third quarter just ended him, ended the Celtics and essentially their playoff run. What were your thoughts of the shots he was making to start that second half?
That's what he does. If you look back at Game 4, he did the same thing when LeBron went out. The shots that he made, and to go one-on-one, being one of the best iso players that we have in this league, those are shots he can make and those are shots that he takes. We just need him to be aggressive at all times, whether he's being aggressive to make the right pass or being aggressive to score the basketball. That's what we need him to do to be successful.
KYRIE IRVING
RE: Kyrie, you've been one of the most efficient iso scorers in the NBA since you were drafted. Do you feel like you're playing your best one-on-one right now as you have at any point in your career?
I just think I'm seeing the floor a lot better than I was in my younger years. There is a lot more spacing [with this team]. I'm understanding where teams are coming from to double-team or come over and help. Just watching a lot of film and dedicating myself to the game. Not cheating it, not trying to skip any steps. Understanding that every game that I get a chance to go out there and play is a chance for me to continually get better, dominate in any facet of the game as well as lead my team and do whatever it takes. I feel this attitude that I have is now definitely putting me in a position to be successful out there on the floor. But none of that happens without the teammates that I have and the unbelievable selflessness that they have. That selfless nature allows me to be who I am truly, so I'm just grateful for that.
RE: Can you describe the spin and step-back against Crowder? How do you put that sequence together?
Man, just constantly watching a lot of guys that have come before me. Being able to create just enough separation to get my shot off. Seeing the way the defense is playing me. But more or less just allowing my footwork to be able to make up for my lack of athleticism that I have at the rim or some of the speed that guys may have on me or some of the aggressiveness that guys try. It's just a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. But that sequence is something that I've worked on plenty of times. I'm glad that the shot went in. The move doesn't mean anything unless the shot goes in. That's one of the things that my dad always told me. You can have a $5 million move, but if you have a onecent finish, then who cares. The importance is utilizing the moves at the right time and just seeing the weakside action and just having your head on a swivel and just being complete, especially in those situations.
RE: Kyrie, you talked a lot about after Game 4 about the "why" that this team has, the purpose that you guys have. I'm wondering from the point where you were down 10 points at halftime of Game [4], to any point tonight in the game where you were running away, I was wondering in your mind how all of that changed so quickly.
Well, in Game [4], I knew that if we kept it within 10, a surge was going to happen. I wasn't sure when. But I knew that I had to make the conscious choice to really lead our guys, understanding the situation that we were in, and just telling myself before I told the guys about our why, which is trying to make it back to The Finals, we cannot go back to Boston 2-2. That's one thing that can't happen for us; we cannot come back here 2-2, and then we're back on an even playing field. So the importance and the magnitude of that moment was definitely captured by my teammates and myself. You look back on it and it definitely helped us grow as a team and mature. So it's something that we needed ultimately, to lose Game 3 in the fashion that we did and the way that Boston challenged us continuously, we needed all that to propel us to this moment. There are more moments to come where we'll be tested, especially on the West Coast playing against a great team like the Warriors. It was great for us, and we're happy with getting back to The Finals, but we're definitely not satisfied where we are.
RE: Kyrie, you just touched on the challenge that the Celtics did present to you guys. Can you just speak now that the series is over on what takeaways you have from your opponent?
You have to commend them for accomplishing what they did, especially in the regular season. I mean, the goals that they set, they were definitely challenging us, and it made the league turn for a little bit, just 1 versus 2, 2, 1, who was going to get first place and who was actually ready for the playoffs. That makes basketball exciting. That makes the league exciting. In the fashion that they were playing basketball was at such a high level. And honestly, we didn't want IT to go down. But the way that guy has played, I mean, the way he was playing, he's deserving of all the credit that he's gotten. As well as guys like Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk and just all their guys, they're just dedicated to basketball. They're coming out and they're hitting us, and they don't care who you are. I was watching before tonight's game the game that they played in Golden State and the way -- in the fashion that they did that. That was the testament; that was the turn of how special they could be. And they made it this far. It was 1 versus 2. It was a matchup that we were all looking forward to, and I'm glad that we prevailed. But they tested us every single minute, and we needed that.
RE: I'm wondering if this conference final title feels any different given that you played the entire season as the hunted, given that you won the championship last year and people are gunning for you this year?
Definitely feels different. This is one that I can really put in the memory bank and be proud of up until this point because I finally got to play the majority of the games in the regular season and be challenged every single night. And then the final three weeks of the season as well as Round 1 was some of the toughest basketball that I had to play. It's definitely one for the books for me up to this point.
KEVIN LOVE
RE: What does this mean to you? What's your takeaway from this experience?
More than anything, it feels good to, as a team, collectively play some really inspired and really good basketball. I know toward the end of the season there, there were some rough patches. There were times where collectively we could have been better, but I think that we showed that if we have a great game plan and we play inspired basketball, we're a tough team to beat. More than anything, winning the East is big, going back to The Finals for the third straight time is something special, and let's not take it for granted. It's a special night tonight. We're going to enjoy this, take a day off and I'm sure we'll get back to the drawing board on Saturday.
RE: Just your thoughts on LeBron James. Obviously you know he passed Michael Jordan for the all-time scoring leader in the postseason. Just to be on the court with him and to witness history tonight.
Well, I just told Tad [Carper], I wouldn't share a podium with him because I think tonight is a night where he deserves to be on his own. He's been so special for us. We know what he brings to this game as a whole, brings to this league, our organization. Every night he brings it for us, sets the tone, and it's no different. There are so many different milestones and accolades that have come his way, and me being here for -- this is my third year now, having seen him accomplish so much is truly special. I mentioned not taking things for granted. Tonight is one of those nights. It was truly special to be a part of, and we knew it, too. When we drew up the play in the timeout in the third quarter and he came out and he was shooting the ball so well, went in, and we're celebrating it for him. It was big. Special.
RE: Was the work and energy you put into winning this series a good prep for what's ahead in the next series?
Sure. The Celtics and Brad Stevens, their team that they have, they throw a lot of different lineups at you and a lot of stuff on the defensive end. As far as how they play, I think it definitely prepared us for what's ahead. It was definitely a hard-fought series, and even when they lost Isaiah, they didn't lay down. That's a big testament to them. I mentioned the inspired basketball that we play; they definitely played inspired basketball, not only here but in our arena.
RE: When you came here three years ago, is this kind of how you saw your game fitting into the collective and being able to express your own talents?
Sure. And even coming into this series, at least on the offensive end, Ty said he wanted to get me more involved. I said I didn't care one bit as long as we're winning. But I think he made more of an effort to get me involved this series, and I just wanted to take advantage of those opportunities. I've been able to have a lot of success here, and guys were setting me up throughout this entire series. It wasn't just Bron; it wasn't just Kyrie. It was a number of veteran guys that we have on this team, a lot of experience, and now we're able to do so.
RE: Speaking of people in the organization, a lot of them say you might be the biggest difference from a year ago going to The Finals and this year going to The Finals. How do you feel about that and your game and how different it is or your role right now from a year ago?
Just more than anything -- at least as far as Bron and Kyrie go, just filling in the blanks and just trying to help wherever I can. As I mentioned, more than anything, being in a mindset for me and a mindset for this team that I mentioned, locking in and being a part of something special. We know that we're at the cusp of that. We're only four games away from our goal, but that's all got to start next Thursday. For me, I just want to play my part as best I can. We'll be ready to go on Thursday.
LEBRON JAMES
RE: Can you just talk about that embrace you gave Isaiah after the game on the court?
Absolutely. It's the first time I've seen him since he didn't return for the second half in Game 2, I believe. Yeah, Game 2. Throughout the series we didn't get an opportunity to actually have that moment. I know I said a few things in the media about the situation he was going through, but I was happy to see him. Just give him a big hug from myself and my family. Just how tough and determined the guy is, and to be able to go through the situation he was going through on a day-to-day basis, still being focused and maintaining his focus for the team -- family is everything, and basketball comes second after family, and to see him perform the way he was performing throughout the playoffs under the circumstances was a treat to watch. A lot more words were said, but that's the gist of it.
RE: LeBron, given how far the Celtics made it this season and that they also own the No. 1 pick, how likely do you think it is that you'll see them in a rematch next year in this series?
I don't know. That's a question that none of us can answer in here. They have a great team right now. IT is going to come back healthy. They have the No. 1 pick; we'll see what they do with that. But I can't answer that question and know if we're going to play them in the Eastern Conference Finals next year. I have no idea.
RE: What goes through your mind on a night like tonight? You become the all-time leading scorer in the postseason, you're going to your seventh Finals, you're going to face the Warriors for the third time in a row. None of these things have ever happened before. What do you pick to think about?
I think the first thing for me was seeing the excitement on Kyle [Korver's] and Deron [Williams] face. You've got one guy with 12 years, first Finals appearance, and another guy 14. So that's the first thing I picked. And just to see the excitement around my teammates -- I do it for them, and they give it back to me as well.
RE: Going back to those guys who haven't been to The Finals, what's the message to them as they get ready for this journey?
Well, I don't have a message right now because we need to live in the moment. Like I said, it's been 12 and 14 years for those two guys. So we all need to soak it up. This is a great moment, and this is not promised. We know that. But once we start to lock in on that beast of a matchup that we've got next round, then we'll be very focused and I'll let those guys know what to expect out of a Finals appearance.
RE: Richard Jefferson said in the locker room today, he was asked about you breaking MJ's record, and he said, I can go on record and say that when LeBron James is done playing, his records will never be broken. Just your thoughts on hearing that from RJ, one of your teammates.
Well, I love the fact that RJ does that because we have a great partnership, Uninterrupted, and Road Trippin' is doing very well now. So it's a huge plug for my business and our partnership. Thank you, RJ. You're unbelievable.