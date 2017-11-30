That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 102-135 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Brad, bottom line, did your team just go as far as it possibly could have without Isaiah and the fact that you're playing the defending champions? I think as a coach, you always believe you can win the next game because you believe you can win the next possession. I thought we played a little too haphazard tonight. I didn't think it was a lack of effort at the beginning, but our offensive mistakes led to bad defense, and it just kind of snowballed on us. It's a good step forward as a season as a whole, but I leave with a little bit of a taste in your mouth -- like not playing as well here, and man, you want to play well here because there is really no place like TD Garden in Boston. When the fans at the end of the game were -- man, it's just amazing. And so, as I told our guys, we made a lot of great strides, but this pain is part of the path to what we ultimately want to be. RE: You know every summer there's roster turnover. How difficult is that going to be with the group you had this year, considering what you guys have built, and just how things went there? It's difficult every year whenever you don't have guys back. I think you share a bond. I think we had our first practice eight months ago tomorrow. We've been together pretty much for eight straight months. There's a lot of bond that's created with that, especially on a team that has some success. I appreciated everybody's accountability. I appreciated everybody's approach. I thought those things were huge in helping us all achieve together. So when you have a team like that, you're going to miss the guys that aren't back, whoever that may be. And those are great things and lessons for the guys that are to take forward with them. RE: Just the series as a whole, looking back on it, do you feel like you'll be able to gauge what you guys are compared to the Cavs without Isaiah? And was it discouraging how it went down in those first two games, or will you look more at the fight in Games 3 and 4? I'll probably be discouraged with how we played in a couple of these home games. But I do think that, again, I don't think you should have any excuses with who's available and who's not. You've just got to go and play to the best of your ability. They were great again tonight, so again, you don't want to take anything away from them. As crazy as it sounds, going into halftime, we had cut it to at least a manageable number. And then we come out, we get some tremendous looks, and Kyrie just goes nuts and ends us. That's basically what happened. And those were really tough shots. He hit some tough ones the other night, but those at the start of the third quarter were incredible. But hey, this is just great learning for all of us of how far we have to go. RE: You've talked all season long about how these guys play with chips on their shoulders and backs against the wall. They always respond. Throughout this playoffs they did the same thing. How proud are you of this group? Yeah, I liked coaching this group a lot. I liked being around this group a lot. I appreciate what each guy has brought to the table, however long their tenure has been. I don't think you can always say that, to go all the way down the roster and say you appreciate each guy and each guy got better, which I'm really excited about. So that's our task. We've got a long way to go. We had a great year. In some ways, we made a run at it. We made progress, but not good enough. And you know, I've said this before, if you coach in Boston, good enough is what matters. RE: From this series, what do you want the players to take into the summer? I mean, it seemed like they were a little ways away, obviously, from elite. What do you want each individual player to take away? Well, I think collectively you take away what elite looks like, because I think we saw it first hand, especially in these home games. We'll see how they match up against Golden State and how that goes. But then individually, there's room for improvement on everybody. We got some outstanding performances. We got some throughout the year, and we really had a lot of guys progress well. But they've got to keep making that progress. I think that starts with they've got to take some time to rest. But then it's a holistic commitment. It's the way you eat; it's the way you sleep; it's the way you treat your body in the offseason; it's how hard you work at the little things you need to do better. But more importantly, it's what you do best, perfecting those things. We'll come up with a game plan for each guy, communicate that appropriately, whether they decide to stay here and work out with our coaches or go on and work out wherever. When they come back, the expectation is everybody is a little bit better. And that goes for me and the rest of the coaches, too. I don't think anybody in there is satisfied, which is a good thing. AVERY BRADLEY RE: Avery, just what kind of feeling are you left with at the end of the season. Is it one that you felt the team was inspired and could go considering Isaiah was hurt, or are you disappointed? What's your feeling? We're definitely disappointed. I feel like if we weren't, there would be a problem. We all feel like we put ourselves in a great position to go further in the season, especially the last game. We were in a good place to be able to win a second game in a row, but it's been unfortunate for us. The injuries, and not only that, but us not being able to finish games the way we wanted to. We've been playing against a very good team, all credit to those guys, but we feel like we should be here and we feel like we should be a championship-contending team. The great thing about this is the experience. We were able to go to the Eastern Conference Finals, learn a lot about being in this position, and I feel like it's going to help us for next year. RE: Avery, how would you say that you've grown as an individual on the court this season, and what did you learn about yourself in the series? I learned a lot. As a player, the coaches, the players, my teammates, they pushed me the entire year to be the best player I can be. It's all credit to those guys. They brought the best out of me. Every single practice, every single time we watched film, as far as holding me accountable. Those guys just wanted me to be the best player I could be. I feel like them pushing me every single day and Brad pushing me every day made me the player I am. I'm going to use this time during the summer to continue to grow as a player so I can come back next year and help our team in any way I can. RE: You guys really were competitive on the road but were blown out at home. What do you think was the difference in the way you guys elevated your level? I think we've always responded to the doubt, people not believing in us. It was just unfortunate today. We got a bad start, and we couldn't get the lead. We had some great stretches where we were playing good basketball, but the start of the game was so bad, I felt like it was hard for us to come back. Even when we scored six or seven points in a row, I mean, we were still down by 20 points. Like I said, we can learn from all the mistakes that we made this year, get better as individuals over the summertime and be ready for next year. RE: Obviously a feeling of disappointment had to have been felt in that locker room, but there must have been some feeling of accomplishment of what you guys have been able to do. When you look at the season as a whole, what was just the environment in the locker room when you guys kind of talked to each other and in a few moments relived what you guys were able to accomplish this season? After the game, obviously, we were all disappointed in the way we ended the season, especially with the losses at home. But like you said, we were able to take a lot of positives away. Out of all the teams in the NBA, we're one of the three teams left at this time of the year, and that was one of our goals. Obviously our main goal was to make it to the championship and win it. But for us to be in the Eastern Conference Finals after the first year of this team really being together, adding additions like Al Horford and Gerald Green, I can go down the list of guys that we needed to learn to play with, and for us to talk about where we wanted to be and actually make it, it's a big-time accomplishment. But this leaves a certain taste in our mouth, getting here and not getting to the championship. Cleveland just outplayed us in this series; credit to those guys. But we'll be a better team next year, and we will make sure that we put ourselves in a great position to make the Eastern Conference Finals and give ourselves a better chance at making the championship. RE: Avery, you know every summer that there's turnover in any roster. Considering the way that you guys have developed as a group, is that going to be a little bit extra difficult this year? Yeah, it could be. I mean, it's out of our control as players. The organization is going to do whatever is best for the Celtics, which I totally respect, and I know my teammates do as well. But we can't worry about that. We had a great year together. If guys are here, if guys aren't, we all wish the best for each other. But I do feel like this is a special group. We all gave our heart every single night, played as hard as we could. I respect all my teammates, and I really appreciated playing with all the guys I had a chance to play with this year. A special group. AL HORFORD RE: Not the ending you wanted… but how proud are you of this season?: I’m proud. I’m proud of our group and I felt like we grew as the year went on and like you said not the way we wanted to finish but you know I felt like we came a long ways from the beginning of the year. We came together and that was fun to be a part of. RE: Do you feel like you guys are at the beginning of something?: That’s a good question. We think we have a good group of guys, guys that compete and play hard. We still, obviously, have to keep growing as a group. Getting better and we obviously see that the team to get past is Cleveland and right now we’re not there, we’re not where we need to be, but I’m proud of our guys. RE: Were you surprised the gap was as big as it was in this series and how do you guys close that going into next year?: I feel like our guys gave it all we had and unfortunately games, a couple games went their way, in a big way like that. It’s too soon to start talking about anything for the future but I’m sure that Danny has some important decisions to make and evaluate where we’re at as a group. JAE CROWDER RE: What are the emotions right now?: It sucks. It’s the worst part of the year, bring eliminated, falling short. Your ultimate goal, it’s a pretty hard thing to swallow. So I’m pretty down. RE: On first eight minutes of the game: Those guys came out with purpose and set the tone. RE: On what they’re learned as a group from this series, about the team and each other: A series is a series, we know that, you’re never out of it. We’ve been down and crawled back, we’ve been counted out many times and crawled back, but unfortunately we felt like this is a bad taste. It should spark a little bit of motivation everybody in the locker room each to get better. I think that goes for coaching staff and players, and everybody just have to get better. To get back to this situation and get over the hump. MARCUS SMART RE: Do you look forward to the offseason and the potential for moves with excitement or what could potentially happen with the guys who are a part of this core?: I’m excited to see what we have coming and what lies ahead for us. Like I said, I can’t really focus on that, I just have to focus on me and getting better to help this team get over that hump. RE: What are the emotions of tonight?: I can’t believe it’s over. We’ve worked all year, we obviously want this season to keep going, it’s hard but its summer time now. It’s time to get back to the grind. RE: On Jae saying everyone can use this as motivation: Definitely. I mean everybody gained something in these playoffs and this season to help us win a game and as a group we did what most didn’t think we could do. Everybody has to use this as motivation.