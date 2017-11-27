That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-112 defeat to Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: How do you explain the difference in the halves, getting outscored by 23 in the second half of this one? Kyrie Irving and LeBron James would be the two answers. They were unbelievable. Irving was incredible at the end of the third, and then obviously LeBron had all those baskets in the fourth. I thought that we played, you know, as well as we've played maybe the entire Playoffs in the first half. We were really good defensively. Offensively I thought we moved and cut and played together, and then for whatever reason, all those things became a little bit more difficult. But that's what great teams do. They make it really hard on you. As we all know, a 10-point lead at halftime is nothing, especially against those guys. But they deserve a lot of credit. Those two guys were incredible. RE: Did you feel like it was a missed opportunity at all when you have LeBron on the bench in an unusual situation for seven minutes and you didn't extend the lead, and what did Kyrie do -- Yeah, David Aldridge asked me that on the way back out on the court. They still have two All-Stars out on the court. With the best player in the world they go to unreal, but they're still a pretty darned good team when those guys are out there. Irving, again, end of the second and end of the third did some pretty incredible things with the ball. We had really good athletes, quick guys that make things tough on people guarding him, and he was able to raise up and make a lot of tough shots. He was able to get by us and make tough shots in the paint. Again, sometimes I think that -- I'll go look at it and see all the things that we did wrong, but I think it's more of a tip-your-hat kind of thing with those two guys tonight. RE: What are the positives maybe or the takeaways you're going to take back to Boston? You come here, 1-1, and you're going home? Yeah, I mean, I think at the end of the day, we put together a lot of good basketball here. We didn't put enough of it together tonight to win the game. As they were scoring and they were making all those incredible plays, I thought we had -- I mean, what did we have, three turnovers at halftime, we had nine in the second half? That's a killer for us. We can't turn the ball over that much because it leads to points. But again, I thought we played as well as we've played in the first on that end of the floor, certainly in the last couple of games, and we know that we have a small margin, but we know that if we play the next play the right way, we've got a chance to win that possession. You know, you just try to add those up to win the game, and again, I thought our guys did a lot of good things. I'll go back and look again, and we'll be -- we'll figure out what we need to get better at. RE: You attributed to Irving and LeBron hitting shots, but when Irving gets in that kind of zone, is there something you can do? One-on-one he's wearing everybody out. Well, I thought we could have done a better job of helping on the paint touch, like being over and showing ourselves a little bit. But you've got Korver standing over there for a lot of that. You've got Love standing out there, you've got the different shooters, J.R. Smith and obviously LeBron. So yeah, there's choices. I'm not sure there's right choices because they expose you any which way you go. But when he gets going like that -- the ones that we'll have to go back and look at are the ones he got at the rim because those are the ones that we got to be able to get to the threat of the rim attack quicker. RE: Last game you caught them in a momentum shift and you rode it and made the plays down the stretch. Tonight did it almost show more about your guys because the Cavaliers knew what was coming and you guys were still able to do what you do? We played really well in the first half. I thought when they came out of the gates in the third quarter we obviously knew that we were going to have to weather that storm, and I thought initially we did. But you know, we were going to have to play both halves equally well. They were really good, and again, when you have Irving doing what he's doing, obviously, again, we'll go back and look at what we can do different, but yeah, I mean, I thought we got a good shot from them and played pretty well for most of the game. But that stings when you can't pull those out. AVERY BRADLEY RE: I'm curious about your own role from the standpoint of leadership; obviously with IT [Isaiah Thomas] not here you've assumed a mantle of leadership. How much responsibility do you feel and who else shares that with you within the team? Not only me but Al [Horford]. He helps our team out a lot. You know, as far as talking and trying to lead by example, just playing the right way. You know, that's all we can do. Obviously we're missing one of our leaders, and the good thing about our team, guys -- even Marcus [Smart] before the game, you know, everyone is just making sure we're all locked in and trying to help in any way we can, and if that's by leading by example or being vocal, whatever it is, we try to fill that void. RE: Coach Lue just said you're the best on-ball defender in the NBA. What was the hardest part about being able to stay in front of Kyrie tonight? Well, tonight, credit to him. Kyrie had a great game. I got in foul trouble a little bit, and I got switched off, you know, a lot of the times. But we have to do a better job as a team at the end of the day. We understand that he's a good player, LeBron is a good player. It's not just going to be one guy that's going to stop them. It's going to take an entire team, and tonight I felt like our team defense wasn't good on a consistent basis, and that's what led to those guys scoring and getting going. RE: Just to follow up on that, what makes him so difficult to defend in one-on-one situations? I think all the counters, and he's able to shoot the ball. You know, you can't get into him too much. You can't back off, back off him. He's a great finisher. He's a good player. He's one of the best point guards in the NBA, and you know, you can tell he puts in a lot of work in his game, a lot of respect from myself, my teammates, but like I said, we have to do a better job at defending him as a unit, trying to make everything hard on him. He definitely got a great rhythm going tonight, and I felt like we had a chance to make it harder on him. We'll watch film and figure out what we need to do better, but we will be better next game. RE: During the first half only a few turnovers total for the whole team and then nine during the second half alone. What changed in that department, and then how badly did that hurt you guys? I think we might have had one in the first half, and then we had three quick ones, which led to baskets for those guys. That [was an] emphasis that Brad had at the beginning of the game, make sure we're getting good shots because that helps our defense, and we weren't able to, we were forcing the ball a little bit, not making the same passes we were making in the first half. And against a team like this, you don't have room for errors like that because it usually leads to buckets on the other end. RE: You mentioned the team defense aspect; how much of a balancing act is it to have team defense on guys driving to the rim the way they are and then still staying home on some of the three-point shooters like Kyle Korver and the rest of the team? I mean, it's our defensive principles. Obviously you have to be smart about who you're guarding, but we can do a better job at the same time stopping someone that's getting going that way. Even if it's just showing your hands or talking, letting them know that you're right there beside them to give them a little more confidence to be able to guard the ball. I feel like we can do a better job at that.