That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers
Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: How do you explain the difference in the halves, getting outscored by 23 in the second half of this one?
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James would be the two answers. They were unbelievable. Irving was incredible at the end of the third, and then obviously LeBron had all those baskets in the fourth. I thought that we played, you know, as well as we've played maybe the entire Playoffs in the first half. We were really good defensively. Offensively I thought we moved and cut and played together, and then for whatever reason, all those things became a little bit more difficult. But that's what great teams do. They make it really hard on you. As we all know, a 10-point lead at halftime is nothing, especially against those guys. But they deserve a lot of credit. Those two guys were incredible.
RE: Did you feel like it was a missed opportunity at all when you have LeBron on the bench in an unusual situation for seven minutes and you didn't extend the lead, and what did Kyrie do --
Yeah, David Aldridge asked me that on the way back out on the court. They still have two All-Stars out on the court. With the best player in the world they go to unreal, but they're still a pretty darned good team when those guys are out there. Irving, again, end of the second and end of the third did some pretty incredible things with the ball. We had really good athletes, quick guys that make things tough on people guarding him, and he was able to raise up and make a lot of tough shots. He was able to get by us and make tough shots in the paint. Again, sometimes I think that -- I'll go look at it and see all the things that we did wrong, but I think it's more of a tip-your-hat kind of thing with those two guys tonight.
RE: What are the positives maybe or the takeaways you're going to take back to Boston? You come here, 1-1, and you're going home?
Yeah, I mean, I think at the end of the day, we put together a lot of good basketball here. We didn't put enough of it together tonight to win the game. As they were scoring and they were making all those incredible plays, I thought we had -- I mean, what did we have, three turnovers at halftime, we had nine in the second half? That's a killer for us. We can't turn the ball over that much because it leads to points. But again, I thought we played as well as we've played in the first on that end of the floor, certainly in the last couple of games, and we know that we have a small margin, but we know that if we play the next play the right way, we've got a chance to win that possession. You know, you just try to add those up to win the game, and again, I thought our guys did a lot of good things. I'll go back and look again, and we'll be -- we'll figure out what we need to get better at.
RE: You attributed to Irving and LeBron hitting shots, but when Irving gets in that kind of zone, is there something you can do? One-on-one he's wearing everybody out.
Well, I thought we could have done a better job of helping on the paint touch, like being over and showing ourselves a little bit. But you've got Korver standing over there for a lot of that. You've got Love standing out there, you've got the different shooters, J.R. Smith and obviously LeBron. So yeah, there's choices. I'm not sure there's right choices because they expose you any which way you go. But when he gets going like that -- the ones that we'll have to go back and look at are the ones he got at the rim because those are the ones that we got to be able to get to the threat of the rim attack quicker.
RE: Last game you caught them in a momentum shift and you rode it and made the plays down the stretch. Tonight did it almost show more about your guys because the Cavaliers knew what was coming and you guys were still able to do what you do?
We played really well in the first half. I thought when they came out of the gates in the third quarter we obviously knew that we were going to have to weather that storm, and I thought initially we did. But you know, we were going to have to play both halves equally well. They were really good, and again, when you have Irving doing what he's doing, obviously, again, we'll go back and look at what we can do different, but yeah, I mean, I thought we got a good shot from them and played pretty well for most of the game. But that stings when you can't pull those out.
AVERY BRADLEY
RE: I'm curious about your own role from the standpoint of leadership; obviously with IT [Isaiah Thomas] not here you've assumed a mantle of leadership. How much responsibility do you feel and who else shares that with you within the team?
Not only me but Al [Horford]. He helps our team out a lot. You know, as far as talking and trying to lead by example, just playing the right way. You know, that's all we can do. Obviously we're missing one of our leaders, and the good thing about our team, guys -- even Marcus [Smart] before the game, you know, everyone is just making sure we're all locked in and trying to help in any way we can, and if that's by leading by example or being vocal, whatever it is, we try to fill that void.
RE: Coach Lue just said you're the best on-ball defender in the NBA. What was the hardest part about being able to stay in front of Kyrie tonight?
Well, tonight, credit to him. Kyrie had a great game. I got in foul trouble a little bit, and I got switched off, you know, a lot of the times. But we have to do a better job as a team at the end of the day. We understand that he's a good player, LeBron is a good player. It's not just going to be one guy that's going to stop them. It's going to take an entire team, and tonight I felt like our team defense wasn't good on a consistent basis, and that's what led to those guys scoring and getting going.
RE: Just to follow up on that, what makes him so difficult to defend in one-on-one situations?
I think all the counters, and he's able to shoot the ball. You know, you can't get into him too much. You can't back off, back off him. He's a great finisher. He's a good player. He's one of the best point guards in the NBA, and you know, you can tell he puts in a lot of work in his game, a lot of respect from myself, my teammates, but like I said, we have to do a better job at defending him as a unit, trying to make everything hard on him. He definitely got a great rhythm going tonight, and I felt like we had a chance to make it harder on him. We'll watch film and figure out what we need to do better, but we will be better next game.
RE: During the first half only a few turnovers total for the whole team and then nine during the second half alone. What changed in that department, and then how badly did that hurt you guys?
I think we might have had one in the first half, and then we had three quick ones, which led to baskets for those guys. That [was an] emphasis that Brad had at the beginning of the game, make sure we're getting good shots because that helps our defense, and we weren't able to, we were forcing the ball a little bit, not making the same passes we were making in the first half. And against a team like this, you don't have room for errors like that because it usually leads to buckets on the other end.
RE: You mentioned the team defense aspect; how much of a balancing act is it to have team defense on guys driving to the rim the way they are and then still staying home on some of the three-point shooters like Kyle Korver and the rest of the team?
I mean, it's our defensive principles. Obviously you have to be smart about who you're guarding, but we can do a better job at the same time stopping someone that's getting going that way. Even if it's just showing your hands or talking, letting them know that you're right there beside them to give them a little more confidence to be able to guard the ball. I feel like we can do a better job at that.
TYRONN LUE
RE: LeBron, four fouls in the first half. You're down 13 at the time. Why did you decide to leave him in there after three, and what was going through your mind when you had to get him out at four and you're down 13?
What you mean? You said why didn't I get him out? Because I didn't want to. It would be like -- we were down. We needed his pop and his spunk, and I didn't think he would get a fourth foul called on him, but he did. He went to the bench, and then Kyrie kept us afloat, Kevin kept us afloat, and we got it down I think to eight and Horford banked in a three from the top of the key and we got a good run going. But I told the guys at halftime, until we get into the fight, it's going to be like this all night. I thought they really came out, they took it to us. They were more physical, they were more aggressive, and until we decided to play and get physical back and start guarding and defending, it was going to be a long night. But you know, I was happy to be only down 10 at halftime. Like you said, LeBron having four fouls and us being down 16 at one point. So being down 10, you know, at home, our crowd was great, gave us a lot of support, great momentum, and then in that third quarter, we decided to come out and guard and be more physical and get into the fight. When we play like that, then we're tough to beat.
RE: Specifically LeBron's third foul on [Marcus] Smart and the fourth foul, the offensive call, what did you make of those calls?
I don't know, they called them, you know, so the one on Smart, I don't know. You know, the fourth one, you know, he ran him over. It was a good play. [Terry] Rozier did a good job of stepping in and taking a charge. We had to do what we had to do. LeBron had to play, and he picked up his fourth foul, we got him out, and then Kyrie and those guys helped propel us to cut it to 10 at halftime, and after that in the third quarter I thought we really came out defensively and had a defensive mindset.
RE: Nine turnovers in the first half, you limit that in the second half. What was the difference in valuing the basketball in the second half?
It was big for us. You know, offensively we know we can score the basketball, but these guys, they do a great job of pressuring you, Avery, Crowder, Smart, Rozier, so they do a good job of pressuring the basketball. They're a tough, competitive team, so defensively they get a lot of deflections and a lot of steals. We had a couple turnovers that were unforced, but for the most part I thought they forced those turnovers. But once we took care of the basketball, we got shots, you know, I thought to get the game turned around, but also defensively was the reason why it turned around.
RE: LeBron and Kyrie with the points, a lot of people are going to focus on that, but Kevin with 17 rebounds tonight. Talk about how important he is in that area.
It's big, and I think they're doing a great job of trying to keep Tristan off the glass or two or three guys are going to him and now Kevin is there cleaning it up. Just with him rebounding the basketball, just being aggressive, going in the trenches, getting defensive rebounds is big for us because when he rebounds, he's the best outlet guy in the league. He can get it to Bron or get it to Kyrie and we can push our pace.
RE: What changed in particular for Kyrie Irving there in the second half, and then seemed like he rolled his ankle or something there late in the second half, and then it seemed like he just kind of got sparked again from that. What was the difference with his game tonight?
You know, I thought he saw Bron went out, and he wanted to put the team on his shoulders, on his back, and just let us ride him until LeBron got back. He did that. And we put him in some good situations, iso, where he's one of the best in the league, and he produced for us. He got to the basket, we isoed him at the elbow, got to the basket, got fouled, so he really stepped up and put us on his back and carried us, and through that second and third quarter, then LeBron came in the last six minutes of the third quarter and kind of really sealed the deal. The big three tonight was phenomenal, and they've been playing great this series, and we've just got to continue to keep doing it.
KYRIE IRVING
RE: Kyrie, 42 points tonight, career playoff best for you; what was the difference, and when did you kind of flip that switch in the second half?
We knew going into halftime that we hadn't played our best basketball, so it was a conscious choice that we had to make on our end, how bad did we want it, and we just had to keep it within striking distance, and we knew that our pressure, if we picked it up, we're going to have them commit turnovers and make them feel uncomfortable, and that's when we're at our best, when our defensive intensity is at an all-time high. We're playing with unbelievable pace. It was one of those games that we had to fight through, and we had to earn it, and you know, that Boston Celtics team is coached well, very well-coached, and they gave us everything [they] had, and we had to withstand some runs, and in the third and fourth quarter we were able to withstand them and create a separation for ourselves.
RE: Did LeBron's foul trouble force you to be a little bit more assertive there, and how much did that play a role in what you did there in the second half?
The importance of a Game 4, especially the way we came out in Game 3, you know, in the back of my mind, I was like, I'm saying to myself, we cannot -- they cannot tie up this series. They cannot. We cannot go to Boston 2-2 and then it becomes almost an even series. And for us, our focus level has to be at an all-time high, and the little things that matter that's going to make the difference within the game, you saw Kevin doing it, being a man down low. Tristan, J.R. giving us some great minutes, Richard Jefferson, Deron, Kyle, everybody's effort, we needed everything tonight, and we all need that from one another in order to be a great team, especially for what we're trying to accomplish. You know, that Celtics team is not going to give up, and they're going to continue to attack us, and we have to be able to face adversity, look it in the face and say you're not going to win today. I'm telling my guys on the court the whole entire game, we've seen this before, we've been through this, we've experienced this, and we're going to get through this, and from that point on, it clicked.
RE: In that scary third quarter moment did you feel like you needed to get back up and keep setting the tone, and what's your condition right now?
I'm just thankful that -- I've twisted my ankle so many times that plays like that, you have two choices, either you can sit there and kind of wallow in the sorrow of you twisting your ankle or capture the moment, and my adrenaline is still going at this point, so I'm pretty sure when I get home my body will probably hate me, but it's the magnitude of the moment and what's at stake, and I wasn't coming out for any margin. I wasn't coming out. I knew how much we needed this game and how much my teammates needed me and the importance of me leading these guys as well as Bron.
RE: What is it with you and big moments? Why do you seem to flourish in those moments and rise to the occasion?
Just being prepared mentally first and then letting the physical tools that God has blessed me with take over and really being just fearless in terms of my approach. When you have a special player like Bron on your team, sometimes you can get caught watching and you allow him to be great, and in the case of occasional games where it's my job to be aggressive in all facets and keep us within the game and constantly staying in attack mode, you know, we're quite a different team, and when we're doing our defensive end and my teammates are able to get stops and we get out in transition, then we get some easy lay-ups and get some easy shots then I'm able to iso at the elbow, get some quality looks, we're a great team. I don't take it for granted to have great teammates because without those guys, I'm not able to attack the rim and be able to create -- and be able to have the space that I have out there, so Boston did a great job loading up on our isos, but we sort of took advantage of it in the second half.
RE: Why does this team love adversity?
I mean, that's sort of a complex question, but adversity has a way of really bringing out the best in people, or it can bring out the worst. You know, I've been on both sides. I know a couple of my teammates have, and us as a team, we've been on both sides, as well. You know, you just have a choice to make, and it has to be a fearless approach, and it comes from up top and our leadership. I'm not going to waver. I'm not going to show any signs of giving up or anything of that matter. My job is to continue to play and continue to lead these guys as best I know how, and it's a difficult task, but adversity is part of life, and it's a part of the game, and it's just basketball, and if you leave it all out there and you can look yourself in the mirror after the games and you gave it 150 percent, that's all you can ask for from yourself.
LEBRON JAMES
RE: When you were on the bench with four fouls, Kyrie just went to another level. 33 points in 19 minutes I think it was when you had your fourth. What did he show you and the world tonight?
Nothing. Same thing I've been saying since I got here. I've been saying he's a special kid. He's a special talent. As the stakes get higher and higher, his game gets higher and higher, but it was nothing surprising for me. But he rose to the occasion, and he put the team on his back, and we definitely needed that effort from him. Like he said, he's been just kind of dictating the game and being a playmaker and things of that nature throughout the Playoffs or even throughout this series so far, but tonight, he showed why he's one of the best point guards in the league, and he commanded us to be better, especially in the second half.
RE: When the Celtics were switching on you in the fourth quarter, what were you seeing?
Just trying to be aggressive. Obviously I couldn't be as aggressive as in the first half because of the foul trouble, so if I'm on the floor I've got to be aggressive and try to make plays, help our team be successful and read the defense. I was able to still be aggressive and find two of our shooters for two threes, found Kev, found Swish [JR Smith], so it was just trying to read the game, the game in between the game, and it worked well for us.
RE: Fourth quarter it seemed like it all came back to you scoring the ball and shooting the ball over kind of a difficult stretch. Is that just kind of a thawing out thing, you're through that stretch, and return to the player, the shooter that you were the previous 10 games, or is it something you just kind of had to fight through?
Yeah, my rhythm for the most part is broken when you -- I can't remember the last -- I don't think I've ever had four fouls in a game before in the first half, so my rhythm is kind of broken and you've got to figure out ways you can still help the team, and my teammates said be aggressive, be you. You got us to this point and continue to do that, so I just tried to find ways to get into the lane, get into transition, when they backed off shoot the jumper and felt very comfortable with it, so I was able to get back into a rhythm very fast.
RE: By the same token do you feel as a team that you've kind of recovered now that you've got to go back to Boston for Game 5?
At the end of the day, you play the game that's in front of you. We didn't take care of business in Game 3, they played well. Tonight they played well again, but we was able to play well, especially in the second half, and we defended. If we defend, then we're going to always give ourselves a good chance to win. We look forward to the next game. It's a difficult challenge because our preparation going into the series was going against a team with Isaiah, so now they're playing a lot differently now, so we're trying to figure out exactly what they're running and things of that nature, so it's been very difficult on us without IT on the floor, but now this is two games that we've been able to see them and we're going to get a better understanding. We should be a lot better in Game 5.
RE: I was going to ask about that exactly. Do you feel like the second half was evidence of you guys starting to understand exactly what it was they were trying to do without Isaiah now that he's not there?
Yeah, like I say, we game planned -- because their series went to [Game] 7 we game planned for both teams, and they're a different team when IT is -- I won't say a different team, they run different things just because of IT being a huge piece of the puzzle for them offensively. So they had to kind of reshape, and that's the beauty of having Brad Stevens as your coach. You're able to reshape what you do offensively and still be in a good rhythm. It's been challenging for us to kind of -- plays out of timeout, kind of been killing us on ATOs and keeping us off balance, but in the second half we kind of got a little bit of rhythm, and think we'll be better in Game 5.