That's What He Said - Celtics at Cavaliers

BRAD STEVENS RE: They were in control 77-56 in the third quarter. What changed at that point to allow you guys to get back in and then eventually get the win? I really felt like in the first half we played way better than the score. Maybe there was a couple of shots we could have challenged better, but I was hoping that the law of averages would kick in at some point. Some of those shots were just incredible. I felt like we started slow in the third quarter, and it was disappointing because I felt like we could get back in that thing. I thought both teams were a little sloppy at that point, and then our guys were better toward the end of the third. It goes back and forth in the fourth, and we're lucky to win. RE: Was it defense or offense do you think really got you back in this and won the game? Well, we're not going to win unless we score the ball, but our defense was pretty good all night. And I know that sounds crazy, but like on a lot of Love's shots, on Kyrie Irving's shots, I thought our defense was pretty good all night. There are things that we'll have to look at and do better, but we were pretty connected, pretty locked in. That's why I was disappointed at the start of the third quarter. But the bench did a good job, specifically Jonas Jerebko, of lifting us at that time. RE: A lot over the course of Marcus's career has been made about what a poor shooter he is, but he always seems to hit them late. What did you see of that tonight? I think we talked about it Monday. We can talk about his shooting all year long, but you know when it's in a big moment, that kid is going to rise to the occasion. He just always has. That's one of the reasons why if he goes through a funk at some time in March, shoot yourself out of it, and we believe in you, and let it fly. Because in this moment when we needed him the most, he made huge shots. He was terrific tonight. RE: You've talked about it before with this team, but in this case, the way the first two games went, not having Isaiah, down 21 with six minutes left in the third, what did you see from them on the bench? What was the mood, and how do they stay so resilient when there's every reason to not be? When we won here last year, we were down big. When we had a chance to win earlier this year, we were down big. We've been in that situation before. We were playing way better. I don't know how to phrase it other than that. We were playing way better. We were getting good shots on offense and playing with great purpose, and on defense I thought we were much better than the score indicated. I think that when you play better, you feel better. And you just kind of stay the course. RE: Did you get a sense the guys realized that and felt that as you're down 21 -- Well, I know they don't listen to very much that I say, but I try to say it as much as possible because I felt that way. I felt like it was by far the best first half we've played, and it could have easily been a four-point game instead of a 16-point game. RE: First couple of games you said that when things weren't going right, you guys seemed to get down, seemed to deflate a little bit. Marcus seems to get the opposite attitude when those situations arise. How did that affect how you were able to come back tonight just him getting angry? Yeah, I don't know if it was angry. I thought he was really purposeful all night. He's competitive, spirited, but played with good poise. He was tremendous, and I thought our other starters played really, really hard. I thought Avery didn't have a great shooting night, but he played as hard as he could on the other end of the floor. Jae Crowder guarding LeBron is a handful. And then Al had his moments, especially in the fourth quarter -- he made big plays for us. But Marcus just kind of led us. One of the things about Marcus is he's going to play regardless of the score. Like you mentioned to me, he's going to compete, and sometimes he'll try to hit home runs because that's -- and then we talk about those after the game and we always say, and it's true, those are his greatest strengths. He is a true competitor. He's a tough guy. And the other one that we haven't talked about, I just thought Jerebko was huge. This whole postseason for us has been built on the next guy that hasn't played that much being ready and kind of helping take the whole team to a new level. RE: I was going to ask about Jonas. He came in middle of the third quarter and the 21-point deficit erased pretty quickly. What did he do to unlock the side-to-side offense for you? I thought it was that, but also he's a spacer -- being able to kick out and knock down those shots. But more important than that was the energy on defense. He blocked a shot, got a couple of rebounds, kept balls alive. We just needed just a little jolt. I do think there are times guys that haven't played quite as much, there's a real energy and desire to go out and put it all out there. Sometimes you get gassed early, but he's done a good job of staying in shape and staying the course. Without Gerald, we don't win the Chicago series. Without some of our bench play in Washington, we don't win. And then Jonas tonight was a huge reason why we won. RE: They had 14 threes in the first half. The second half Tristan Thompson just kind of dominates the offensive boards. The free-throw disparity, you had a lot of things go against you. When you win it's usually Isaiah hitting a lot of threes, but tonight it seemed to be different. How did you keep the guys from getting discouraged, and can you describe your personal emotions, although you don't show any visibly, when Avery's shot went in? The first thing I'm thinking about is are they going to call timeout. If not, get back, get set, and then when you see it's 0.1, there's not much you can do at 0.1. So you think about that first, and then, sure, you get excited with the guys in the locker room. But again, I would have just preferred that ball to bounce just a little longer and just end it. The first part of your question, we hit more threes than they did. It's a long game. We hit 18. These guys are Rev #2 by #242 at 2017-05-22 03:38:00 GMT page 2 of 3 tremendous players, and so tremendous players hit tremendous shots. But the first half was kind of like Game 2. It was like oh, my gosh, this is a little bit unbelievable. It's like a video game what's going on. And so maybe the law of averages worked in our favor a little bit. AVERY BRADLEY RE: Avery, could you walk us through the last play, how you came to be so free? I think it was the play called by Brad Stevens. He did a great job of putting us in the right position, forcing them to have to help and not be able to switch. Al Horford made a great screen and Marcus Smart made an even better pass, and I was able to knock down a shot. It was a great play by Brad. RE: We spoke before the game and you told me that Marcus Smart lives for these moments. What can you say about his game? He was aggressive from the beginning of the game. That's what we needed him to be. A lot of people counted us out with Isaiah not being here, and he is a big part of this team. But Smart took this opportunity to come out and be aggressive on both ends of the floor and make plays for our team. He was able to do that tonight. We need Smart to play that way all the time. He's a very good player. We know he's capable of having big games for us on the offensive end, and I think it's definitely going to give him confidence for the rest of the series. RE: Avery and Marcus, you just mentioned Brad's after-timeout plays. He had a couple others before that one. What's the feeling coming out of the huddle after Brad draws something up as a team of what you guys are going to be able to do, regardless if the ball goes in or not? I think that one of the good things about this team is we're able to believe in whatever Brad draws up. If it's a good play, bad play, whatever it is, we all believe in it. I think that always helps because you're able to just read and react after that. One of the plays that he drew up when Jonas Jerebko hit the shot, it was for me to lay the ball up. But it was a play that I knew that if they helped, Jonas would be wide open, and he was able to knock down his shot. Those are all plays that Brad makes, and then it's our job to go out there and make sure that we make the next right play. RE: First couple games when they made plays, made shots, you guys seemed as a group to deflate a little bit. But how much does Marcus's attitude, when things go like that, he seems to get more pissed off, how did that help? I think it helped us out a lot. They're going to make plays. It's our job to make sure we're out there playing basketball, not complaining. That was the main thing for us tonight. The foul count wasn't where we wanted it to be. We can't complain about that. We can't control that. All we can control is the way that we play. I kept telling everybody that we can't complain, because it's hurting us on the offensive end because you're thinking about it. You just have to go out there and play the game of basketball. If we continue to play that way and stick together and play hard no matter what adversity we go through, I feel like we're going to be the best team that we can be. It showed tonight. We had a few times down the floor where we were complaining, and it ended up hurting us on both ends of the floor. But we got over it and we were able to stick together at the end of the game and make some big plays. I think it started with Marcus Smart, how poised he was at the end of the game. He was able to get us in our sets and make the right play, make some really big plays for our team tonight. RE: Avery, on that play, what was the point where you went from the layup and seeing the Cavs collapse on you and then making the kick-out to Jonas? What was going through your head? I knew LeBron was going to help. I knew I was going to suck the defense in, and it was my job to act like I was going to lay the ball up, and kick it out to Jonas. I told Jonas to make sure he was ready. I wish he shot a three. But I'm just happy for Jonas. He was prepared and ready to shoot the ball, and he made some really big plays for our team tonight. He made the most of his opportunity. Jonas went games without playing, and now he was able to come in and make some really big plays for us tonight. I just want him to keep being ready to shoot the ball, because we're going to make sure we find him. MARCUS SMART RE: Avery and Marcus, you just mentioned Brad's after-timeout plays. He had a couple others before that one. What's the feeling coming out of the huddle after Brad draws something up as a team of what you guys are going to be able to do, regardless if the ball goes in or not? Definitely. It's not easy with a game like that to come up with a great play. You've just got to commend Brad for that. He does a great job night in and night out, and like Avery said, whether the play is good or bad, it's on us to react. He puts us in the right position to succeed, and it's on us to follow through with it. He made a great play, Al made a good screen, Jae made a great cut and Avery did his job. RE: I'm sure you guys were really down about Game 2, then the Isaiah blow on Saturday, but then to come back and do this -- can you describe how you guys got yourselves together to be able to do this? Definitely. I said it before: We definitely miss Isaiah. Him leaving after the first half and we're really not knowing what's going on, and then we get our heads smashed in, and you look up into those rafters and see those fans that have been with you all year and their heads down and talking to you, it was embarrassing. You wanted to do it for those guys. IT sending out a text and letting us know he's not going to be with us anymore, that was devastating. He's a big key to this team, not just to this team as a player but as a human being. He's a great person and everybody gets along with IT. We lost our brother who couldn't be in this battle with us. We understand it. We thank him for it. But he just kept talking to us. We can still do it. Everybody else counted us out. We kept believing in ourselves. We came in tonight into hostile territory and did our job. RE: They're in control this series, they're in control of the game in the third quarter, up 21. What changed at that point? How were you guys able to find whatever it was deep down inside and come back and win this game? It was just us. Everybody in this locker room on this team has been told we couldn't do something or had somebody that really didn't believe in us. We just kind of put that together all in one, and we just, like Avery said, told each other no matter what happens we've got to be the hardest-playing team. We just have to go out there and play. That's what we did. Everybody kept believing in one another, and the biggest thing we did tonight is we didn't argue with each other. We argued with each other a little bit in those two losses back at home, and that really hurt us. Tonight we were just really positive with one another. We came out, and Brad, whatever he drew up, we tried to go out there and execute it to the best of our ability, and shots started falling for us. RE: Marcus, you've known for the last 24 hours that this moment was coming and that you were going to start this game. Not to say that you prepared any differently, but you had to have had some different thoughts going through your head leading into this game as opposed to a regular one when you're coming off the bench. Can you walk us through what your thoughts were and what your mindset was coming into this game? Really just coming in I just kept telling myself, you have nothing to lose, just go out there and play. You've been working hard throughout this whole year on your game. Just let it flow and let it show. These guys and the coaching staff did a really good job of just encouraging me, especially when my shot hasn't been falling. Free throws, missing those. They've just really been on me, staying on me to stay positive and keep going. Coming into this game, I just really wanted to stay positive with myself and make sure that I could do everything that I could do to help my team, whether that was scoring, passing the ball, playing defense, whatever it was. Tonight I had a great shooting night, and that was huge for us.