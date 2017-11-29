That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 86-130 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Was Isaiah's injury something he played through the last few games? Did he aggravate it more tonight? He's had a nagging hip injury. He aggravated it pretty significantly on Friday in Washington Game 6, went through a bunch of different testing on Saturday and Sunday, was able to play Monday, hasn't felt great either of the two days. But today I thought he looked much different in the first half. When we went back to the locker room, our training staff and doctors got with him. He was pretty despondent not to be able to play. I mean, that guy is a tough guy, and he plays through a lot. For him to have to sit is really hard. RE: Do you expect him to play the next game? I think he's going to be reevaluated tomorrow, and we'll see is what I was told. I don't know anything further to that. I don't know if [Jeff Twiss] or somebody out of our PR group will communicate that tomorrow or early Sunday, whatever the determination is. RE: What kind of an impact did that have on your team, not having your best player at 100 percent? Not 44 points' worth. But I don't want to put that on any one guy. I think ultimately they were terrific, we were poor. You've got to be able to pick up the slack certainly when other guys aren't available. But they were tremendous tonight. I thought we hit a couple of shots early to kind of stem the tide of the initial run. Then they went on one, and I felt like two games in a row now I've felt like when we've missed multiple opportunities in a row offensively, we've really let that dictate how we played on the other end of the court. That's disappointing. But they've taken advantage of us both nights. RE: Do you have any -- as this is happening, what are your thoughts while this is going on? Guys are missing shots, they're -- Well, when it's 40 at the end of the third quarter, you just hope that nobody fouls so you can get through the media timeouts because you just need to make sure that you get out as healthy as you can. This game counts as one loss, thankfully. Thankfully they don't do point differential when they're trying to figure out a series. I think ultimately we have to home in on the things that we can do to perform better. I thought we did that. I thought we were going to play better than that, and we didn't. And it was disappointing. It was disappointing for all of us. But as I told the guys, that's a loss, and we have to move our focus toward Sunday. We're going to have to play a lot better. RE: Mentally how damaging was that? It seemed like Cleveland took your heart, took your will, took your spirit, and kind of enjoyed doing it. No, I don't think there's any question. Like I said, I thought us having those empty offensive possessions where maybe you miss an open shot and they go down and convert or you have an opportunity and you turn it over and they go down and convert, those things were bigger than just the three points they were scoring. I felt like they had a negative impact on kind of our look, and again, credit them. One of the things that I really leave with tonight was at the start of the fourth quarter, they had a bunch of guys that have been in the league for a long time that were playing their butts off. Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson -- those guys were playing the right way up 45 freaking points. Tremendous examples for us to learn from. You play the right way all the time. We didn't do enough good things to even keep it close. I literally just walked out of my office, and Geno Auriemma was in there. He wasn't very good at understanding what I was going through. But nonetheless, I picked his brain for as long as I could before I came down here. AL HORFORD RE: Brad said he thought you guys' misses early in the game kind of dictated how you played. Do you agree with that assessment? Yeah. They got it going early. We missed some good looks that just didn't go down for us. We put ourselves in a hole real early. RE: Earlier in this series you said you kind of looked back at that Game 7 when you played against the Celtics here your rookie season and you guys were eliminated when you guys got beat pretty badly. This is a very different scenario where you still have to play after going through a night like tonight. How do you guys keep your psyche high and strong and maintain belief that you can get back and try to grab a win Sunday night? As bad as it is for us and our group right now, like you said, it's not over yet. You know, we still have Game 3 on Sunday. It hurts right now. It's tough. But we have that to look forward to. We just want to play better. We need to go out there and play better, compete throughout the 48 [minutes] and see what happens. Our backs are against the wall, and this will be a good opportunity. RE: This game is so mental, and they just seem to be in your heads right now. Did you see discouragement out there? Mentally what are you guys like right now? Yeah, I mean, obviously I feel like we're down, but our group is staying together. That's the most encouraging thing for me. We have a young group, but our guys in the locker room -- as hard as it was, because it was tough; tonight was very hard -- I saw a group of guys that we were sticking together. We weren't fragmenting. Nobody is pointing fingers. We're staying together. We're owning up to this. See what we need to do. Get some rest tomorrow. See how we can be better and be ready for Sunday. RE: Considering the way you guys have approached games this season, how embarrassing was it to be caught into something like this, just kind of out of character? It's hard. It's hard to take. We've worked really hard and put ourselves in this position to be here in the Conference Finals, and it's been tough for our group. Tonight was just real rough. There's just no way to put it. It's definitely a low point for our group. Like I've said, the only thing that encourages me is that our guys, we're all staying together. We're going to fight through it. We have that mindset. RE: Brad has said the team is more of a finessestyle team. What do you have to do in Game 3 to stay true to who you are while being able to handle the physicality? That's a good question. I think we just need to go out there and play. There's no magic formula. We need to just go out there and play, help each other on defense. And I'm sure that shots will fall on Sunday. They didn't tonight. We had some good looks, then we started to kind of get discouraged. The biggest thing for us is defensively, do what we do. We need to be way better. We haven't played to our potential I feel like the first two games. Just look forward to Sunday. AVERY BRADLEY RE: How do you describe what happened out there?: It’s honestly just embarrassing. They came out, not only playing harder but knocking down shots and I think that made it that much worse but credit to those guys. We’ll find out what kind of team we are seeing how we respond. I’m excited about game 3, I know I’m going to bring it. I’ve been going to war with these guys all year so I know everybody else is going to have their A game as well no matter what the outcome is, everyone else is going to come out and play as hard as they can. RE: What was said in the locker room?: Brad, I don’t think he said much. He said just bring it Game 3. There’s not much to be said. It was embarrassing tonight and we’re a different team and I think as men and as a team it says a lot about us in how respond next game. RE: How much was it to lose Isaiah?: It was definitely a blow. Isaiah brings a lot to this team, not only his leadership but obviously his play. Most importantly I just hope that he’s better. I care about him off the floor so I just hope he’s okay. JAYLEN BROWN RE: What’s your reaction to what just happened in the past couple hours?: We got our ass kicked. We didn’t come out with enough energy to start the game, now two games in a row. The defending champs swept us off the floor. RE: Started with a little energy (11-10), what happened from that point on?: I think we just got to hit shots, that’s the other thing, we got a chance and anything is possible. I don’t think anybody is ready to give up, I think we still have a chance. We have a very uphill climb but I still think we can pull things off. I just think we have to come out and click on all cylinders. We still haven’t done that. We just have to have the mindset that we have to come out and be aggressive no matter what the match-up is or whatever the scenario is we just got to attack the ball and I think we’ll be fine. I think the mindset was to come out and be aggressive but the execution didn’t match it. RE: Did things get a little demoralizing after a while?: I mean yeah. That’s gonna happen We just have to stay with it. We have to keep fighting. We have to hit shots, that’s one thing we gotta do is hit shots, but we can’t put our head down when we miss one. We gotta do a better job of cheering each other on, and getting each other open shots and supporting each other when we do hit them.