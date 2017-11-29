That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 104-117 defeat to Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Coach, just general thoughts on that firstquarter blitz that they put on. It seemed like from that point out you guys were just fighting an uphill battle. Yeah, and I thought you never want this to happen, but I felt like that zapped us on the other end a little bit. You know, we missed some makeable opportunities. They did a great job of attacking the paint, and it was clear that those guys had really emphasized that. We need to do a better job on both ends of the court so that we don't dig ourselves that hole. I was really encouraged by the last 18 minutes of the game and some of the things that we did, and I know that we have to play a lot better at the start. You can't dig yourself a hole like that against them. RE: You started the game or the first half 2-for-16 from beyond the arc. Was that more of you guys just missing open shots or was that something they were doing defensively? We'll go back and grade them all like we always do, but there are some that I can remember vividly that were just one of those things; you miss some shots. But against these guys, you've got to be really good, and we can't settle for the tough ones because it seems like every time you settle for a tough shot or you're turning the ball over, they turn it into points on the other end. So we need to do a better job of making sure we're always taking the right ones. But part of the way that we're going to play our best is if we're spaced and the ball is moving, they converge, and we're going to have to kick it out and make some of those. RE: Brad, something like six or seven of LeBron's first baskets were right at the rim -- He made it clear, it was very clear that he was trying to get to the rim on us no matter who was on him. RE: Is that something you guys have to change in the way you cover that? Yeah, I think we'll have to adjust a little bit. Now, there are certain -- he's a pretty physical guy. He's got some physical advantages on people. But we need to do a better job in a lot of ways. I don't always think it's the guy that's guarding him necessarily. It's what guys are doing around him -- being active, being long, being deceptive in help, all those other things. This is easier said than done because those guys are all guarding shooters. So who do you help off of? Who do you come off of? Once we started helping and over-helping a little bit, Love goes nuts in the third quarter. RE: Jaylen had another big night for you guys, especially on the boards. Just what did you think of his impact and just the poise that he's showing on this stage? Yeah, there are a couple things about him. I thought he played well. But I think it also was very evident that athletically he's just a special athlete. He can do things that other guys can't do, whether it's offensive rebounding or getting to the basket or whatever the case may be. We need some of those things, so I would expect him to continue to play a large role for us in this series. JAE CROWDER RE: Talk a little bit about just the start of this game. It seemed from the jump you guys were kind of fighting uphill against these guys. Aside from LeBron James, what were some of the keys to them getting off to such a great start? I think their energy level was by far higher than ours to start the game. They set the tone to start on both ends of the court to start the game, and we started playing catch-up from there. I think we've got to come out and play a little harder and more aggressive on both ends of the court to start the game. RE: Jae, primarily how tough is it to guard LeBron one-on-one when he's going downhill, he's getting a head start? How tough is that, and how can you guys make it difficult for him and for Love in Game 2, because both of them were able to be effective? Yeah, obviously he's a great scorer, and when he gets going downhill, he just has to see bodies. I have to do a better job of being up to touch on him, being on the ball, making it tough for him. But he has to see bodies behind me. We have to do a better job of showing help early, then getting out and spreading out to the shooters so they won't be a factor in the game. We'll watch film and try to adjust to it and give him a different look, obviously. He got comfortable with what we were doing on the defensive end and he had his way. So we've got to switch it up and come with a different game plan. RE: Jae, you and I have talked quite a bit this year about you being a key portion of when you guys play a small ball lineup. During this game you guys did that during the second half. Seemed like you found a little bit more rhythm. What did you see that changed for you guys when you did go small? Yeah, I think we were able to capitalize on how they were defending the pick-androll, especially with Isaiah being the primary ball handler. We were able to make reads and play it simple and keep it very simple because we know we can get any shot we want against these guys. It's just about us keeping it simple and getting our reads and making the right play. But we'll take the good from the second half and try to watch film on it and get better and prepare better for Game 2. RE: Jae, when LeBron is out there, how do you balance deciding whether to double-team and knowing there's so many shooters around him? And do you think kind of he feasts on single coverage if he sees it sometimes? Yeah, I think he does a great job of surveying the defense, being a point guard and getting what he wants. But we have to do a better job of showing our help defense early instead of late and being in scramble mode. We've got to be early in our spots and then get out to the shooters, and not be playing from behind. It was just all about some little tweaks and minor things that we've got to get better at on the defensive end to make it tougher on him. I think we'll do a better job Game 2. But he's a tough scorer when he sees things in single coverage, obviously, and I think he's just got to see help defense. From there, we'll be fine. RE: Brad was just saying how Jaylen's athleticism could play a big impact for you guys in this series. What did you think of impact tonight and what are your expectations of him moving forward? He played well tonight. I think we went small, and he was a key factor in being able to switch and play against everybody on their team on the perimeter. I feel like he will be key moving forward in Game 2. I think he brings a lot of athleticism to our team, and we're going to use it against these guys. ISAIAH THOMAS RE: I know you guys probably don't want to address it, but was there an emotional letdown after the Washington series and having to start this series one day later? I don't think so. They were the better team tonight. They hit us first. They were more physical. Like Jae said, on both ends of the floor. And that was the difference. With a team like that, the defending champions, you can't let them hit first. We'll make sure it's different on Game 2. RE: The combination of those guys coming out hard, LeBron, and then you guys missing a bunch of shots, open shots, how difficult was that combination really to overcome? It was big. I mean, we got the shots we wanted on the offensive end. Almost all of the first half we got what we wanted; we just couldn't capitalize on it. And I think that was a big reason why our defense was let down as well. It's tough to continue to keep playing hard, even though we need to, when you don't see shots fall, and we can't let that happen again. But I think that was a big reason why we had a letdown in that first half. RE: You credited the athleticism of the opposing team, but to what do you credit the amount of time off that they had in their performance tonight, so many nights off, so many days off versus your one day off? You've got to give it to them. You've got to tip your hat to them. They were the better team tonight, and they had more energy than us. I mean, it was obvious. They had a week or two off and we just went seven games. We can't use it as an excuse, but they hit us first and they were the more energized team tonight. There was a reason for that. RE: Isaiah, how would you assess what the Cavs did, how they guarded you tonight? Did they do anything that surprised you, or were you just out of rhythm in the first half? No, they didn't do anything. They played how they played throughout the season. I just missed shots, didn't get a rhythm. But next game I'll definitely be more aggressive to make plays, get in the paint and make stuff happen. But they didn't do anything like the Wizards were doing or what the Bulls were doing. They kind of played how they normally play. AVERY BRADLEY RE: On Cavs coming out with defensive intensity: I feel like they came out playing harder than us. Marcus Smart brought the energy, just a little too late and how we played in the second half, we have to play like that throughout the whole game. RE: What do you learn from a game like this?: I mean a lot, we go back to the drawing board, watch film and figure out what we need to do, and how need to guard those guys and pick and rolls they ran, they ran a lot of pick and rolls tonight especially LeBron. We just need to figure out how we guard it. RE: What did you think of the way Jaylen Brown played tonight?: He played very good. Not only him but Gerald Green. I’d say that’s being part of a professional, you never know when your name is going to be called and those guys came in and played great minutes for us and we need other guys to step up just like those guys did tonight. RE: How difficult is it guarding Tristan Thompson on the offensive glass?: “Yeah I mean I think he had 20 and 9 or something like that. I mean that’s what he brings to that team and in the playoffs you’re supposed to try to take away what guys do. That’s what they’re doing to us and that’s what we need to do to him. We need to put a body on him and team rebound. We have to do a better job at it.” RE: On Jaylen and the moment not being too big: He’s building off confidence and Brad has confidence in him and we do and you can tell that when he’s in the game he’s just playing basketball. AL HORFORD RE: On Cavs setting tempo on offensive glass in the first quarter: I just think that they were the more aggressive team with more energy and they got us down from the beginning. We can’t allow a team of their caliber to build a lead like that in the first quarter. We fell behind just like that against Washington, it’s an uphill battle and we just got to be better to start the game. RE: On the poise shown by Jaylen Brown in the Eastern Conference final debut: I thought he was great, he looked fresh, he was locked in and I feel like he’s going to get a lot of minutes in this series. RE: What’s behind these slow starts for you guys in general?: I’m not sure, man. I don’t know. Our starting group needs to come out with more of a sense of urgency. For whatever reason we’re okay at times but we’re not as good as what we need to be. We need to understand that we can’t react once we’re down ten or fifteen. We can’t afford it we won’t make it, so we have to make sure that we’re better from the beginning. JAYLEN BROWN RE: You’re just a rookie but the moment didn’t seem too big for you, what was it like playing in your first Eastern conference final? Well we lost so, it wasn’t how I planned it or expected but just kind of come out, play hard, and leave everything on the floor.” RE: What was it like going up against LeBron a couple times there: I mean it was just playing basketball. He laced his shoes up just like I laced mine up so it was just coming out and playing basketball. I mean it’s my job.