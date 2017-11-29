That's What He Said

That's What He Said - Cavaliers at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 104-117 defeat to Cleveland.

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS
JAE CROWDER
ISAIAH THOMAS
AVERY BRADLEY
AL HORFORD
JAYLEN BROWN
KYRIE IRVING
JR SMITH
TYRONN LUE
LEBRON JAMES
KEVIN LOVE
Tags
Brown, Jaylen, Crowder, Jae, Thomas, Isaiah, Bradley, Avery, Stevens, Brad

Related Content

Brown, Jaylen

Crowder, Jae

Thomas, Isaiah