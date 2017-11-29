That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 115-105 victory over Washington.

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Isaiah Thomas’ first Game Seven: “He was terrific. And the 12-2 assist-to-turnover, you know, is as powerful as the 29 points. I thought he made a lot of great plays; a lot of those shots that others made in the fourth quarter were off of his passes, or started with them putting two guys on Isaiah, and man, is he a tough guy. He’s got – he’s dealing with more, more stuff physically, and obviously gone through what he went through at the start of the playoffs, it’s pretty remarkable.” RE: The bench’s value tonight: “I think the bench was a big factor in Game Five and Game Seven. Certainly was as well throughout the series; the home team’s bench seemed to play really well. So I thought guys did a great job; obviously Kelly (Olynyk) gave us that enormous lift of scoring in the fourth quarter, but really in the first half as well, having 12 at halftime on five of seven. And I thought Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were really good. Marcus, I thought, played as hard as he possibly could and he was exhausted. And that’s a good feeling when you win, when you’ve left it all out there.” RE: Kelly Olynyk responding to the pregame message of ‘Do your job, stay in the moment, and focus on the task at-hand’: “I thought our whole team did. Going down six in the third, I thought we just stayed the course. We made the next right play and we turned our level up a little bit. I thought at the start of the third we were getting outplayed, and then about five minutes and on, we were pretty good." RE: Initial thoughts on playing the Cavaliers: “I mean, they’re tremendous, the defending champs. I think they’re playing better this year than they did last year, when I watch them at least. We’ve got a quick turnaround and we’ll get ready for Wednesday night.” RE: Smart’s big plays, aside from scoring: “Those plays are huge, like the block at the end of the half when they’ve already got a lead and now you block a shot and then you go down and shoot free throws – it’s a huge play. The plays that he made with the big rebounds, you know, he guarded (Bradley) Beal after Beal got going – and Beal was tremendous tonight. And those two big threes were – it’s exactly what we talk about. We can talk about Marcus’ shooting percentage all year round all we want, but I think we all know that when it’s all on the line he’s going to make it. And that’s a unique trait, I think.” ISAIAH THOMAS RE: Physical pain/winning Game 7: “I’m hurting, but it’s the Playoffs so there are no excuses. I get my treatment every day and I’m ready to play. The game was an unbelievable moment for us, it was great. You dream of winning game 7’s, you dream of playing in the Garden, the fans were amazing. We didn’t give up, we gave it our all and Kelly (Olynyk) was MVP tonight. He did it all. He made three pointers, he took it to the hole, he played really tough and he’s a big reason why we won tonight.” RE: Winning tonight/Cleveland turnaround: “I’m definitely going to enjoy it until tomorrow. I’ve never been to the Eastern Conference Finals so this is something off my bucket list. We got to get ready for the defending champs and we know that and the good thing about it is we got home court advantage so we got to be ready on Wednesday to try to take care of home court. We know it’s going to be tough, but at this point anything can happen and we really believe it. They didn’t give us a chance in this series, they didn’t give us a chance when we were down 2-0 in Chicago. We got the number one seed and they didn’t give us a chance. They don’t ever give us a chance and we just keep going, we don’t care about what others say.” RE: Making a name for yourself in Game 7/motivating factor: “I thought about it a lot. All day/night I watched Paul Pierce vs. LeBron (James) and how special that was; two superstars going at it, guarding each other and it was a historic game. I definitely did my studying and I knew it was going to be a big time game tonight, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy at all and we came out on top. That says a lot about the team we are and we believe in each other so we just kept going. The game wasn’t always what we wanted it to be, it wasn’t a perfect game, but we kept going and stayed the course and that was what this team has done all season long. It was a special moment for us, we only have a little time to celebrate, and then got to focus on the Cavs." KELLY OLYNYK RE: Bench help/due to have big impact: “We needed it. That’s a tough team that we played seven tough games against and they can score. We needed to help out the starters, help out Isaiah (Thomas). He’s been putting us in really good positions and the type of attention they were drawing to him, he was getting rid of it and putting us in great positions and we had to make plays. That’s what we tried to do.” RE: Very emotional tonight/making contributions: “It was unbelievable, especially to do it in front of our fans and the City of Boston. It was unbelievable to be in there and feel that energy, feel that enthusiasm, the passion that 20,000 people had and just thrive off that. It was pretty special to be a part of and hopefully we can relive that.” RE: What worked so well/hear fans chanting: “I did hear that in between the MVP chants for Isaiah (Thomas). They were putting a lot of attention on him, a lot a lot of attention, and he was putting us in great spots and then we are playing 4 on 3 and if they don’t want to run at you or try to run at you too hard you got to be able to make a basketball play. They weren’t going let him (Isaiah) make plays at the end, they were going to make other people do it so someone had to do it.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: Showing emotion on court: “I was fired up for us. Fired up for the team. This is Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals. Two years ago I was just in high school. It’s an amazing feeling just being here, so I was super excited and I’m glad we pulled it off.” RE: Kelly Olynyk performance: “Aw K-Dawg. He does what he does, man. Kelly’s been contributing all year, they’ve been kicking him early in the year, saying this and saying that, now everybody loves him. So I’m happy for him. Kelly is obviously a big part of this team, and he got it going, it’s really tough to beat us. So if he keeps his roll through the playoffs, I think we get to the finals.”