That's What He Said - Wizards at Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Isaiah Thomas’ first Game Seven:
“He was terrific. And the 12-2 assist-to-turnover, you know, is as powerful as the 29 points. I thought he made a lot of great plays; a lot of those shots that others made in the fourth quarter were off of his passes, or started with them putting two guys on Isaiah, and man, is he a tough guy. He’s got – he’s dealing with more, more stuff physically, and obviously gone through what he went through at the start of the playoffs, it’s pretty remarkable.”
RE: The bench’s value tonight:
“I think the bench was a big factor in Game Five and Game Seven. Certainly was as well throughout the series; the home team’s bench seemed to play really well. So I thought guys did a great job; obviously Kelly (Olynyk) gave us that enormous lift of scoring in the fourth quarter, but really in the first half as well, having 12 at halftime on five of seven. And I thought Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart were really good. Marcus, I thought, played as hard as he possibly could and he was exhausted. And that’s a good feeling when you win, when you’ve left it all out there.”
RE: Kelly Olynyk responding to the pregame message of ‘Do your job, stay in the moment, and focus on the task at-hand’:
“I thought our whole team did. Going down six in the third, I thought we just stayed the course. We made the next right play and we turned our level up a little bit. I thought at the start of the third we were getting outplayed, and then about five minutes and on, we were pretty good."
RE: Initial thoughts on playing the Cavaliers:
“I mean, they’re tremendous, the defending champs. I think they’re playing better this year than they did last year, when I watch them at least. We’ve got a quick turnaround and we’ll get ready for Wednesday night.”
RE: Smart’s big plays, aside from scoring:
“Those plays are huge, like the block at the end of the half when they’ve already got a lead and now you block a shot and then you go down and shoot free throws – it’s a huge play. The plays that he made with the big rebounds, you know, he guarded (Bradley) Beal after Beal got going – and Beal was tremendous tonight. And those two big threes were – it’s exactly what we talk about. We can talk about Marcus’ shooting percentage all year round all we want, but I think we all know that when it’s all on the line he’s going to make it. And that’s a unique trait, I think.”
ISAIAH THOMAS
RE: Physical pain/winning Game 7:
“I’m hurting, but it’s the Playoffs so there are no excuses. I get my treatment every day and I’m ready to play. The game was an unbelievable moment for us, it was great. You dream of winning game 7’s, you dream of playing in the Garden, the fans were amazing. We didn’t give up, we gave it our all and Kelly (Olynyk) was MVP tonight. He did it all. He made three pointers, he took it to the hole, he played really tough and he’s a big reason why we won tonight.”
RE: Winning tonight/Cleveland turnaround:
“I’m definitely going to enjoy it until tomorrow. I’ve never been to the Eastern Conference Finals so this is something off my bucket list. We got to get ready for the defending champs and we know that and the good thing about it is we got home court advantage so we got to be ready on Wednesday to try to take care of home court. We know it’s going to be tough, but at this point anything can happen and we really believe it. They didn’t give us a chance in this series, they didn’t give us a chance when we were down 2-0 in Chicago. We got the number one seed and they didn’t give us a chance. They don’t ever give us a chance and we just keep going, we don’t care about what others say.”
RE: Making a name for yourself in Game 7/motivating factor:
“I thought about it a lot. All day/night I watched Paul Pierce vs. LeBron (James) and how special that was; two superstars going at it, guarding each other and it was a historic game. I definitely did my studying and I knew it was going to be a big time game tonight, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy at all and we came out on top. That says a lot about the team we are and we believe in each other so we just kept going. The game wasn’t always what we wanted it to be, it wasn’t a perfect game, but we kept going and stayed the course and that was what this team has done all season long. It was a special moment for us, we only have a little time to celebrate, and then got to focus on the Cavs."
KELLY OLYNYK
RE: Bench help/due to have big impact:
“We needed it. That’s a tough team that we played seven tough games against and they can score. We needed to help out the starters, help out Isaiah (Thomas). He’s been putting us in really good positions and the type of attention they were drawing to him, he was getting rid of it and putting us in great positions and we had to make plays. That’s what we tried to do.”
RE: Very emotional tonight/making contributions:
“It was unbelievable, especially to do it in front of our fans and the City of Boston. It was unbelievable to be in there and feel that energy, feel that enthusiasm, the passion that 20,000 people had and just thrive off that. It was pretty special to be a part of and hopefully we can relive that.”
RE: What worked so well/hear fans chanting:
“I did hear that in between the MVP chants for Isaiah (Thomas). They were putting a lot of attention on him, a lot a lot of attention, and he was putting us in great spots and then we are playing 4 on 3 and if they don’t want to run at you or try to run at you too hard you got to be able to make a basketball play. They weren’t going let him (Isaiah) make plays at the end, they were going to make other people do it so someone had to do it.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: Showing emotion on court:
“I was fired up for us. Fired up for the team. This is Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals. Two years ago I was just in high school. It’s an amazing feeling just being here, so I was super excited and I’m glad we pulled it off.”
RE: Kelly Olynyk performance:
“Aw K-Dawg. He does what he does, man. Kelly’s been contributing all year, they’ve been kicking him early in the year, saying this and saying that, now everybody loves him. So I’m happy for him. Kelly is obviously a big part of this team, and he got it going, it’s really tough to beat us. So if he keeps his roll through the playoffs, I think we get to the finals.”
SCOTT BROOKS
RE: On Olynyk in the start of the 3rd and 4th after Wizards rally back:
“That was an important part of the game. We gave up a couple of threes, we didn’t do a very good job of getting back into our rotations, but he [Olynyk] stepped up and had a great game. He made a lot of shots tonight, you got to give him credit, he stepped up big for them tonight, and that late in third and early in the fourth put us behind. A lot of tough shots, a lot of threes. But I’ll tell you our guys battled, you know we were down 13 or so and we cut it to six but that’s what we’ve done all year, we’ve never give in we just keep fighting and keep plugging away, keep charging and putting ourselves in a position. A couple of shots in the end could have gone our way, so that we could have even been closer but Kelly had a great game and made a lot of good shots, a lot of good plays for them.”
RE: On stopping Isaiah at first but letting him get back to his game in the end:
“We lost a little bit of connection on him, we needed to put more heat on him and we’ve done that the last three or four games pretty good and that’s not easy to do. He’s one of the best players in the league and he’s crafty, he’s shifty, he gets what he wants to with his ball handling skills but yeah he got loose, but he made some tough shots but he’s done that all year that’s who he is and he makes big shots, that guy is a big time winner."
RE: Now that the season is over, is there anything you’d point to as to why you didn’t come out with a win and and what do you think you need to do to get over this hump?:
“Well I mean that’s probably a little too much to answer right now, but I will say this, we’re all disappointed. We all felt that we’ve made strides this year to get to the next step, we accomplished a lot as a team this season. Nine new players, a new coach, a new coaching staff, and we established our identity, how we want to play going forward and it’s pretty good basketball. A lot of good basketball was played this year, but we still have a lot to improve on and that’s the good thing about our team. We have a young enough team that we should be better next year, with good summer work they should come back better players. Brad and John they should come back, it’s almost like two first round picks improving for the next five years and I like the future, where we are going, Ernie’s put together a good team. Are we disappointed? Yes we all are. It’s always tough to talk to the group after a tough loss. There’s 29 teams that will be disappointed and we made it to the last five. A couple of things here and there and we could have won the series, but we give them credit they played well, had a lot of good games throughout the series, as well as we did, they have one more game more than us.”
BRADLEY BEAL
RE: Thought on season coming to an end:
“I don’t even know. I'm more disappointed we lost than anything. I don’t care how well I played. I don’t care if I played bad. The end result… the only thing that matters is getting a win. These stats don’t mean much to me right now.”
RE: On impact Markieff checking out of game:
“We were still confident. No matter how big the lead was we chipped away and got it to 5. We were in the game mentally, they just made more plays down the stretch.”
JOHN WALL
RE: Characterize your feelings:
“It’s tough. We came out here for Game 7 and gave everything we had. Just came up short. Our goal was to get to the ECF and we came up one game short of that. So it’s not a satisfied season to me.”
RE: Processing loss as a franchise player:
“I really don’t know, the only other way I could process that is I wish I played better. Other than that we had a heck of a season, a heck of a series. Something we can look at as motivation, but other than that it's tough to think about right now.”