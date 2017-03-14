That's What He Said - Bulls at Celtics

Click on a player or coach to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Bouncing back from loss at Denver and playing stronger defense: “No, I thought we were really good today on the defensive end. We were sloppy at times on offense. Both teams looked a little tired, there, at the end, but that’s a – that’s an easy game to kind of make an excuse about and not play the best that you can. And I thought our guys came out really trying to do the right things.” RE: What got defense going: “We were playing inside out well, and hopefully you do a great job of getting back out to the shooters but we had to start by protecting the paint and I thought we did a pretty good job at that. I thought Amir Johnson’s presence in there was terrific, and Al (Horford)’s as well and then our guards were really, really help-oriented before they got back to their own.” RE: What having Avery Bradley back adds "You know, it’s interesting because I was asked before the game about now that we’re sixteen games left, most people have their, their how they’re going to play set and everything else, or at least there’ll be small, minor tweaks. We just haven’t played with our guys enough to have that set. And now that he’s off of any minute limitations or anything like that, I think that it’s going to be – I felt good about the way that we rotated today. There will be some guys that didn’t play as much that will have to play big minutes against certain teams for sure. But these guys play double bigs so it was important to maintain size today in my opinion from the rebounding aspect. I don’t know what the totals were, but I mean that’s a good day on the glass compared to what we did against these guys the first three times.” RE: Not playing Jonas Jerebko until late in the fourth: “Same thing I just said. Yeah, I mean, it’s bigs. They played double bigs all the time…Most teams, right, are playing a stretch four who’s more of a three than a four and so then you end up playing a little bit more versatile and switching a little bit more and those type of things but these guys don’t as much. Certainly their fours are capable of shooting, but I felt like it was important to maintain our size so we could rebound.” RE: With rumors involving Chicago around the trade deadline, did some players come out to make a statement today: “You know, I don’t know that. That’s a great question; that’d be a good question for them. You can ask them. But we don’t talk about that stuff; we certainly don’t hit on the rumors. So it’s not something that ever would’ve ever crossed my mind had you not asked. It’s a good question. They may feel that way.” RE: How much steals reflect good defense: “You know, I don’t know that. That’s a great question; that’d be a good question for them. You can ask them. But we don’t talk about that stuff; we certainly don’t hit on the rumors. So it’s not something that ever would’ve ever crossed my mind had you not asked. It’s a good question. They may feel that way.”

ISAIAH THOMAS RE: Key to jumpstarting defense: “We just play hard. We played hard, we got the loose balls, we defended multiple actions. Not saying we are going to defend at that level each and every game but we at least need to get close to it. Our defense took care of our offense today and it showed for most of the game.” RE: How important a win coming off road: “Very important. We needed that. We need to get back to playing the way we know how, playing more consistent and just everybody doing their jobs. I think if we do that we put ourselves in the best position possible.” RE: This home stretch/put yourself into position for playoffs: “For sure. With 15/16 games left we got to play our best basketball because Washington is playing really well right now, Cleveland is not going to play like they have been for the most part so we just got to control our own destiny. Control what we can control that’s why we got to bring it every night. Luckily we got home games to we got to protect home court and go from there.”