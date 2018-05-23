Tatum’s Childhood Shooting Session with James Comes Full Circle

BOSTON – In the early spring of 2006, an unexpected, 8-year-old visitor showed up at a Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice, eager to meet and shoot some baskets with a few of his NBA idols.

One of those idols was LeBron James, who, 12 years later, still remembers the brief, post-practice interaction he and his teammates had with the youngster. Though, he only recalls two vague details: “That he was eight and he shot around with us.”

Little did that 21-year-old version of James know at the time, that young boy would be shooting around with him once again in the spring of 2018. The only difference now is that they’re shooting in a competitive setting, and they’re facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals as foes.

Jayson Tatum earned access to that long-ago Cavaliers practice session via his godfather and former Cavalier Larry Hughes, according to the Boston Globe. Tatum was obviously in his earliest stage of development, so one could not have predicted what he would become.

Fast-forward to current day and Tatum is the postseason leading scorer for the Eastern Conference finalist Boston Celtics. He’s just a 20-year-old rookie, but his former shootaround buddy-turned-rival says he’s playing well beyond his years.

“His composure,” James told Celtics.com Wednesday morning ahead of Game 5 while discussing what stands out about Tatum. “He plays above his age. I think that the unfortunate events of the injuries that they’ve had (with Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving) has allowed him to, I believe, get better faster than even they expected here, because it’s given him the opportunity to fail plays or make mistakes and be able to learn from them and still be on the floor.”

Tatum dazzled during the regular season, averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while starting 80 contests for the Celtics. He turned heads with his sharpshooting prowess, finishing out the campaign with a 43.4 percent clip from 3-point range – the fifth highest rookie percentage in NBA history.

Tatum was rewarded for his first-year-accomplishments Tuesday, earning a near-unanimous spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

As impressive as he was during the regular season, the 6-foot-8 wing has stepped up his game even more in the Playoffs.

Through 16 contests, he has led the team in scoring with 18.0 PPG, accumulating the eighth-most postseason points (288) by a rookie in league history.

Tatum’s scoring average has dropped to 15.5 PPG through four contests against the Cavs, but James has already seen enough to be convinced that his counterpart has greatness in his future.

.@KingJames never could’ve guessed that the 8-year-old @jaytatum0 he briefly shot around with 12 years ago would turn into what he now believes is a superstar in the making. pic.twitter.com/ZqrDUXvInR — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 23, 2018

“His talent, his composure, where he comes from, has allowed him to be successful,” said James, whose Cavs are locked in a 2-2 series with the C’s. “He’s a very, very, very good player. And he definitely, at this pace, can become a great player.”

Twelve years ago, James was in similar shoes as Tatum is now. He was a 21-year-old rising star, striving for greatness on the basketball court.

Many people were intrigued by James’ potential, including an 8-year-old dreamer who met and shot hoops with him in a gym.

James would blossom into a legend, and that dreamer would become a doer.

Now, here they are, shooting around in a gym once again – this time with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.