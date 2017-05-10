Oubre Eager to Face Wrath of TD Garden Crowd

BOSTON – Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. knows exactly what to expect tonight when he steps foot on TD Garden’s parquet floor for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Boos. A deafening, endless supply of them.

During Game 3 of Washington’s second-round series with the C’s, Oubre took exception to an illegal screen set by Kelly Olynyk and proceeded to charge and body check Boston’s big man to the floor.

Oubre’s actions resulted in a one-game suspension, which he served during Game 4. The only penalty Olynyk received from the incident was merciless booing from Wizards fans throughout Sunday’s loss to the Wizards.

Celtics Nation will be sure to return the favor tenfold tonight when Oubre returns from his suspension and steps into their house. The young forward said this afternoon that he knows what’s coming his way and he’ll do his best to block out the jeers whenever he touches the ball.

“I just focus on my game, focus on my breathing and be in the moment,” Oubre said following Washington’s shootaround at TD Garden. “That’s very big for me: Just being in the moment and not worry about the outside noise. Just worry about what I’m here to do and what’s going to help me feed my family.”

The second-year forward added that this will not be the first time that he is at the center of attention in front of a ruthless crowd. Based on his experience as a former collegiate star at Kansas who faced many hostile situations in rival territory, he believes he will be prepared for whatever Boston fans have in store for him.

“I went to Kansas University, so I’m pretty much used to all the booing and all the crazy stuff that fans can say,” said Oubre, who totaled 24 points during Games 1 and 2 in Boston. “(At) Kansas State they have a whole student section that hates your guts and wants you dead.”

Oubre may not be aware, but TD Garden has a much different atmosphere than that of Fred Bramlage Coliseum at Kansas State University. For one, there are more than 5,000 more seats inside Boston’s venue. Secondly, those seats are occupied by notoriously boisterous fans who will stop at nothing to get in the head of opposing players – especially if one of those players has beef with one of their beloved Celtics.

John Wall knows not to underestimate Boston’s crowd, as he often gets the superstar booing treatment when he visits TD Garden.

“Kelly’s probably going to hear some nasty things said to him,” said Wall. “He’s probably going to have people yelling at him the whole time. He’s just gotta go out there and play, and tune it out as much as possible.”

Oubre, a bench player who isn’t normally at the center of attention, claims that he is excited about the prospect of being a focal point tonight.

“I’m happy to be in this situation, honestly,” he said after finishing a round of free throws at the Garden. “I mean I’m just 21 years old.”

He then gazed around at the empty arena, sensing the calm before the storm.

“How many people can fit in here?” he pondered with an eager grin. “A lot of people are going to be booing me tonight, so it’s definitely a blessing.”

Oubre envisions the impending wrath of Boston’s crowd to be “a blessing” now, but his outlook may change in a matter of hours. The only blessing he may be counting by night’s end is the silence of his flight home to D.C., as his ears ring ceaselessly from the aftermath of Celtics Nation’s thunderous taunts.