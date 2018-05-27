Celts Preparing for Beautiful - and Physical - Brand of Ball in Game 7

WALTHAM, Mass. – Marcus Smart made a declaration following Game 6 in Cleveland that tonight’s Game 7 in Boston will be a knock-down, drag-out war – a war the Celtics are looking forward to.

“It’s not going to be pretty,” Smart said late Friday night. “You gotta be able to get down and get dirty. You can’t go out and try to look pretty. You have to be ready for a dogfight.

“We got to be ready to come up with our nose bloodied,” he continued. “We got to be ready to come out with our mouth bloodied. We have to come out ready to fight.”

A day and a half after Smart made those comments, Brad Stevens stood before the media at Boston’s morning shootaround and was asked about his guard’s viewpoint. The coach’s reply said all you need to know about Smart’s mindset as a player.

“When Smart says ‘ugly and physical,’ in his mind, that’s beautiful,” the coach said with a smile.

Smart isn’t the only one who thinks that way.

Marcus Morris is also a pit-bull. Terry Rozier is ready to get down and dirty. Aron Baynes would welcome a bloodied nose.

The Celtics, as a whole, will relish a war on their parquet floor.

“It’s perfect. It’s a game that we want to play,” Morris told Celtics.com Sunday morning. “It’s perfect for us.”

Morris is also of the belief that his team’s ability to embrace physicality will go a long way toward helping it grab a victory tonight.

“It’s gotta translate,” he said. “It’s going to be chippy. It’s going to be ugly. We both want to win. We both want to do whatever it takes, so if that’s what it takes, then that’s what we’re gonna give them.”

And the Celtics are going to enjoy every second of it.

This is a team that always has fun, as Brad Stevens pointed out Saturday afternoon. The Celtics love to compete – but they do so while playing with integrity.

“We enjoy playing the game the right way, sharing as a team, moving the ball, doing things together,” explained Al Horford. “I don’t expect anything different tonight.”

So while some might associate Smart’s choice of words with dirty basketball, the Celtics view it from a very different perspective. Boston will enter tonight’s game with a mindset to play a physical style of basketball, but it will do so while playing within the rules of the game.

Tonight’s Game 7 isn’t about playing dirty. Instead, it’s about diving on the floor for loose balls. It’s about not allowing easy layups. It’s about making the other team feel your presence, from the opening tip until the final buzzer.

It’s about playing an ugly and physical game. That, to the Celtics, is a beautiful brand of basketball.