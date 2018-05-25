C's Explain Their Ease During Second Trip to Cleveland

CLEVELAND – The Celtics are back in Cleveland, and this time around, they know exactly what to expect when the take to the court at Quicken Loans Arena.

Boston traveled last week to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 with momentum in its back pocket. However, it failed to grab a victory while taking on a desperate Cavs team in front of a motivated Cleveland crowd.

Tonight, the Celtics return to the very same court with more momentum in their back pockets, this time seeking a series-clinching victory in the Eastern Finals. The difference between this trip and the previous trip, in Boston’s mind, is that it now has a full understanding of what the Cavs, their fans and their arena will bring to the table. Tonight, the C’s will feel at ease.

“When you come into their house for the first time, there’s a few jitters. You want to do good, and also don’t want to do too bad. You want to go out there and be perfect, but it doesn’t happen,” explained guard Marcus Smart. “The second time around, those jitters go away because you’ve been here. You’re familiar with it. You’re a little more comfortable with it. You know what it’s going to be like. There’s no surprises coming at you.”

Fellow Celtics guard Terry Rozier agreed with Smart’s remarks, though in a briefer manner. Rozier said of returning to Quicken Loans Arena, “You know what to expect.”

The environment inside Cleveland’s home arena is deafening – potentially in a literal sense. The Cavaliers use pyrotechnics during their starting lineup announcements, and they constantly blares music at unavoidable decibel levels.

Those charades are now old hat for Boston. So, too, is the heightened level of play at which the Cavaliers are capable of playing in front of their home fans.

Smart hit the nail on the head: at this point, there are no surprises in store for Boston.

There were none during Game 4, either, though the environment in Cleveland was just recently planted in the C’s minds. That may be one of the reasons why Boston played far better during that contest than it had during Game 3, which was its first game in Cleveland since Opening Night back on Oct. 17.

The Celtics dropped Game 3 by 30 points but bounced back and competed with Cleveland throughout Game 4. They could have won the latter contest. However, they failed to make the big plays when they needed them most.

“I thought we were bad in Game 3. The start of the Game 4 was a little bit better. The end of the first and the end of the third killed us,” recalled Brad Stevens. “That being said, we had our chances. We still had opportunities, and we’ve got to take advantage of those.”

Tonight, in general, is a massive opportunity for Boston. It has the three-time Eastern Conference defending champions on the ropes, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

All the Celtics need is to land one last knockout punch. They feel they’ll be in much better position to do so tonight, as they return to Cleveland jitter-free with a full understanding of the environment that will surround them.