Lineup Change? Stevens Coy on Game-4 Starters

CLEVELAND – Brad Stevens opted not to reveal his starting lineup for tonight’s Game 4 when he was asked at Tuesday morning’s shootaround.

That usually means a change is coming.

Stevens has not used the same starting lineup in consecutive games yet during this series. Amir Johnson started Game 1 but was replaced by Gerald Green at the start of Game 2. Johnson was back on the court for the opening tip of Game 3 while Green returned to the bench.

Stevens commented that Johnson, who sprained his right shoulder during Game 3, would go through this morning’s shootaround and then determine if he is fit to play in tonight’s contest.

Even if the big man is available to play, however, he may not be in the starting lineup. Boston has been outscored by 23 points during Johnson’s 26 minutes of playing time during this series, including a minus-15 Sunday night. The team appeared to play much better basketball when it used more versatile lineups that featured players like Jae Crowder or Jonas Jerebko at power forward.

Jerebko may be the top candidate to slide into the starting lineup tonight in place of Johnson should Stevens decide to make a change. The 6-foot-10 Swede was fantastic during the second half of Game 4, totaling 10 points and five rebounds while the C’s outscored the Cavs by 22 points during his 13 minutes of action, and he has started for the team in the past.

Stevens inserted Jerebko into the starting lineup six times this season against more athletic teams and teams that place a heavy emphasis on the 3-point ball, including Houston (twice), Orlando, Milwaukee, Detroit and Phoenix. Cleveland is of a similar vein.

Jerebko was also inserted into the starting lineup for the final four games of Boston’s 2016 playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics appeared to be more active at both ends of the court with Jerebko on the floor during Game 3. It also didn’t hurt that he shot 4-for-4 from the field, including a critical jumper from the perimeter during the final minute of the contest. Those are pretty good reasons to earn a starting role.

Whichever way Stevens decides to go with his starting lineup, be it with Johnson, Jerebko or someone else, Avery Bradley is confident that the team will succeed.

“You hear Brad always say our team, we have a lot of players who are capable of playing good basketball for us, and it’s showing now,” Bradley said. “Whoever is put in the game, Brad makes sure he puts him in the right situation to succeed for this team and bring out their best abilities for this team.”

We should expect nothing different if Boston’s lineup shifts in a different direction again tonight.