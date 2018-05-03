Game-1 Dominance Allowed C's To Conserve Game Plan for Tonight

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Celtics won Game 1 against Philadelphia Monday night, and they didn’t even need to utilize their full game plan.

That was the intimation that Brad Stevens and Al Horford made Thursday morning ahead of Boston’s shootaround in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The fact that the Celtics led by double-digits for nearly all of the final 29 minutes of the game allowed them to conserve their game plan for Game 2 and beyond. Horford nearly stated that outright by commenting, “During that first game, we didn’t really have to change or go into other plans that we had for that game.”

The conservation of Boston’s defensive tactics centered around its matchup with Joel Embiid. The Celtics rarely double-teamed Embiid throughout Game 1 because they put a higher priority on shutting down Philadelphia’s 3-point arsenal. Embiid scored a game-high 31 points during in the contest, but the Sixers collectively shot a woeful 5-for-26 from beyond the arc.

“The other night it was an easy decision not to send two because we were up 12,” said Stevens. “And those 2s (by Embiid) don’t hurt you as bad as those 3s would have.”

Stevens was quick to point out, however, that the same may not be the case during tonight’s Game 2.

“But,” he warned, “that doesn’t mean that you’re always going to make that decision (to not double-team Embiid).”

There is one negative to the fact that Boston didn’t show all of its cards Monday night: it hasn’t had any real-time experience in doubling down on Embiid during this series. Horford said that the only way the C’s will execute that plan of action tonight, if necessary, is if they are all on the same page.

“It’s one of those things that it all comes down to making sure that we’re communicating and understanding what we’re trying to do if it comes down to that,” he said of sending two defenders at Embiid.

Horford used the word ‘communicate’ once again before adding, “The reason why I keep stressing that is because they have a lot of guys that are just really crafty or really good players. They know how to play without the ball. So we just have to do a great job of making sure that everyone is on the same page defensively.”

What is working in Boston’s favor in that regard is that it had an extra day off leading up to tonight. There were two off days between Games 1 and 2, while there will be only one off day between every other game in this series. The extra day gave the C’s added time to review and to prepare to execute their plan for tonight.

It also gave Boston a little time to breathe. It had only one day between winning its grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Monday’s Game 1.

“We’re really benefiting from this extra day, I believe,” said Horford. “It’s just nice to have a couple of days to just kind of regroup and get ready to go at it again tonight.”

Once that finally happens and the ball is tossed up tonight, the Celtics may finally feel the need to dip into the rest of their game plan that went unused during Game 1.