The Key to Handling Game 7 Pressure? ‘Just Breathe’

WALTHAM, Mass. – Having experienced the heart-pounding pressure of a Game 7 before, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has some stress-management advice for his teammates as they prepare for their do-or-die, first-round series finale Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

“Breathe.”

That’s it. Just Breathe.

As natural as it seems, rhythmic breathing is something that many people forget to focus on during high-stress moments. However, it’s the most crucial tactic to clear one’s mind, according to Brown, when trying to accomplish a goal under pressure.

“That’s the first thing you have to do – just focus on your breathing,” Brown said Saturday morning ahead of shootaround at the team’s training facility. “A lot of times our mind is racing 100 miles per hour, so something to help us out is to take a deep breath and slow everything down. All of the stuff that you make up in your head probably doesn’t really exist. Just take a deep breath, come out and do what you need to do.”

Taking the time to focus on his breathing is something that Brown has learned from his mental-skills coach, Graham Betchart. A renowned figure in the NBA, Betchart has worked with many young elite talents such as Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, among many others.

Betchart’s main goal in working with these athletes is to help them exploit their respective competitive drives by simpy focusing on the things that they can control.

Brown, who has worked with Betchart since high school, says the most important thing he has learned from the coach is, “Identifying what’s real and what’s not real. Our ego tells us a lot of things and sometimes we just need to separate our ego from what’s real.”

Brown is trying to spread that knowledge to his teammates for Game 7. He’s calming them all by telling them, “We’ve just gotta come out, everybody just play your role, do exactly what needs to be done, and we’ll be fine.”

While it’s important for the players to be stress-free Saturday night, Celtics coach Brad Stevens says they still need to come out with a sense of urgency since their season is obviously on the line. The key is being able to find the proper balance between the two.

“I think you can do both,” said Stevens. “You better be focused, you better be locked in, you better know exactly what you need to do, and I think that breeds playing with confidence.”

And there is no player that is entering this game with more confidence than Brown.

Part of the reason why the 21-year-old has been able to build such swagger is that he’s experienced this same situation before. He played in Boston’s Game 7 win against the Washington Wizards during the second round of last year’s postseason, so he knows exactly what to anticipate from a mental standpoint.

With that being said, much more is being expected of Brown this time around since he has gone from being a role player off the bench to becoming a go-to scorer in the starting lineup.

“Last year, my role was not as big as it is now,” Brown acknowledged. “A lot of weight is on my shoulders now, I know that.”

However, Brown doesn’t feel that weight at all, because he knows that he will experience success as long as he just focuses on the things that he can control.

“I don’t even consider there to be pressure at this point,” he said. “You gotta do what you gotta do, so I’m just coming out with a clear head, playing like it’s Game 1 with the intensity that needs to be had to come out with the W.”

In order for Brown’s teammates to harness that mindset as well, they just need to do one thing.

Breathe.