C's Vets Prep Youngsters for What to Expect from Close-Out Game

MILWAUKEE – It’s close-out time in Milwaukee. At least that’s the hope of the Boston Celtics.

Boston earned a 3-2 series lead Tuesday night when it downed the Bucks 92-87 during Game 5 at TD Garden. The Celtics now have an opportunity tonight to end Milwaukee’s season with a series-clinching victory during Game 6 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Close-out games are known to be some of the toughest the NBA has to offer. Teams leave it all on the floor when they are on the brink of elimination, and it is only human nature for the leading team to lose a bit of a mental edge.

So far in this year’s NBA Playoffs, teams are 4-2 overall in close-out games. One team, the Jazz, made headlines last night when it blew a 25-point, third-quarter lead against Oklahoma City in a potential close-out game. The other team to staved off elimination for another chance to play was San Antonio, which won the fourth game of its series against Golden State after falling behind 0-3 in the series. Golden State went on to win Game 5.

Tonight’s potential close-out game for Boston will be played on the road, which makes it even more of a challenge. That challenge, however, is one that the Celtics are gladly accepting.

“I think it’s fun, close-out games, especially when you’re on the side of 3-2,” Marcus Morris said at Thursday morning’s shootaround in Milwaukee. “Because the pressure is not on you. It’s on the other team.”

While Milwaukee and its fans will be feeling the pressure heading into tonight’s Game 6, the Celtics still anticipate that the Bucks will play at a high level. Boston believe that it will need to maintain the edge that it displayed during Game 5 in order to close this series out tonight.

“They’re going to have the crowd behind them. They’re going to be amped up. This is win-or-go-home for them,” said Marcus Smart, who returned to the lineup during Game 5 after missing six weeks with a thumb injury. “So we’re going to get their best shot, but we just need to stay disciplined, and when they go on those runs, we can’t come down and take a bad shot or have a turnover. We’ve got to come out and execute and make them move and make them work.”

What Smart alluded to is decision-making; the Celtics need to make great decisions tonight. Doing so, however, will not be an easy task for much of its roster.

Two of Boston’s starters, Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye, are rookies who will be playing in their first-ever postseason close-out game. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier will be playing in their first-ever postseason close-out game as starters. Shane Larkin, one of the team’s reserve guards, has also never played a role in a postseason close-out game.

The team’s veterans have been in the ears of the youngsters in an attempt to prepare them for what’s to come tonight.

“Guys like Ky (Kyrie Irving) and Al (Horford), Mook (Morris), they’ve been letting guys know that it’s a mental battle first and foremost, realizing that there are extra things at stake; there’s more pressure,” Ojeleye told Celtics.com. “But realize that if you just lock in, focus on things you’ve been doing all year long, everything else will take care of itself.”

Boston certainly hopes that everything will take care of itself and that it will take care of business tonight.

The C’s don’t want to host the Bucks in Game 7 Saturday night back in Boston. They’d much prefer to instead host the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.