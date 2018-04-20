Is Game 3 a 'Swing Game'? Not According to the C's

MILWAUKEE – The Boston Celtics don’t subscribe to the notion of “swing games.”

A “swing game” is a contest that can either cement or alter the direction of a playoff series based upon its outcome.

For example, tonight’s Game 3 between the Celtics and the Bucks could be termed as a swing game. Boston enters the contest with a 2-0 series lead, and a win would give it a commanding 3-0 lead. No team in NBA playoff history has ever blown a 3-0 series advantage.

A great example of this exact scenario took place last night in New Orleans, where the Pelicans hosted the Trail Blazers for Game 3. New Orleans entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead and then crushed Portland, 119-102. The Pelicans now have full control of the series, while the Trail Blazers are on the brink of summer vacation.

That’s a swing in New Orleans’ favor.

To the contrary, had Portland won Game 3, it would be heading into Saturday’s Game 4 with an opportunity to even the series up and with full confidence that it could win the series. Such would have been a swing in its favor.

While these scenarios are true and accurate, it became clear Friday morning in Milwaukee that that those who lace up their sneakers – and, in particular, those who lace up their sneakers and wear a Celtics uniform – don’t necessarily believe in the premise of “swing games.”

“Momentum can change, yes,” said Celtics big man Greg Monroe, “but we’re not going in here saying, ‘Oh, this is a swing game.’ We don’t use that term.

“I think that’s a term that people from [the media] might make. Here (in the locker room), it’s that you’re trying to win each individual game, from a player’s standpoint.”

Al Horford was also asked if he subscribes to the notion of “swing games.” He took nine seconds to gather his thoughts on the topic before making a similar comment to what Monroe offered.

“I really just focus on the game to game. I think that every game is its own,” Horford said. “I don’t really think that in one game you magically do something. I think you take it a game at a time, and what you’ve done before doesn’t really mean anything. You have to go out and prove yourself.”

He did, however, acknowledge that Game 3 offers the Celtics a chance to take total control of the series.

“We have a big challenge, but it is a good opportunity,” Horford said. “We know it’s going to be tough. This is going to be a tough environment tonight. These are the kind of games that you want to play in.”

Every player on Boston’s roster is excited about the opportunity that lies ahead of him tonight, including 20-year-old rookie Jayson Tatum. Tatum has never played in a road playoff game, and he didn’t even know of the term “swing game” before Celtics.com explained it to him. After internalizing the meaning, Tatum seemed to further recognize how Milwaukee will be playing tonight with its collective back against the wall.

“I think tonight is going to be a mental challenge for us,” he said, “because we’re on the road, we know that they’re going to be juiced up and their crowd is behind them.”

Tatum went on to say what it will take for the Celtics to overcome the road crowd tonight and to take a 3-0 series lead.

“We’re going to make mistakes, but we’ve just got to stay together through the good times and the bad throughout the game,” said Tatum. “I think the team that’s most together wins.”

If such is the case, the Celtics should have a great shot at grabbing a win tonight.

They were united during Games 1 and 2 in Boston, and Friday morning in Milwaukee, they remained united in shutting down the existence of “swing games” in a playoff series.