History Suggests Morris Could Challenge LeBron in ECF

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Cleveland Cavaliers cruised through last season’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics in just five games. But that was before Marcus Morris entered the equation.

As one of the most well-documented challengers of LeBron James, the presence of Morris in the upcoming ECF rematch could make a tremendous difference in how the series plays out for Boston.

During his last 11 regular season and playoff games against a Morris team, James has averaged 21.1 points per game while shooting just 16.3 percent from 3-point range. Even more remarkable is the fact that James did not reach 30 points during any of those matchups, which is a feat he seemingly accomplishes every game nowadays.

Could it simply be a coincidence? The numbers suggest otherwise.

Two seasons ago, Morris was statistically the top defender of James in the entire NBA, according to Bleacher Report’s Tom Haberstroh. The veteran forward allowed just 20.5 points per 100 possessions when defending James that season, which was far below James’ average of 36.5 points per 100 possessions.

Morris’ success against James continued into the 2016 postseason, as he helped the Detroit Pistons limit the All-NBA forward to just 22.8 PPG during the first round – his lowest scoring average in a series since the 2011 NBA Finals.

That all begs the question: What advantage does Morris possess that others do not when it comes to guarding James?

“My size,” he told Celtics.com Friday afternoon following Celtics practice in Waltham, Massachusetts. “I’m 6-9, 240. I think that’s the perfect size to guard a guy like that who’s probably like 6-9, 260. So just having the height, the length and having the power, too, that all helps.”

But there are a number of players who have height, length and power in this league, so there must be something else that allows him to stand apart. Right?

“It’s his mindset,” answered teammate Jaylen Brown. “He’s tough, especially when he knows that he has other guys behind him that have his back. I think he’s going to thrive (in this series).”

Morris has already proven to Brown and the rest of his teammates this season that he can handle the matchup against James. During their last matchup on Feb. 11, Morris guarded James on 30 possessions (more than twice as many as any other Celtic defender) and surrendered just 13 points on 36.4 percent shooting from the field.

Such success, however, doesn’t come naturally. Morris says he does a substantial amount of research on James’ constantly-evolving game before each matchup, and that helps him game plan how to slow James down.

“He’s obviously not like any other player,” said Morris. “So, I watch an extensive amount of film just to see what I can take away and to see what shots could be his toughest shots. The main thing is not giving up easy layups and limiting his transition baskets.”

While Morris expects to have a heavy workload against James, coach Brad Stevens is adamant about approaching the matchup as a unit. The reality that the coach pointed out is that no individual can stop LeBron on his own. So, Morris will need all of the help he can get.

“It’s totally a collective effort,” Stevens said. “Marcus is big, strong, competitive guy, but you have to guard LeBron as a team.”

With that being said, there are plenty of shooters around James that need attention as well, so there will surely be some one-on-one matchups to be had against him.

When it comes to that, it won’t be easy to dethrone The King. However, history has shown time and time again that Morris has both the skill set and the mindset to get it done.