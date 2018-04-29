From One Freak Athlete to Another, C's Begin Prep for Simmons

WALTHAM, Mass. – From one freak athlete to another, the Boston Celtics have had their hands full during the opening rounds of the NBA Playoffs.

They just faced the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for seven games during the first round of the postseason. Their gift for ending his season? A series against 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons.

What a headache.

Antetokounmpo and Simmons are two of the most difficult matchups in the league. Antetokounmpo presented his own challenges during the first round, and now Boston must adjust to a different set of challenges that Simmons brings to the table.

“It’s different in the sense that Ben just has that ability to really distribute the ball really well,” Al Horford said Sunday afternoon, after the Celtics held their first film session in preparation for Monday night’s Game 1. “His ability to just read defenses – it’s just impressive for a rookie to have that kind of poise and do that. With Giannis, it was more of him going one-on-one, and trying to go score. Simmons will try to do a little bit of everything.”

Literally, everything.

Simmons dominated his first playoff series, played against the Heat, through all aspects of the game. As Philadelphia ousted Miami in five games, Simmons racked up averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

That’s nearly an average of a triple-double, with three added possession per game via his defense. Those are shocking numbers for a veteran star to rack up, let alone a rookie.

Simmons has shown that he can control a game with his outrageous skill set within a 6-foot-10 frame, but what Boston is honing in on is his vision and his passing.

“More than probably any opponent that we’ve faced, we have to stay as solid as we can,” said Horford. “Because he’s a very smart player and he’ll take advantage of anything that you give him.”

What Horford meant by ‘staying solid’ is that the C’s will need to play strong individual defense on the ball, and team defense off the ball.

Whoever is guarding Simmons must stay between him and the basket. If they don’t, then teammates will need to help, and that will create passing opportunities for Simmons capitalize on.

That being said, Boston won’t always be able to contain Simmons in a one-on-one setting. The team’s off-ball defenders will need to help appropriately, and execute tight rotations to either take away passing lanes or challenge ensuing shot attempts after passes by Simmons.

That’s how Boston believes it needs to defend Simmons. What has yet to be revealed is who, exactly, will be tasked with defending the rookie.

The C’s were very coy in their comments in this regard during Sunday’s media availability. As such, all that can be used to predict their game plan is what was witnessed on the court this season. Boston used Horford as Simmons’ main defender during the regular season, but there are many other candidates who did and likely will again see time against Simmons.

Semi Ojeleye is one candidate. He was Boston’s answer to Antetokounmpo during the first round, and while Antetokounmpo and Simmons are fairly dissimilar in terms of skill set, they are similar when it comes to size, speed and athleticism. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum are also strong candidates to see time against Simmons. Brown is listed as doubtful for Game 1 with a strained right hamstring.

The last man on the list of potential defenders against Simmons is someone who may come as a surprise: Aron Baynes. The 6-foot-10 Baynes is known more as a rim protector than as an agile defender, but he showcased during Boston’s previous series that he is capable of defending players like Antetokounmpo and Simmons at a high level.

“I thought some of our best possessions against Giannis were with Baynes guarding him,” Stevens claimed Sunday afternoon. “Obviously Semi more than anyone, but Baynes is able to move laterally, keep guys in front, make them take shots with him between them and the basket, and that’s what you ultimately want.”

The coach went on to call Baynes “one of the best defenders in the league” and said that Boston will “need him to be great in this series.”

Realistically speaking, the C’s will need everyone to be great, just as they did during their previous series.

They already faced one freakish athlete and pushed him aside. Now they will attempt to do so again, this time against Simmons.