Smart’s Infectious Energy Sparks C’s to Game 5 Win Over Bucks

BOSTON – As Marcus Smart took off his warmup gear to check into Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night, fans at TD Garden began collectively rising to their feet to greet him. It had been six weeks since his last appearance on the court, so Celtics Nation had to let him know how much they had missed his presence and how excited they were to have him back.

Any possible cobwebs that Smart had collected over the past month and a half while recovering from right thumb surgery were immediately shaken off by those cheers. The outpour of support raised his adrenaline through the roof, and he was ready to go.

Once Smart stepped foot on the court, he began to produce an endless string of hustle plays. Diving on loose balls, breaking up alley oops and bodying up any offensive threat that came his way, Smart did it all.

The tenacious point guard created an electric current that the Celtics rode all night long, straight to a 94-87 win and a 3-2 advantage in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.

“He’s kind of like the soul of our team,” said Al Horford, who tallied a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds. “Everything that he brings, his toughness, his unselfishness, he’s a hard-nosed player and we fed off his energy tonight.”

It was an infectious energy that fueled Boston’s collective defensive mindset. The C’s had a relentlessness about them on that end of the floor that hadn’t been fully present during Games 1 through 4.

Terry Rozier explained Smart’s contagious aura best: “He makes you want to play, get out there, and go to war.”

Smart approached Tuesday night’s game with a warrior-like attitude, which was remarkable considering the fact that he was just coming back from a significant injury. It takes a lot of mental strength to not play tentatively upon returning from a surgical operation, but he seemed to have no issue in doing so.

“I was always taught coming back from injuries the last thing you want to do is have a mental game going on with yourself and psyching yourself out and you just start thinking about the injury," said Smart, who tallied nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 25 minutes of play. "Things are going to happen. It’s the game of basketball, it’s part of the game. If it’s supposed to happen it’s supposed to happen, so just keep playing.”

Unsurprisingly, Smart was the most fearless player on the court whenever he was in the game.

The perfect display of Smart’s valor came during the final 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, when he put everything on the line to save the C’s from committing costly turnover in a five-point game.

The play started out in ordinary fashion with Smart dribbling toward the basket, but he suddenly lost his footing, causing him to crash to the floor. Three Bucks players dove to the ground, landing on and around him in an effort to collect the ball. Somehow, however, Smart was able to squirm out from the bottom of the pile and deliver a blind pass to Horford under the basket for a wide-open lay-in.

If Smart had turned the ball over on that play, the Bucks could’ve taken it up-court to make it a one-possession game. Instead, his brave effort led to a nail-in-the-coffin bucket that helped secure the win.

In the box score, that game-changing play only showed up as an assist for Smart. To his coach, however, it was worth much more than a simple number.

“You can look at stat sheets all you want; with Marcus it just doesn’t tell the story,” said Stevens. “It’s his energy, it’s his emotion, it’s little plays that turn out to be game-changing plays like diving on the floor and flipping it to Al. The blocks, you know coming over when Shabazz Muhammad was really rolling and going up vertically and challenging his shot, making him miss.

"Those are huge plays. And we have other guys that are making them when he hasn’t been here, but he makes them every night. He makes them every night that he plays.”

If it weren’t for Smart’s plethora of winning plays Tuesday night, Boston likely wouldn’t have been able to capture the Game-5 victory, but his profound defensive impact allowed them to regain an edge in the series.

Now, the C’s will fly into Milwaukee with the opportunity to close out the Bucks in Game 6. They'll look to do so while riding the infectious, electrical current of Smart, just as they did during Game 5.