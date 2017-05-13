Game 7 Awaits, Where a Legend Will Be Born

WASHINGTON – Brad Stevens delivered a simple message to the Boston Celtics following Friday night’s loss in Washington: “Game 7, Monday.”

It’s as simple as that.

There is no looking back on Game 6. There is only looking forward to Game 7.

“We can’t dwell on this,” Al Horford said after Boston allowed Game 6 to slip through its fingers. “We have to get ready for Monday.”

It appears that the Celtics have already begun that process, which began shortly after Friday’s final buzzer.

Game 6 was devastating in the moment. There is no doubt about that.

The Celtics had led by five points with possession of the ball and 85 seconds left on the clock. All they needed to do was play calm and intelligent basketball down the stretch and they’d have almost certainly ended Washington’s season.

Instead, they faltered time and time again, allowing the Wizards to nab an emotional victory via John Wall’s game-winning 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left on the clock.

As Stevens described it, “A great player hit a great shot tonight.”

That shot and the ensuing result was devastating for Boston, yes, but the loss did not create an insurmountable challenge for the C’s. They still have Game 7, and that’s exactly what they’re looking forward to Monday night.

Horford made his way to the postgame podium about a half-hour after Wall had danced in celebration on Washington’s scorer’s table. By the time Horford arrived in front of the mic, he had already waltzed his way to a fresh and positive outlook.

“We put ourselves in the situation to win the game, couldn’t finish it,” he said before cracking a confident smile and continuing his message. “But lucky for us, we get to go home. Home-court advantage, that’s what we play for, and we have Game 7.”

Thirty minutes later, Isaiah Thomas appeared at the postgame podium, and he, too, couldn’t help but to smile while contemplating the opportunity that now stands in front of he and his team.

“We’re excited. I’m excited,” he said. “We couldn’t take care of business tonight…

“But Game 7 in Boston – we wouldn’t want it no other way.”

How could they? This is an opportunity of a lifetime.

As Washington head coach Scott Brooks pointed out, not many players are ever given the opportunity to participate in a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs. In fact, only one Game 7 has been played this entire postseason. Now that number will be doubled.

This is an opportunity that players dream about their entire lives, and as Thomas alluded to, this is also where stars become heroes.

“That’s where legends are born,” he said of Game 7s.

Thomas is one of many players on these two teams who have never participated in a Game 7. Regardless of their inexperience in winner-take-all games, however, both teams know what lies ahead.

Someone is going to become a legend Monday night, right inside TD Garden. They will etch their name into their franchise’s history book as the player who came through in the clutch on May 15, 2017, in a do-or-die matchup.

We’ve officially arrives to the two greatest words in sports: Game 7. It doesn’t matter how we got here, all that matters is that we’re here.

Forget about Thomas’ 53 points during Game 2. Forget about Wall’s buzzer-beater Friday night. None of that matters now.

What matters is that all of the chips are on the table, and a berth to the Conference Finals is on the line.

That’s what the Celtics have to look forward to: Game 7, Monday.