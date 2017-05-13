C's, Wiz Backcourt Battle Has Lived Up to Hype

As the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards headed into the fourth quarter of Friday’s tightly-contested Game 6 matchup, both teams turned to their starting backcourts to carry them home.

Boston relied on Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley to score 15 of its 22 fourth-quarter points, while Washington’s combo of Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 23 of its 26 points during the final frame.

The duos went back and forth throughout the final 12 minutes at Verizon Center, before Wall hit a game-winning 3 to push the Wizards past the Celtics, 92-91, and force a Game 7 back in Boston.

It was just the latest epic backcourt battle that has defined the excitement in this second-round series. Each starting guard has contributed with All-Star-quality performances, and their abilities to match one another, shot for shot, is one of the main reasons why this series is being played out to its fullest possible extent.

It all began with Thomas’ inspirational efforts when the two squads opened up the series in Boston.

Game 1 was played the day after the funeral of Thomas’ sister, Chyna, who was killed in a car accident in mid-April in their home state of Washington. He arrived to Boston at 4 a.m., the morning of Game 1, and hit the court on limited rest.

During the first quarter of the contest, Thomas was hit in the jaw by an inadvertent elbow from Otto Porter Jr., causing him to lose one front tooth and damage two others. That didn’t stop him from going off for 33 points and leading Boston to a 123-111 win.

Game 2 was even more impressive for IT. After undergoing roughly 11 hours of dental work, he scored a career-high 53 points and led the Celtics to a 129-119 overtime win. His outstanding efforts overshadowed an equally impressive performance from Wall, who tallied 40 points and 13 assists on the night.

Then it was Wall’s turn to take over in Games 3 and 4, as he led the Wizards to consecutive blowout wins while tallying a total of 51 points, 20 assists and seven steals.

Wall's backcourt mate has also sprinkled in a few strong performances along the way. Beal notched 27 points in Game 1, a game-high 29 points in Game 4, and then a game-best 33 points during Friday’s Game 6 equalizer.

And finally, there’s the other Bradley – Avery Bradley.

Boston’s top defensive weapon has proven to be the best two-way star of the series. He’s done an admirable job of defending Wall and Beal in one-on-one situations, while providing a couple of stellar offensive efforts as well.

Bradley tallied a playoff career-high 29 points during Game 5, and nearly matched that effort with a 27-point Game-6 performance.

Overall, the four guards have collaborated for an offensive masterpiece.

Thomas (27.2 points per game during the second round) and Bradley (16.7 PPG) have accounted for exactly 40 percent of Boston’s 657 total points this series. Wall (26.3 PPG) and Beal (21.7 PPG), meanwhile, have accounted for 43.6 percent of Washington’s 660 total points.

When it comes down to crunch time, those percentages skyrocket, just as they did during Friday night’s fourth quarter.

The outcome of all six games has hinged upon the success of both teams’ respective backcourts. The combo that scores the most is 6-0 in the series.

That’s unlikely to change for Game 7.

The two sets of guards will face off one final time Monday night in a do-or-die situation. They have each had their heroic moments at one point or another during this series, but none of those performances hold any weight anymore.

The Thomas/Bradley and Wall/Beal combos will enter Game 7 with clear minds and fire in their eyes. One more epic battle remains between them. Let the best backcourt win.