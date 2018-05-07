Challenge Accepted: C’s Ready To Go At It Again in Game 5

PHILADELPHIA – No one said it was going to be easy.

If anyone expected the 76ers to gleefully fold in the face of adversity, they had another thing coming.

Boston pinned Philadelphia’s back against the wall Saturday night by pulling ahead 3-0 in the teams’ Conference Semifinals series. The Sixers needed a win Monday night to keep their season alive, and they got it, 103-92.

The Celtics put forth an underwhelming performance from start to finish. They struggled to score, they were saddled by foul trouble, and, as a team already riddled by injuries, they even lost another player due to injury (Shane Larkin, left shoulder injury).

With all of that being said, Boston still gave credit where credit was due following Monday’s defeat.

“Philly did a great job,” said Brad Stevens. “They pounded on us and were very physical with us and tough. Again, hats off to them.”

With Game 4 in the books, it’s now time for the Celtics will put their hats back on and to move on to the next item on their to-do list: win Game 5.

TD Garden will play host to the next chapter in this series at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. That’s when Boston will have its second of a potential four opportunities to close this series out.

Philadelphia made the first attempt very challenging for Boston, one the Celtics couldn’t overcome. They expect the Sixers to bring a similar fight to Game 5.

“Obviously they’re going to come out aggressive,” Al Horford said of the Sixers. “We have to come out the same way.”

Aggressiveness and physicality were keys to Philadelphia’s victory. Stevens said multiple times Monday night that the Sixers were the more physical team. The stat sheet supported his claim, as Philadelphia won the rebounding battle 53-43 while forcing the Celtics into 28 personal fouls.

The C’s believe that when Wednesday night arrives, they’ll be prepared to reverse that trend.

“We’re pit bulls,” guard Marcus Smart said Game 4. “It’s a dog fight, and we’re going straight for the neck.”

Sitting atop Philadelphia’s neck during Game 4 was guard T.J. McConnell, who played like the proverbial head of the snake after being inserted into the starting lineup in place Robert Covington. He was outstanding throughout his 39 minutes of play, as he finished the contest with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Most importantly to the Sixers than his stat line, however, was the infectious level of effort with which he played.

“He gave us the energy that everyone else was able to feed off of,” said Ben Simmons.

One of Boston’s main objectives during Tuesday’s off day will be to figure out a way to counter McConnell’s impact. He’s surely to start Game 5 as well, and he’s surely going to do his best to play with the same level of tenacity at both ends of the court.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they have one of the game’s elite coaches on their side.

Stevens has already been in this situation during this very postseason. During Boston’s last series against Milwaukee, the Bucks changed the flow of the series by inserting Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup, and by inserting Matthew Dellevadova and Thon Maker into the rotation.

It took some time, but the Celtics figured out how to counter those moves, and eventually, Boston advanced on.

That’s what the plan is this time around, too.

Adjustments are necessary during every playoff series, and even more so during the Conference Semifinals and beyond. That’s what makes winning a series difficult.

Philadelphia made its adjustment, and it did what it needed to do. The Sixers came out Monday night and fought for their lives for 48 minutes. No one should have expected anything less.

Now it’s on the Celtics to make their adjustments and do what they need to do to end this series Wednesday night back in Boston. It’s going to be another challenge, but the C’s have never had a reputation for running away from those.