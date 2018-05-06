With 'The Confetti Game' Complete, It's C's Who are Looking To Sweep

PHILADELPHIA – Saturday night's Game 3 between the Celtics and the 76ers will never be forgotten. It will forever be remembered as 'The Confetti Game,' a contest that will make Boston's fans celebrate, and Sixers fans cringe.

It might be just what the Celtics needed to earn a second consecutive berth into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Saturday night’s Game 3 between Boston and Philadelphia was nothing short of a thriller. It wound up being a series-shifting win for the Celtics, and an embarrassing loss for the 76ers.

Philadelphia made critical mistake after critical mistake during crunch time to cough away the win, but it was a mistake made by a behind-the-scenes Sixers employee that will make this game live in infamy for the rest of time.

After 48 minutes of some of the most competitive and balanced basketball one could find, the swift push of a button delayed the final outcome of the game by nearly 10 minutes.

Marco Belinelli canned s catch-and-shoot, fadeaway jumper at the final buzzer that sent the Wells Fargo Center into hysteria. Belinelli’s teammates hoisted him into the air in celebration, the crowd went wild, and as everyone began to believe that Philadelphia had logged its first victory of the series, the building began to rain red, white and blue confetti.

There was just one problem: Philadelphia hadn’t won.

Boston led by two points before Belinelli’s buzzer-beater, and the sharpshooter’s feet were on the 3-point line when he rose up for the shot. Rather than stealing a victory in grand style, all Belinelli had done was force overtime.

Which, in turn, forced the 76ers into an embarrassing situation.

That red, white and blue confetti that was planned to celebrate a win was falling down from every angle while the score was tied at 89-89. It was piling onto the court, and it took nearly 10 minutes for the 76ers to sweep the court clean before the overtime session could begin.

When the extra session did finally tip off, the contest returned to delivering thrilling basketball, to the surprise of some.

Those who don’t know these Celtics very well would have understandably expected them to be shell-shocked after losing their lead in such dramatic fashion. Those inside the locker room, however, felt differently.

They knew that this was just a part of their story, and that responding is just a part of their DNA.

“No team is more built for having a disappointing end in regulation and then turning it around and winning it,” Brad Stevens told his team during the elongated intermission.

That’s exactly what Boston did, even after a hot start to overtime by the Sixers.

Philadelphia scored the first five points of overtime but did not score during the final minute as it committed two critical turnovers and two fouls. The Celtics took advantage, and with 8.4 seconds left, after advancing the ball into the frontcourt, they called for timeout with a chance to win the game.

This is when it paid off for Boston to have Stevens on its side.

“This is my second year with Coach Stevens and I’ve learned to just trust his instincts and judgment,” said Horford, who had caught the ball in the post before Stevens called for the final timeout. “He sees certain things and understands them.”

What Stevens saw was an opportunity for a game-winning layup, and what he understood was exactly how to get it.

Stevens drew up a play that would cause Philadelphia to switch defenders twice, and for all but one defender to vacate the painted area. After all of the misdirection was complete, Horford stood in the paint, defended by only forward Robert Covington, with no one else within 10 feet.

Horford slid behind Covington and sealed him, and Marcus Morris lobbed a perfect entry pass over the top. Horford hauled it in, went up for the layup and dropped it in with 5.5 seconds remaining for the game-winning points.

“Brad is a genius, man,” Horford said during his celebratory walk-off interview on ESPN. “Unbelievable.”

In truth, the entire night was unbelievable. Game 3 had everything. It was competitive. It was intense. It featured big shots from both teams. It was highlighted by unforeseen twists and turns.

And, yes, it even included an embarrassing shower of premature confetti that left the Wells Fargo Center staff chaotically sweeping their court clean before overtime.

Now that 'The Confetti Game' is complete, it’s the Sixers who are left in scramble mode, and it’s the Celtics who have their brooms in hand with a 3-0 series lead.