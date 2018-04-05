C’s Look to Balance Rest & Rhythm During Final Four Games

TORONTO – With Wednesday’s 96-78 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the books, the Boston Celtics have all but locked up the No. 2 seed for the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Sitting five games ahead of the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers, the C’s mathematically cannot drop down in the standings. And now being three games behind first-place Toronto with just four games remaining, Boston would need an absolute miracle to overtake the Raptors for the No. 1 seed.

So, with their playoff seeding basically set in stone, the shorthanded Celtics have some important decision-making to address as they plan how to attack their last four matchups of the regular season.

Considering the likelihood that these final games will have zero impact on their postseason position, it will be up to Brad Stevens and the coaching staff to figure out how they want to balance rest vs. rhythm heading into the Playoffs.

Stevens placed an emphasis on both avenues after Wednesday night’s game, noting the importance of starting the postseason with fresh legs, while also not losing any rhythm.

“Obviously [the Raptors] are well into the driver’s seat at the 1,” Stevens admitted. “If our guys are having any nicks and bruises, they’re going to sit. But, I would like to be able to play our (full) group together at least once or twice before we head in.”

Marcus Morris has faith in however Stevens decides to manage minutes over the final four games, but the veteran forward also agrees that the remaining healthy core players need to play together a bit more during the last week of play so that they don’t get rusty.

“Whatever coach thinks is best, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Morris, who tallied a game-high 21 points Wednesday night. “But I think it’s vital that we get on a good roll going into the Playoffs with our heads high and some type of momentum.”

After winning six straight games, the Celtics have lost a bit of momentum over the last two nights, losing in Milwaukee and then in Toronto. Greg Monroe is hoping that the Celtics can find their way back into the win column a few times this coming week so that they can enter the Playoffs on a high note.

"The past couple of nights we lost, but we just have to keep playing,” said Monroe, who tallied 17 points and eight rebounds against the Raptors. “It happens – we played against two good teams on the road and it’s always tough winning those games – but we can’t let go of the rope.”

One player who refuses to let go of the rope during this final stretch is Terry Rozier. The optimistic third-year point guard is still holding onto the hope that the Celtics could snag the top seed, even though it would only be possible to do so if they win out and the Raptors lose out.

“We’re still trying to win,” said Rozier. “We know we can’t drop. I don’t know if we can still get first, but we’re still trying to win and have a playoff mindset going into the Playoffs. So, we need to get prepared as much as we can.”

The best way to do that is to find the perfect balance between rest and rhythm during these final four regular season games.