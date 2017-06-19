Following Trade, C's Fans Should Trust in Danny

BOSTON – There’s a saying that has become gospel Celtic Nation: Trust in Danny.

Today, every Celtics fan must do exactly that.

Ainge on Monday signed off on a deal that will send the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the No. 3 pick and a future first-round pick. The future pick will be the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2018 if it falls between pick Nos. 2-5, and if that pick is not conveyed, the C’s will instead have the rights to the better of Philadelphia and Sacramento’s first-round picks in 2019, as long as it is not No. 1. If the Sixers or Kings earn the top pick, Boston will own the rights to the worse of the two selections.

This trade will be accompanied by plenty of banter, if only for the fact that trading the No. 1 pick is a very rare occurrence in the NBA. Ainge is well aware of the critics.

“This is certainly a trade that is under the microscope more than others,” he told reporters via a conference call Monday afternoon, “but we’re not afraid of that.”

Ainge has never been afraid of making a deal simply because of the public’s perception, and that’s what makes him great. He is fearless, and he cares not what you think. His only concern is what he and his basketball operations group think.

When the rarity of trading a No. 1 pick is stripped away and we get down to the base of this deal, we arrive at the same place Ainge always intends to stand when he completes a trade: the better end.

“We think there’s a really good chance the player we’ll take at 3 is the same player we would have taken at 1,” Ainge proclaimed Monday.

If such is the case, the Celtics just hit a pre-Draft home run. They will get the guy they wanted all along, all while adding a premier asset. No-brainer.

Ainge has said over and over in the past that he is only interested in making what he likes to call “good deals.” This trade certainly qualifies if this year’s prospects pan out the way the Celtics have predicted.

The deal boils down to Boston’s assessment of this year’s draft class. Many on the outside are questioning Ainge’s decision because they’ve heard one name or another attached to the C’s at the top of the draft board. The Celtics, however, have been peering through a different window.

“We’ve been evaluating these kids for a couple of years, and we felt like it was very close with the top handful of players,” said Ainge, “and we still feel that way.”

In other words, the Celtics were not in agreement with outside perception that one player had separated himself from the rest of the pack. And the fact that Boston disagreed with that assessment doesn’t make it wrong.

Ainge and his staff have evaluated talent at a high level for a very long time. They have quietly pried some of their best players away from other teams via trades (see: Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder), having won basically every trade they have made in the last half-decade. They have also hit on nearly every pick they’ve made in the lottery or teens of the NBA Draft during that same time frame.

Don’t let the fact that Fab Melo (No. 22) and R.J. Hunter (No. 28), who were chosen in the latter third of the first round, were failed experiments in Boston cloud your memory. Same goes for the fact that James Young (No. 17) is still waiting for his chance.

Concentrate more on the Avery Bradleys (No. 19), the Jaylen Browns (No. 3), the Marcus Smarts (No. 6), the Kelly Olynyks (No. 13), the Terry Roziers (No. 16), and the Jared Sullingers (No. 21) of the world, and to a lesser extent, the Guerschon Yabuseles (No. 16) and the Ante Zizics (No. 23) of the world.

Those are all hits, and that’s a very impressive resume of talent evaluation.

The moral of the story here is that Ainge tends to make good deals, and he tends to evaluate talent at a very high level. Those two facts bode very well for Boston when it comes to the fortunes of this trade.

So what should you do as you sit back and internalize this blockbuster of a deal? The answer is short and simple: Trust in Danny.