2017 Awards Series Defensive Player of the Year: Avery Bradley

It’s awards season at Celtics.com! We’re handing out six awards over the next few weeks as we roll through this year’s Celtics.com Awards Series. We may not have trophies or acceptance speeches, but we do have some top-flight Celtics performances to outline. Here we go...

BOSTON – Players around the league were shocked Monday afternoon when they learned that Avery Bradley was not selected to an NBA All-Defensive Team.

Many of the league's top-notch scorers such as Isaiah Thomas, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid, and others, took to Twitter after the results were revealed to voice their support for the tenacious Celtics guard.

If the players had a vote, Bradley surely would have earned his second consecutive All-Defensive nod. We at Celtics.com cannot dispute that, which is why for the second straight year we are naming him Boston’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Bradley makes an interesting case for the award because he wasn’t among the top defenders in the league from a statistical standpoint. In fact, he didn’t even lead the Celtics in any major defensive categories.

Bradley’s combination of effort, footwork, lateral quickness and competitiveness on the defensive end, however, are what set him apart from other players around the league.

Of course, those attributes cannot be measured in numbers. Instead, his impact is measured by reputation and the eye test.

Bradley is tasked with guarding the opposition’s top perimeter threat on a nightly basis, and he’s a nightmare for whomever he’s going up against. He sticks to his opponent like glue, and his intensity never wavers from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

The finest example of Bradley’s defensive determination came on March 1 against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and their stud of a ball-handler, Kyrie Irving.

Cleveland was trailing 101-99 with less than 20 seconds remaining, when they put the ball in the hands of their All-Star point guard.

Irving met Bradley just above the right break, where he jabbed, dribbled between his legs and tried to lose AB on a crossover. However, Boston’s defensive guru wasn’t fooled once. Irving then drove along the baseline and attempted a 13-foot fadeaway jumper, but Bradley contested the shot and the ball clanked off the back rim with 13 seconds remaining.

Jae Crowder grabbed the offensive board, was fouled and then hit two free throws to seal a 103-99 win over the defending champs, and it was all thanks to Bradley’s epic, one-on-one defensive effort.

Bradley’s stifling defense on Irving was just one of many examples of the lockdown prowess that he displayed throughout the 2016-17 campaign. From helping to hold Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to just one point during the fourth quarter of Boston’s 99-86 win over Golden State at Oracle Arena, to limiting Chicago’s Jimmy Butler during the first round of the Playoffs, Bradley never backed down from a challenge, and he rarely failed to overcome those challenges.

Not only did the 6-foot-2 guard have an impact on the perimeter; he was also the second-leading rebounder on the team with career-high average of 6.1 boards per game.

Unfortunately, Bradley missed 27 games due to various injuries – most notably because of a strained right Achilles – and his defensive value was magnified even more while he was absent. Other Celtics filled in admirably, but there were clear instances when his presence was needed.

For example, Bradley’s Achilles injury kept him sidelined on March 24 when Devin Booker went off for 70 points at TD Garden. While it’s difficult to say how much Bradley would have limited Phoenix’s high-scoring guard that night, it’s worth noting that during their previous two showdowns he helped to limit Booker to a combined 30 points on 10-of-29 shooting.

Booker knows how much of an impact Bradley makes against high-level scorers like himself, which is why on Monday afternoon he wrote on Twitter, “No Avery Bradley all-defense?! On behalf of the players… he deserves it!”

The support Bradley received Monday is a sign of how much respect he has gained from his peers over the years because of his steadfast defense. That’s why he fully deserves our 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award.