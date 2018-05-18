The Sudden Evolution of Aron Baynes’ 3-point Shot

BOSTON – The first 395 regular season and playoff games of Aron Baynes’ career didn’t feature much 3-point shooting at all. The Australian big man attempted just 20 long-range shots during that five and a half-year span and saw only one fall through the net.

The last 21 games, on the other hand, have told quite a different tale.

In late March, Baynes suddenly began to incorporate the 3-ball into his game. It started as a small flurry, but by early May, it had developed into a full-blown storm.

The Celtics center has shot 13-of-29 from long distance since March 31, including a remarkable 10-of-20 clip during 14 postseason games.

This sudden barrage has shocked the NBA world, but those within the organization, who have worked closely with Baynes since his arrival last summer, are not the least bit surprised by his sudden evolution.

“When he first signed here, he came by in the preseason and was just shooting around,” Brad Stevens recalled Friday morning during a conference call ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. “I was down there (in the gym) with him and I remember he was just hitting shot after shot after shot.”

The shots typically ranged from 15 to 17 feet, but Stevens believed that Baynes possessed good enough touch to extend at least five extra feet to behind the 3-point arc.

“I talked to him a little bit about corner range and above-the-break range,” said Stevens. “And he shot them every single day through training camp, through practice, through pregame shooting and everything else. We’ve encouraged him to shoot it all year, especially from the corners.”

After practice, Baynes would often be found working on those corner 3s. More often than not, he was hitting nothing but net.

But making wide open 3s in a sparsely-populated gym is much different than making contested 3s in a raucous, jam-packed arena. Baynes had to build up enough confidence in order to get to that point.

He discovered that confidence March 31.

During the seventh-to-last game of the regular season in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Baynes opened fire from beyond the arc. He launched two 3-pointers and netted them both, instantaneously boosting his 1-of-20 career clip to a 3-of-22 clip.

That, Stevens believes, was a pivotal moment in Baynes’ career.

“Sometimes guys that are good shooters with good touch, and that’s all they need,” said the coach. “To see a couple go in.”

Baynes would wind up attempting seven more 3-pointers over the final six games of the regular season. He only connected on one of those, but that didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, because in his mind, he had evolved.

“I'm always trying to expand my game,” said Baynes. “At this day and age, it's about trying to create space. And what better way to do that than trying to step out there and knock down a few shots?”

Baynes’ 3-point pace dropped off slightly during the first round of the postseason, as he played more of an interior role against the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, he was successful in the few times he ventured beyond the arc, connecting on 2-of-3 from long distance during the seven-game series.

Things changed quite a bit for Baynes during the next round when he matched up against Philadelphia’s elite interior defender, Joel Embiid. Stevens wanted to keep Embiid out of the paint as much as possible, so he asked Baynes to space out to the perimeter.

In doing so, Baynes discovered plenty more opportunities to exhibit his newfound, 3-point prowess. And he did not disappoint.

Baynes shot 7-of-16 from long range over the course of the five-game series, including a career-high, six-attempt effort during Game 4.

Baynes has only attempted and made one trey during the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, but he is keeping the 3-ball in his back pocket should the opportunity call for it.

“It all depends on what we need in terms of spacing,” Baynes said of his perimeter-shooting strategy against Cleveland. “There are so many guys when they get the ball, I'm trying to get them as much space as I can. But there are other times where I have to try to roll. I know what's gotten me to this point is being there in the paint. I'm trying to be a big target, try to draw some defense toward me on certain occasions so it gives other guys some space. It's just about where we are in the game. It's just great to have that as an option, but it's not what I'm trying to do first and foremost.”

Two months ago, Baynes didn’t have that 3-point option, but throughout the season, Boston’s coaching staff believed he could obtain it. And he believed with them.

Now, all of that hard work has paid off. Baynes is a legitimate 3-point threat, providing the Celtics more versatility than ever on their quest for a trip to the NBA Finals.