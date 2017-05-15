Welcome to the Wild World of a Game 7

BOSTON – I woke up this morning not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

Welcome to the world of a Game 7.

On one hand, I may be preparing for the defending NBA-champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the other hand, I may be preparing for summer vacation.

Two extremes, both tied to the results of 48 minutes of basketball that will begin shortly after 8 p.m.

The last 12 months have been crazy – trying at times. There have been many ups, but there have also been many downs.

The Boston Celtics ended the 2015-16 season by falling in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Many of us wondered what that Celtics team could have done had Avery Bradley not suffered a hamstring injury. In the end, though, it was a mere ‘what if?’

There wasn’t much time to dwell, as we quickly moved on to the 2016-17 season via the NBA Lottery, where the Celtics landed the third overall pick.

Then we moved on to the NBA Draft, where the Celtics used that pick on Jaylen Brown, much to the chagrin of the team’s fans around the world.

Boos rang down on the C’s after their selection of Brown, not because of Brown’s ability, but because of other expectations.

Expectations are sky-high for the Celtics because of the mass of assets Danny Ainge has compiled over the last three-plus years. Fans wanted those assets to turn into a superstar via trade – and they still do.

There was no trade on 2016 Draft night. Not for the Celtics, at least.

Ainge deemed the price to be too steep to acquire an All-Star level player on draft night, so he chose Brown, a player who he and Boston’s front office believe possesses All-Star level potential.

Soon thereafter, the Celtics struck in free agency by acquiring four-time All-Star Al Horford. He was the biggest free-agent signing in franchise history, one that the front office believed would catapult the C’s into contention.

They were correct, even though fans oftentimes grumbled about the numbers Horford accumulated throughout his first season in green and white: 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Those numbers were modest for a max-contract player, fans said. He wasn’t bringing enough to the table to justify all of that money.

But by the end of the season, the Celtics had quietly amassed a conference-best 53 victories, all while Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder enjoyed career years.

Those facts are no coincidence to the signing of Horford. His impact has gone far beyond the raw numbers.

Boston earned the top seed in the conference but still garnered minimal respect. They were the worst No. 1 seed in NBA history, many said. They had no chance against to defeat Chicago after dropping the first two games of the teams’ opening-round series.

The Celtics, as they had done for the majority of the previous 11 months, however, answered the bell yet again by rattling off four straight wins to oust the Bulls and advance to the second round.

Now they’re in the heat of a lengthy and emotional battle with the Washington Wizards, who are fueled by one of the top point guards in the league in John Wall, and another budding backcourt star in Bradley Beal.

Boston and Washington have gone back and forth throughout this Conference Semifinals series. Each team has defended its home court three times to this point. Each team has looked great at times, and each team has looked terrible at times. Such is the life of a long, grueling, evenly-matched series.

The ups and downs of the last two weeks have been a microcosm of the ups and downs of last 12 months. They have all led to tonight: Game 7 at TD Garden, where the season is on the line.

By the end of tonight, the last 12 months, and everything they included, will either matter or they won’t. All of that hard work hinges on one game.

I might wake up tomorrow morning with the Cleveland Cavaliers on my mind, preparing for a Conference-Finals matchup for the first time in a half-decade.

I might also wake up tomorrow morning thinking about summer vacation and the 2017-18 season, the mere thought of which makes me cringe.

I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and that was a daunting feeling to wake up to.

All I am is an employee of the team, covering it on a day-to-day basis to the best of my abilities. I have a vested interest, yes, but I’m not a part of that locker room, where blood, sweat and tears have fallen since last April.

Just imagine what it felt like for these Celtics – the ones who have shed that blood, sweat and tears – when they awoke this morning from their overnight slumber.

This is the finality and reality of a Game 7, where everything is on the line.

Will the last 12 months of hard work, dedication, grueling travel, long nights, and extended time away from family even matter come Tuesday morning?

We’re about to find out.