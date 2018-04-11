Every First-Round Playoff Scenario for the Celtics
BOSTON – It all comes down to this.
The final day of the NBA season has arrived, and still, not a single NBA team knows who it will be playing during the first round of Playoffs.
Quite literally, the final day of the regular season couldn’t hold more meaning league-wide.
Teams are jockeying for favorable matchups and for home-court advantage, and the Celtics are caught right in the middle of the chaos. Although they have already secured the No. 2 seed in the East, their opposing seed, No. 7 team in the East, has yet to be determined. Milwaukee, Miami and Washington all have a chance at landing in the seventh seed.
There are multiple routes that each of those teams could take toward securing the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with the Celtics. So, as your trusted friends, we at Celtics.com have clarified all of those routes for you.
Each of the three teams, accompanied by each of the scenarios that would land them in the No. 7 spot, is laid out below. So while you’re surfing through League Pass throughout tonight, be sure fire up this page to follow along with how the scoreboards are affecting who the C’s might host for Game 1 this weekend.
Miami Heat
Current Seed: No. 7
Current Record: 43-38
Tonight’s Opponent: vs Toronto Raptors
How They’ll Land at No. 7:
ESPN Projection for No. 7 Seed: 38.1 percent
Milwaukee Bucks
Current Seed: No. 6
Current Record: 44-37
Tonight’s Opponent: at Philadelphia 76ers
How They’ll Land at No. 7:
- If they lose AND Miami wins AND Washington loses
- If they lose AND Washington wins AND Miami loses
ESPN Projection for No. 7 Seed: 36.2 percent
Washington Wizards
Current Seed: No. 8
Current Record: 43-38
Tonight’s Opponent: At Orlando Magic
How They’ll Land at No. 7:
- If they win AND Milwaukee wins AND Miami loses
- If they win AND Miami wins AND Milwaukee loses
ESPN Projection for No. 7 Seed: 25.7 percent
