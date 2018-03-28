Don't Ya Know? Horford and MLB's Cano Extended Friendship in Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – Midway through the second quarter of Monday’s 102-94 win in Phoenix, Al Horford walked out of a timeout and made his way over to a fan who was sitting in a courtside, first-row seat near midcourt.

At that brief moment, two of the most prominent athletes in America who hail from the Dominican Republic were able to share a moment of embrace on the court.

Horford, a 31-year-old, five-time NBA All-Star, slapped hands with his good friend, Robinson Cano, who is a 35-year-old, eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star. The duo represents some of the best athletic talent that the Dominican Republic has produced in the last two decades, and their relationship goes back farther than you might have known.

“Man, we go back some years,” Horford told Celtics.com. “The thing is that my family, we’re from the same area as a lot of those (baseball) guys in the DR. So my mom and dad know his parents and a lot of the older baseball players.”

Although Horford’s father, Tito Horford, who is a former NBA player, knew Cano’s father, former MLB pitcher Jose Cano, Al and Robinson did not meet while they were growing up. However, once both players had made their way into the professional ranks in the US, they finally linked up in what can now be considered the most ironic of places.

“I met him my rookie year, at David (Ortiz’s) house in Boston,” Horford said with a chuckle. “So I met him once he was in the majors, in my rookie year, in Boston of all places. That’s the funny thing.”

Ever since that ironic meeting at fellow Dominican Big Papi’s house, Horford and Cano have done their best to watch each other excel at their craft in person whenever possible.

“Anytime that we coincide (in the same city), I either go see him play or he comes and sees me play,” Horford explained. “It worked out this time that he was able to come to a game, because he leaves tomorrow.”

How’s that for timing?

Cano’s team, the Seattle Mariners, host their Spring Training annually in Peoria, Arizona, which is about a 30-minute drive northwest from Talking Stick Resort Arena, the home of the Suns. The Mariners are members of MLB’s Cactus League and played their final game Tuesday afternoon. Cano’s final appearance in the Cactus League was Sunday afternoon, when he went 1-for-3 during an 11-7 win by Seattle over San Diego.

At halftime of Monday’s Celtics game, Boston’s travel and equipment manager, John Connor, found Cano and dropped off a handful of passes that would grant Cano and his group access to the Celtics locker room following the conclusion of the game. The crew, which included fellow Dominican and Mariners bench coach Manny Acta, was able to step in after the final buzzer and quickly meet with a few members of the C’s before exiting to the hallway.

Cano and his group chose not to leave at that time, even after their experience in Boston’s locker room. They were willing to wait as long as was necessary to spend more time with Horford.

Boston’s big man is one of the most accommodating players in the league when it comes to the media. After compiling an impressive stat line of 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, he was asked to meet with the media, and as always, he obliged.

When he stepped out of Boston’s locker room and into the hallway, at least 20 minutes after Cano had done so, the group was still there, waiting to say one final ‘hello’ and ‘good luck’ before the C’s approached the Playoffs, and the Mariners began their regular season.

Horford, Cano and the group spoke for about five minutes before they all snapped pictures together, one of which can be seen as the headline image of this story.

This was a meeting that was entirely coincidental, but also incredibly appreciated by the two Dominican stars.

Their relationship was constructed by their parents before they even knew it, and it grew in the most ironic of locations: inside David Ortiz’s home. Now, 10 years later, they’re still going out of their way to support each other in person whenever possible, and Monday was the latest example.