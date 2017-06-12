2017 Awards Series Sharpshooter: Isaiah Thomas

It’s awards season at Celtics.com! We’re handing out six awards over the next few weeks as we roll through this year’s Celtics.com Awards Series. We may not have trophies or acceptance speeches, but we do have some top-flight Celtics performances to outline. Here we go...

BOSTON – Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker and Ray Allen were all known for their shooting prowess during their careers in Boston. However, none of them, nor any other player in Celtics history, ever put on a single-season sharpshooting performance like Isaiah Thomas did during the 2016-17 campaign.

The first thing that comes to mind at mention of the word “sharpshooter” is a player’s ability to convert from beyond the 3-point arc. That’s where Thomas excelled most this season as he etched his name in the Celtics’ 3-point record books on more than one occasion.

The 5-foot-9 point guard smashed Antoine Walker’s previous franchise mark of 222 3-point makes, as he canned a total of 245 shots from deep. That’s 35 more makes than franchise career 3-point leader Paul Pierce ever made in a season, and 46 more than NBA all-time 3-point leader Ray Allen ever hit while in a Celtics uniform.

Not only did IT make a high volume of 3-point shots; he also hit them at an efficient rate. He converted on 37.93 percent of his long-range shots, edging his previous career-high clip of 37.90 percent that was set during his rookie season.

Thomas also placed his name in the Celtics single-game record books by tying Walker’s game-high mark of nine 3-point makes. He converted an impressive 9-of-13 on Dec. 30 against Miami while scoring a regular-season career-best 52 points and leading the C’s to a 117-114 win.

IT’s 3-point prowess alone isn’t what made his campaign the best sharpshooting season in franchise history. His success from beyond the arc, coupled with his excellence at the free-throw line, is what set him apart from all prior individual single-season efforts.

Thomas, who led the East in scoring with 28.9 PPG, did not just camp out beyond the arc; he also led the NBA with 12.7 drives per game. IT often drew contact as a result of his constant slashing, which placed him at the free-throw line an average of 8.5 times per game.

Thomas was so automatic from the charity stripe that he probably could’ve shot his free throws blindfolded. He converted 590 of his 649 free-throw attempts for conversion rate of 90.9 percent. That mark was second in the league behind C.J. McCollum’s clip of 91.2 percent, though Thomas attempted more than twice as many free throws as Portland’s high-scoring guard.

When it comes to free-throw success from a historical standpoint, Thomas’ season ranks among the top Celtics performances of all time. His 590 makes from the line rank third in franchise history. Pierce was the only Celtic to ever convert more, as he hit 627 during the 2005-06 season and 604 during the 2002-03 season. Pierce, however, only had a conversion rate of 77.2 percent and 80.2 percent, respectively, during those two campaigns.

IT’s rate of 90.9 percent ranks 10th all-time among Celtics who attempted at least 100 free throws in a single season. That being said, no player who ranks above him came close to reaching his franchise-record 649 attempts. Bird’s mark of 455 attempts during the 1986-87 campaign is now a distant second among Celtics who have converted at least 90 percent of their free throws during a single season.

When all was said and done, Thomas arguably put together the most impressive 3-point-shooting season in Celtics history and the most successful free-throw shooting campaign the organization has ever seen. Put it all together and Thomas unquestionably had the best sharpshooting season in the history of Boston’s storied franchise, which is why he’s fully deserving of our 2016-17 Sharpshooter of the Year Award.