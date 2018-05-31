Hayward, Baynes Medical Update

BOSTON, MA – Celtics forward Gordon Hayward today underwent successful surgery to remove the plate and screws that were implanted following the broken fibula he suffered on October 17. Hayward’s ankle and fibula are both structurally sound, and the removal of the plate and screws was necessary as they were causing irritation to his peroneal tendons. He is scheduled to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks, and is expected to be at full strength for the start of training camp.

Additionally, Celtics center Aron Baynes underwent successful nasal septoplasty surgery for a nasal fracture he suffered during Game 6 of Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals series against Cleveland. Baynes is expected to return to basketball activities in two to four weeks.