Gordon Hayward Injury Update

BOSTON, MA – Last night Celtics forward Gordon Hayward underwent successful bony and ligamentous stabilization surgery for the fracture dislocation of his left ankle sustained on Opening Night. The surgery was performed by Drs. Mark Slovenkai and Brian McKeon at New England Baptist Hospital, assisted by Dr. Anthony Schena, following consultations with Dr. David Porter of Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis. No timetable has been set for Hayward’s return, but he is expected to make a full recovery.