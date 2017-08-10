Celtics to Play Regular Season Game in London

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics will square off against their Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA London Game 2018 at The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 11, the NBA announced today. It will be a designated away game for the Celtics, with Philadelphia being listed as the official home team.

“The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a loyal global following for decades, and we welcome the opportunity to connect again with our international fans,” said Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. “We’re happy to be returning to London to play our rivals the 76ers in front of London’s fans, and look forward to the exciting atmosphere and experience that this event will offer.”

This will mark the first time that the Celtics have played a regular season game in London, and the eighth time that the NBA has hosted a game in London during the regular season. Boston’s only other regular season contest outside the United States or Canada came on Dec. 3, 2015 against the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City, Mexico. The Celtics have also participated in eight international exhibition games spanning across Madrid, Rome, London, Instanbul and Milan.

In addition to being aired live on CSN New England and 98.5 The Sports Hub, the NBA London Game 2018 will broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK, by the NBA’s broadcast partners across EMEA and on NBA LEAGUE PASS International.

