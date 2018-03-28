Celtics Sign Xavier Silas To 10-Day Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today the signing of guard Xavier Silas to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Silas (6-5, 205 lbs.) is returning to the NBA scene after previously participating in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2011-12 season, where he tallied 11 points and hauled in four rebounds.

Most recently, the San Antonio, TX native has spent parts of five seasons in the NBA Gatorade League from 2011-12 to 2017-18, averaging 14.8 points (42.2% FG, 37.3% 3-PT, 86.0% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 30.1 minutes in 183 career games (92 starts) between Maine, Bakersfield and Northern Arizona.

Silas is coming to the Celtics from Northern Arizona, where he was averaged 18.4 points (43.8% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.21 steals in 43 games this season.

The Celtics were able to sign Silas after the league granted the team a hardship roster spot, following injuries to other Celtics players.

Silas will wear No. 9 for Boston.