Celtics Recall Guerschon Yabusele from Maine Red Claws

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have recalled rookie forward Guerschon Yabusele from the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League.

Assigned to Maine on November 28, Yabusele scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting (3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and hauled in six rebounds in 38 minutes at the Westchester Knicks on Nov. 29.

In seven games for the Celtics this season, Yabusele is averaging 2.0 points (41.7% FG) and 1.6 rebounds in 4.6 minutes.