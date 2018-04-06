Boston Celtics Sign Jonathan Gibson

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today the signing of guard Jonathan Gibson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gibson’s lone NBA experience came last season in 2016-17, when he averaged 6.2 points (36.8% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 72.4% FT), 1.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 13.6 minutes played in 17 games with the Dallas Mavericks.

Gibson (6-2, 185 lbs.) comes to the Celtics after having spent this basketball season competing internationally with the Qingdao Double Star Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he averaged 33.7 points on 44.6% shooting (37.4% 3-PT, 82.8% FT) to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 38 games (27 starts). The California native ranked fourth in the CBA in scoring, while his 3.9 three-point field goals per game ranked sixth.

The Celtics were able to sign Gibson after the league granted the team a hardship roster spot, following injuries to other Celtics players.

A four-year New Mexico State University product from 2006-07 to 2009-10, Gibson will wear No. 60 for the Celtics.