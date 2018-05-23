Al Horford Named to All-Defense Second Team

BOSTON, MA – Al Horford has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the NBA announced today. It is the first time in his 11-year career that he has received All-Defensive recognition.

Horford served as a staple for a Celtics team that led the NBA in defensive rating at 101.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. In 72 games this season, he compiled averages of 12.9 points (48.9% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.08 blocked shots.

Named an All-Star for the fifth time in his career in 2017-18, Horford is the first Celtics player to earn All-Defensive honors since Avery Bradley was named to the First Team in 2015-16. Placed on the Second Team as a forward, he’s the first Celtics player to receive such recognition at the forward or center positions since Kevin Garnett in 2011-12.

Philadelphia’s Robert Covington, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Indiana’s Victor Oladipo were all named to the All-Defensive First Team. Jimmy Butler (MIN), Joel Embiid (PHI), Draymond Green (GSW) and Dejounte Murray (SAS) join Horford on the Second Team.