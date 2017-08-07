BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics will kick-off their 2017 preseason schedule against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Oct. 2, after the team today announced its four-game preseason schedule for the upcoming season.

The Celtics will alternate home and away games between the Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers during their preseason campaign. In addition to the preseason opener, Boston’s other home appearance is slated for Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia. The Celtics will face the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 6, and conclude preseason action on the road against the Hornets on Oct. 11 at Spectrum Center.

All four of the Celtics’ preseason games will be televised live on Comcast SportsNet New England. Mike Gorman, Tommy Heinsohn and Brian Scalabrine will call the action along with sideline reporter Abby Chin. Kyle Draper and Sherrod Blakely will provide all of CSN New England’s pregame and postgame coverage throughout the preseason. Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will call all four preseason contests on the radio, the first three of which will be on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Boston’s preseason finale will air live on 100.7 WZLX radio.

Tickets for all games played at TD Garden will go on sale at a later date.