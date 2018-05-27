Pregame Post-Ups: Game 7 – A Moment These Celtics Were Built For

Pregame – Game 7: A Moment These Celtics Were Built For

BOSTON – There is a unique responsibility that comes with donning a Celtics uniform. And tonight, in Game 7 of the Eastern Finals, Boston’s players must embrace it more than ever.

“Right when you get here, when you get drafted here, traded here, or sign as a free agent, you feel it,” C’s coach Brad Stevens explained ahead of tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. “I think that more than anything, even when we weren’t quite as good earlier on when I got here, everyone still feels the responsibility to give it your all and to be part of the team. I think that’s part of playing in Boston, and I think that’s part of playing underneath those banners as a Celtic.”

In order to have a chance to add Banner 18 to the Garden rafters this season, Boston must pass this monumental test against the defending conference champions and the best player in the world.

For such a young, inexperienced group, that could seem like a daunting task, but Stevens believes his squad is mentally equipped for the challenge.

“I’m sure there’s always butterflies before any game,” said Stevens. “But I think our guys are really tough-minded, really focused on the task at hand. We know we have a great challenge in front of us, but more than anything, we’re looking forward to the challenge. I think we’ve seen over and over with this group that we have a lot of guys that are built for that. And they’re excited about it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Win this game, and the Celtics will be on their way to their 22nd Finals appearance. Lose, and their season is all over.

It’s a lot of pressure and there’s a lot at stake, but these Celtics knew what they signed up for as soon as they slipped their green and white jerseys over their heads.

Now, it’s time to embrace that responsibility and take care of business.

- Taylor Snow