Pregame Post-Ups: Horford’s Elite Awareness Earns Him First All-Defensive Team Nod

Pregame – Horford’s Elite Awareness Earns Him First All-Defensive Team Nod

BOSTON – For 11 seasons, Al Horford has prided himself with his play on the defensive end. Finally, he is being rewarded for his steadfast effort.

Horford was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team Wednesday, marking the first such recognition of his career.

The 31-year-old big man was the backbone of a Boston Celtics team that led the NBA in defensive rating at 101.5 allowed points per 100 possessions. He tallied averages of 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 blocked shots, but his defensive presence was displayed by more than just numbers.

“His awareness is elite,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday night ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “He knows every action in the league that anybody would possibly run. He understands when it’s the right time to give help and when it’s not.

“Just watch simple things, like when he and (Aron) Baynes are back in transition, they’re back at the nail or the top of the key and they’re in a stance like this (arms spread wide) and taking up so much space. Just that idea of making the floor appear crowded is enormous. And then being able to basically anchor and communicate our defense through the action while still usually guarding the best forward on the other team. I mean, that’s really hard.”

Stevens is also impressed by the way that Horford has adapted his defensive game in order to be effective in an evolving league.

More and more long, athletic forwards are entering the NBA than ever, so Horford has to be able to defend that type, as well as traditional bigs.

“This year, I think he took even more steps, because last year we didn’t try him on Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” said Stevens. “We didn’t try him on guys like Ben Simmons. And this year, those have been his matchups every other night because the league continues to get ‘smaller,’ and faster and more skilled at the 4.”

Horford earned a total of 61 All-Defensive votes, including 24 first-place votes. Other Celtics earning votes were Marcus Smart (five first-place, 13 total) and Jaylen Brown (five first-place, 11 total).

Stevens also believes that Baynes deserved votes, having finished first in the league in defensive rating (97.0) among players who played at least half of the regular season.

“Those guys all, along with our young guys, everybody was really committed on that end of the floor all year,” said Stevens. “And it was led by those [four] guys.”

Stevens added that team success matters far more than any individual recognition to those players, noting, “I don’t think that they’re going to lose sleep over winning an award or not.”

Still, it’s a well-deserved honor for Horford, because the C’s wouldn’t be on the doorstep of the NBA Finals had it not been for his defensive contributions throughout the season.

