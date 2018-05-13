Pregame Post-Ups: Baynes' Selfless Attitude Sets Example for Younger C’s

Pregame – Baynes' Selfless Attitude Sets Example for Younger C’s

BOSTON – Celtics center Aron Baynes started every game against the Philadelphia 76ers last series, but he knew that his role would likely change heading into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran big man was aware that Boston went small during its last two matchups against the Cavs, inserting Marcus Morris at the 4 and sliding Al Horford up to the 5. And sure enough, that’s what coach Brad Stevens has opted to do Sunday afternoon in the series-opener at TD Garden.

Many starters in this league would not be happy being delegated to the second unit, but Baynes made no fuss about the role change, as usual.

“We’ve done this all year with Baynes in certain matchups,” Stevens said of the C’s going small. “He knew when we got together (before the series) that that was the most likely scenario, so he didn’t even step on the floor with the first group. He knows that (Kevin) Love at the 5 is a unique coverage, and then just (to have) as many versatile guys out there as possible to guard LeBron (James) and the other guys on the court.”

There were 14 occasions during the regular season that Stevens chose to bring Baynes off the bench, as well as four times so far during the postseason. Baynes’ selfless attitude during such situations has allowed him to become a role model for the younger players on the team.

“Being able to take him in and out of the lineup, he’s set a great example for everybody else,” Stevens said. “So, when a guy like Jaylen (Brown) is coming off an injury last series, he just knows that that’s part of it – sometimes you don’t start the next game. And I think that’s a really good situation to be in.”

On a similar note, Horford also accepts his role change without an issue whenever he slides up to the 5 so that the C’s can go small. Playing the center position is quite different than playing the power forward, but Horford’s selflessness and flexibility has enabled him to set an example just like Baynes.

“I’ve said this not enough times: You can’t have better leaders than Al and Baynes,” said Stevens. “They’re both our two oldest players, they are totally selfless, they are totally in it for the team, they wrap their arms around young guys and young guys feel ownership with them. It’s as good as it gets.”

Having such selfless players goes a long way throughout the season, and in the Playoffs it means even more. No matter what role these Celtics players are asked to play, they do so without question. And it all stems from the example that Baynes and Horford have set.

- Taylor Snow