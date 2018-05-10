Pregame Post-Ups: With Larkin Out, Tatum’s Role Could Expand Even More

Pregame – With Larkin Out, Tatum’s Role Could Increase Even More

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics took a major hit at the ball-handling position Wednesday, learning that backup point guard Shane Larkin would be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a sprained left shoulder.

Several Celtics players will have to take turns filling Larkin’s role for the remainder of the team’s second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, including their constantly-developing rookie phenom, Jayson Tatum.

When Tatum came into the league, his primary role came as a sharpshooting wing. However, his role has gradually expanded, taking on more ball handling duties as the season has gone on.

Stevens says his growth as a ball handler could be critical now that the C’s are without Larkin.

“I think it’s really important,” Stevens said Wednesday evening ahead of Game 5 tip-off. “He’s a guy that we utilize off the ball quite a bit, but has played more probably pick-and-roll and off different actions in the last few games than even before. And we need him to do that. We need Terry (Rozier), Marcus (Smart), him, Al (Horford) to kind of be our primary ball handlers with Shane out.”

Tatum wasn’t as much of a facilitator at the beginning of the season, but he has proven in the past that he can fill such a role. He was a primary facilitator in high school and in college, so Stevens knows how much of an asset he can be in that position.

“He certainly is a guy that has gotten used to making big plays his whole life, and I think that’s something that he’s always kind of envisioned himself as,” Stevens said.

Of course, being able to make plays at the NBA level is much more difficult than doing so at the high school or college level, but Tatum seems to be making a strong transition nonetheless.

After dishing out 1.6 assists per game during the regular season, he has nearly doubled his average to 3.1 assists per game during the Playoffs. Expect that number to climb even more with his increased role as a ball handler, now that Larkin is out indefinitely.

