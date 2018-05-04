Pregame Post-Ups: Momentum is a Tricky Thing

Pregame – Momentum Understand That Momentum is a Tricky Thing

PHILADELPHIA – Momentum is a strange thing. The Celtics fully understand that sometimes it matters, and sometimes it doesn’t.

It mattered Thursday night, as they staged an epic comeback from 22 points down to log a 108-103 victory over the 76ers. It might not matter this evening, about 45 hours later, when Boston and Philadelphia meet for Game 3 at the Wells Fargo Center.

“All it takes is one game to get somebody going, and all it takes is one game to get somebody off their rhythm,” Marcus Smart told Celtics.com. “So if you come out one game and come back from a 20-point deficit, that team will come back and make sure you don’t do it again.”

There is already evidence in this year’s postseason of Smart’s claim that shocking and momentous comeback wins guarantee nothing during the next game.

Only three teams in the last decade of postseason play have logged wins after trailing by at least 22 points, as Boston did Thursday night. One of the other two teams was this season’s Oklahoma City squad.

The Thunder rallied from a 25-point, third-quarter deficit during Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Utah Jazz. The victory pulled Oklahoma City to within one game in the series, at 3-2 Utah, with the Jazz hosting the next contest.

Many believed that Oklahoma City would maintain its momentum and go on to force a Game 7, but that didn’t happen.

Utah responded with a dominant defensive effort during Game 6, limiting the Thunder to just 39.8 percent shooting from the field. Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points, and with that, all of Oklahoma City’s momentum was dead.

And so was its season.

The Celtics watched that all unfold from afar, and they learned a lesson. They know that Game 2’s result holds no bearing on tonight’s matchup.

While they understand that fact, and how challenging it will be to carry their momentum over to tonight’s game, the C’s refuse to say that it’s impossible to do so.

“It can be done,” said Smart, “but it takes a lot to do it.”

Do the Celtics have what it takes to build a commanding 3-0 series lead? We’re about to find out in the next four hours.

- Marc D'Amico