Pregame Post-Ups: Brown to Play New Role if He Returns for Game 2

Pregame – Brown to Play New Role if He Returns for Game 2

BOSTON - Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was shooting on the TD Garden court for an extensive period of time Thursday night ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, indicating a potential return to action after missing Game 1 with a right hamstring strain.

However, if he does suit up, he will not be playing his typical role.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens revealed ahead of tip-off that if Brown can play, he will come off the bench for the first time this season after starting 70 regular season games and seven postseason contests.

Why?

For one: “Because it’s such a late decision,” Stevens explained.

And two: Because his opening assignment would be one of the most strenuous tasks he could possibly face upon return from a leg injury.

If Brown started, he would have to guard one of the best off-ball players in the league in J.J. Redick. The Sixers wing is constantly moving and cutting, which could put a great deal of strain on Brown’s tender hamstring.

In order to avoid this, the Celtics will go with the same starting lineup as Game 1, regardless of whether or not Brown plays. That means Marcus Smart will continue to start at the 2 in Brown’s place.

“Marcus is basically a starter for us anyway,” said Stevens. “We can play those guys interchangeably, and Marcus is going to have his hands full as you always do when you’re chasing Redick around.”

As of 7:51 p.m., Boston’s medical staff was still weighing the possibility of whether or not Brown could play. At that point, his playing status was listed as "probable."

Because of the last-minute nature of the decision, Philadelphia is preparing itself for any scenario.

“I still feel confident, committed to worry more about what we’re doing than to make it harder than it is, but we’re certainly aware of [the possibility of him playing],” said Sixers coach Brett Brown. “I mean, his performance in the Milwaukee series was incredibly impressive, so we get it. He’s something that is special to this team.”

The Celtics are hoping to get their special, young wing back in the lineup Thursday night, but they also do not want to put any pressure on him. That’s why if he does play, he will be eased back into action in a reserve role so that he can make a comfortable, low-stress return.

- Taylor Snow