Pregame Post-Ups: Brown Ruled Out for Game 1

BOSTON – Celtics wing Jaylen Brown took all of the necessary steps to get his strained right hamstring back into playing shape by Game 1 of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers, but 40 minutes ahead of game time Monday night, the team announced he would not be cleared to play.

Brown, who injured the hamstring Saturday during Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, went through some drills during shootaround Monday morning, but the training staff held him out of others for precautionary reasons.

Brown was on the phone with the team doctor an hour and 45 minutes ahead of tip-off, according to coach Brad Stevens, discussing the possibility of playing.

“He really wants to play, but I’d say very doubtful,” Stevens said at the time.

Ultimately, the team didn’t want him to risk any further injury, so he will rest up some more and hopefully be ready to go Thursday night for Game 2.

In the meantime, Marcus Smart will step into Brown’s starting role, playing alongside Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

For the 76ers, the shakeup means they may have to change their approach somewhat.

“You just probably are going to look to generate more scoring opportunities through your defense,” said Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown. “Jaylen’s got that athletic balance and really has a dynamic scoring ability. Marcus can do that too, he just does it, I think, in more sort of a workman-like way. I think that other players can play sort of at a high level with Marcus because of his steals and tenacity. Maybe you’re going to see Rozier get out in open court more. Maybe you’re going to see other people reap the benefit of having a defensive, more physical type of player.

“But,” added the coach, “They’re obviously going to miss Jaylen. He’s got that balance, and look at what he did in that Milwaukee series.”

The Celtics will certainly miss the scoring that Brown provided during Round 1, but the good news is that he has a fully capable backup who we all know will bring great competitiveness to the starting lineup. Brown just needs to sit back Monday night, enjoy the game and continue to rehab so that he’s in tip-top shape to return for the next one.

